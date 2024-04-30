CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY AT MPS

2024

Table of Contents

About MPS

Environment

Social

Governance

Appendices

Table of Contents

About MPS

3

Message from our CEO​

4

Overview of 2023 ​

5

Our Products

6

Environment

7

Climate Change ​

8

Environmental Management

10

Greening our Operations​

12

Our Emissions ​

13

ESG Steering Committee​

18

Product Innovation

19

Social

26

Our people

27

Ethics and Values ​

28

Career Development ​

29

Inclusion and Diversity​

32

Compensation and Benefits ​

35

Academic Partnerships ​

38

The MPS Foundation​

39

Supply Chains

40

Ethical Supply Chains ​

41

Human Rights​

42

Conflict Minerals​

43

Governance

45

Corporate Governance Principles​

46

ESG Oversight ​

48

Ethical Behavior​

49

Whistleblower Policy​

50

Business Continuity

51

Cybersecurity and Data Privacy ​

52

Stakeholder Engagement

54

Appendices

55

United Nations Sustainable

56

Development Goals

Sustainability Data

57

GHG Emissions Verification

59

Statement

ESG Report

April 2024

MonolithicPower.com

Page 2

About MPS

MPS HQ, Kirkland, USA

Table of Contents

About MPS

Environment

Social

Governance

Appendices

Message from the CEO ​

Our journey of developing products that reduce the overall environmental impact and emissions started 26 years ago.​

When I started MPS in 1997, I had a vision of creating a product that integrates the entire power system to a monolithic block, which reduces the discrete solution dimension. We fulfilled that vision, setting a new standard in power management. Our revenue growth story speaks for itself.​

The reasons behind our past success remain true today: We design innovative and versatile solutions that improve power conversion efficiency and reduce material consumption. These solutions are simple to use and cost less. They make it possible for our customers to build great products, and still lessen their own environmental impact and meet sustainability goals.​

We continue to defy industry expectations. And demand for our products has never been higher.​

Over the past year, in the face of a challenging economic climate in the technology sector, we put our heads down and got to work. We focused our efforts to reduce our environmental footprint while continuing to drive exciting product innovations. Our hard work has paid off.​

We made progress toward our goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 and increasing renewable electricity across our operations. I am proud of that progress. This year, we also helped our customers reduce their environmental footprint by delivering some of the industry's best performing power solutions for AI. The broader adoption of AI has brought with it new opportunities for MPS to do what it does best: Invent creative solutions that consistently push the envelope - ahead of our competitors - of what is possible in power density and efficiency. The result is that MPS continues to set the pace in the industry, delivering leading solutions that are quite literally powering the AI revolution.​

But we aren't stopping there. I tell my team: Keep. Going. ​

We will continue to push our technologies to allow our customers to do more and go further, while working to make a positive impact in our own operations, in our communities, and on Earth.

Michael R. Hsing, CEO

ESG Report

April 2024

Table of Contents

About MPS

Environment

Social

Governance

Appendices

2023 Overview

Kirkland

San Jose

Phoenix

Offices

EMC Labs

Founded in​

1997

in San Jose - California IPO in 2004 (NASDAQ: MPWR)

Employees Worldwide

3,500+

ESG Report

April 2024

Enschede

Freiburg

Munich

Paris

Detroit

Lausanne

Budapest

Beijing

Shanghai

Porto

Milan

Hangzhou

Seoul

Tokyo

Durham

Barcelona

Chengdu

Osaka

Shenzhen

Taipei

Bangalore

Malaysia

Singapore

Number of Products

Revenue

11%

Consumer

4,000+

$1.82B

9%

Industrial/Other

Communications

13%

Enterprise Data

18%

Female

Minority Workforce (U.S. only)

41%

69%

22%

Automotive

Storage and Computing

27%

MonolithicPower.com

Page 5

Table of Contents

About MPS

Environment

Social

Governance

Appendices

Our products

MPS core strengths are deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary technologies in the areas of semiconductor processes, system integration, and packaging. We develop technology for a more sustainable planet by offering solutions that are more highly integrated by designing small, ultra-efficient,easy-to-use power management solutions. We invest in the research and thorough testing to offer increasingly efficient and reliable ways to power state-of-the-art technology. The market is hungry for ever-greener power solutions, and we are ambitious and boundary-breaking in our journey to answer the demand.

