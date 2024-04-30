Message from the CEO ​

Our journey of developing products that reduce the overall environmental impact and emissions started 26 years ago.​

When I started MPS in 1997, I had a vision of creating a product that integrates the entire power system to a monolithic block, which reduces the discrete solution dimension. We fulfilled that vision, setting a new standard in power management. Our revenue growth story speaks for itself.​

The reasons behind our past success remain true today: We design innovative and versatile solutions that improve power conversion efficiency and reduce material consumption. These solutions are simple to use and cost less. They make it possible for our customers to build great products, and still lessen their own environmental impact and meet sustainability goals.​

We continue to defy industry expectations. And demand for our products has never been higher.​

Over the past year, in the face of a challenging economic climate in the technology sector, we put our heads down and got to work. We focused our efforts to reduce our environmental footprint while continuing to drive exciting product innovations. Our hard work has paid off.​

We made progress toward our goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 and increasing renewable electricity across our operations. I am proud of that progress. This year, we also helped our customers reduce their environmental footprint by delivering some of the industry's best performing power solutions for AI. The broader adoption of AI has brought with it new opportunities for MPS to do what it does best: Invent creative solutions that consistently push the envelope - ahead of our competitors - of what is possible in power density and efficiency. The result is that MPS continues to set the pace in the industry, delivering leading solutions that are quite literally powering the AI revolution.​

But we aren't stopping there. I tell my team: Keep. Going. ​

We will continue to push our technologies to allow our customers to do more and go further, while working to make a positive impact in our own operations, in our communities, and on Earth.

Michael R. Hsing, CEO

ESG Report

April 2024