Powering & Enabling​

AC/DC Power Supply

Accessories

Automotive

Computing

Consumer Electronics

Data Center

Data Storage

E-Mobility

Energy Storage

Industrial

LED Lighting & Illumination

Medical Devices

Mobile & Wearable

Motion Control, Sensing

Printers & Scanners

Smart Home/Building

Telecom & Datacom

White Goods

& Robotics

Ifrastructure

ESG Report

MonolithicPower.com

April 2024

Page 6

Environment

Samish Bay, WA, USA

Table of Contents

About MPS

Environment

Social

Governance

Appendices

Key policies that govern our environmental impact:​​

Environmental and Climate Change Policy

ISO 14001 Environmental Management

ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System

ISO 9001​Quality Management System

ISO 26262 Functional Safety Management for Safety Related Products

Lake Tahoe, CA, USA

We recognize the impact of climate change and our company's contribution

We understand that as a business, we must prepare for the wide range of climate change related risks with potentially damaging consequences to our environment, economy and society.​

We recognize the impact climate change and associated extreme weather events pose to our operations, and the need to be transparent and proactive in managing those risks. Higher global temperatures have led to more frequent and severe weather events, including droughts, heatwaves, wildfires, severe flooding and hurricanes.​

For example, some of our third-party manufacturing partners have operations in regions that are experiencing an increase in extreme heat events and prolonged dry periods. A resulting increase in the frequency and severity of such events could disrupt their operations and hence could impact our supply chain and customers. Because water is essential to semiconductor manufacturing, and many suppliers are based in areas experiencing "high" or "extremely high" water stress, major droughts could affect hydropower generation further disrupting manufacturing operations. ​

We have a global physical footprint with facilities in North America, Asia and Europe, and we employ more than 3,500 people worldwide. Our operations use land, energy, materials, water and generate waste, all of which contribute to climate change. As a fabless company, our largest environmental impact comes from the energy used to run our operations. Our supply chain, while not part of our direct operations, accounts for the largest part of our environmental footprint. This includes mining, processing of raw materials by foundries, manufacturing and shipping of our products.​

In order for us to systematically identify and measure the full range of possible key climate change- related risks-and collect the necessary data to do so - we use several widely accepted compliance frameworks, including the following ISO certifications (ISO 9001, 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 27001). We are a member of good standing in the RBA. We use the RBA's Self-Assessment Questionnaire to assess our suppliers on specific inherent supply chain risk areas related to labor, health and safety, environment, and ethics.​

We incorporate climate-related risks and opportunities into our business strategy. Environmental measurements have been integrated into our key performance goals.

MonolithicPower.com

Page 8

Table of Contents

About MPS

Environment

Social

Governance

Appendices

We see business opportunities in addressing climate risk

Many of our customers have set environmental goals of reducing the energy used by their products. They are relying, in part, on MPS continuously offering component products that use less energy. Our goal is to build products with higher performance, lower cost, and improved energy efficiency, compared to previous generations, to meet our customers' needs.​

Our products are key to developing technologies that support sustainable infrastructures. Our solutions are already an essential part of those applications, including renewable energy infrastructures, electric transportation, factory automation and data centers.​

Our energy-efficient products help create value for our customers by lowering their overall energy use and overall environmental impacts, which in turn benefit our own scope 3 emissions. ​

Next, we will outline the processes of how we manage and quantify our environmental impacts, our goals to reduce them.

ESG Report

Lake Tahoe, CA, USA

April 2024

Table of Contents

About MPS

Environment

Social

Governance

Appendices

We actively work to improve and reduce our environmental impact

Our Environmental Management System (EMS) is an overarching framework we use to monitor our environmental stewardship. It is designed to prevent pollution and ensure compliance with all applicable global and local environmental requirements. It includes records, data and targets that we establish and it tracks our use of energy, electricity and water, as well as waste disposal. We also use our EMS to manage environmental risks and for hazardous materials training.​

It is based on globally accepted best practices, including those recommended by the RBA, a trade organization focused on responsible business conduct. It is further supported by our Environment and Climate Change Policy. Our EMS is compliant with relevant international standards including ISO 14001, 45001 and 9001.​

Our​ largest testing facilities in Chengdu, China are ISO14001, and ISO45001 certified and are audited annually. This audit includes an extensive environmental risk analysis, which we use as a basis for improving our processes. We believe that compliance with these standards helps us prevent work-related injuries and health issues.​

We​ require our own suppliers to comply with our EMS, and the contained legal and ISO 14001 requirements. Through our EMS, we ensure our products are shipped in compliance with the European Restriction of Hazardous Substances(ROHS) directive and exclude banned substances such as BFRs, PVC, phthalates, beryllium, arsenic, and antimony.

MPS Freiburg, Germany

MonolithicPower.com

Page 10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

MPS - Monolithic Power Systems Inc. published this content on 30 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2024 01:05:16 UTC.