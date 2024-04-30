CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY AT MPS
2024
ESG Report
April 2024
MonolithicPower.com
Page 2
About MPS
MPS HQ, Kirkland, USA
Message from the CEO
Our journey of developing products that reduce the overall environmental impact and emissions started 26 years ago.
When I started MPS in 1997, I had a vision of creating a product that integrates the entire power system to a monolithic block, which reduces the discrete solution dimension. We fulfilled that vision, setting a new standard in power management. Our revenue growth story speaks for itself.
The reasons behind our past success remain true today: We design innovative and versatile solutions that improve power conversion efficiency and reduce material consumption. These solutions are simple to use and cost less. They make it possible for our customers to build great products, and still lessen their own environmental impact and meet sustainability goals.
We continue to defy industry expectations. And demand for our products has never been higher.
Over the past year, in the face of a challenging economic climate in the technology sector, we put our heads down and got to work. We focused our efforts to reduce our environmental footprint while continuing to drive exciting product innovations. Our hard work has paid off.
We made progress toward our goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030 and increasing renewable electricity across our operations. I am proud of that progress. This year, we also helped our customers reduce their environmental footprint by delivering some of the industry's best performing power solutions for AI. The broader adoption of AI has brought with it new opportunities for MPS to do what it does best: Invent creative solutions that consistently push the envelope - ahead of our competitors - of what is possible in power density and efficiency. The result is that MPS continues to set the pace in the industry, delivering leading solutions that are quite literally powering the AI revolution.
But we aren't stopping there. I tell my team: Keep. Going.
We will continue to push our technologies to allow our customers to do more and go further, while working to make a positive impact in our own operations, in our communities, and on Earth.
Michael R. Hsing, CEO
ESG Report
April 2024
2023 Overview
Kirkland
San Jose
Phoenix
Offices
EMC Labs
Founded in
1997
in San Jose - California IPO in 2004 (NASDAQ: MPWR)
Employees Worldwide
3,500+
Enschede
Freiburg
Munich
Paris
Detroit
Lausanne
Budapest
Beijing
Shanghai
Porto
Milan
Hangzhou
Seoul
Tokyo
Durham
Barcelona
Chengdu
Osaka
Shenzhen
Taipei
Bangalore
Malaysia
Singapore
Number of Products
Revenue
11%
Consumer
4,000+
$1.82B
9%
Industrial/Other
Communications
13%
Enterprise Data
18%
Female
Minority Workforce (U.S. only)
41%
69%
22%
Automotive
Storage and Computing
27%
MonolithicPower.com
Page 5
Our products
MPS core strengths are deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary technologies in the areas of semiconductor processes, system integration, and packaging. We develop technology for a more sustainable planet by offering solutions that are more highly integrated by designing small, ultra-efficient,easy-to-use power management solutions. We invest in the research and thorough testing to offer increasingly efficient and reliable ways to power state-of-the-art technology. The market is hungry for ever-greener power solutions, and we are ambitious and boundary-breaking in our journey to answer the demand.
Powering & Enabling
AC/DC Power Supply
Accessories
Automotive
Computing
Consumer Electronics
Data Center
Data Storage
E-Mobility
Energy Storage
Industrial
LED Lighting & Illumination
Medical Devices
Mobile & Wearable
Motion Control, Sensing
Printers & Scanners
Smart Home/Building
Telecom & Datacom
White Goods
& Robotics
Ifrastructure
Environment
Samish Bay, WA, USA
Key policies that govern our environmental impact:
Environmental and Climate Change Policy
ISO 14001 Environmental Management
ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System
ISO 9001Quality Management System
ISO 26262 Functional Safety Management for Safety Related Products
Lake Tahoe, CA, USA
We recognize the impact of climate change and our company's contribution
We understand that as a business, we must prepare for the wide range of climate change related risks with potentially damaging consequences to our environment, economy and society.
We recognize the impact climate change and associated extreme weather events pose to our operations, and the need to be transparent and proactive in managing those risks. Higher global temperatures have led to more frequent and severe weather events, including droughts, heatwaves, wildfires, severe flooding and hurricanes.
For example, some of our third-party manufacturing partners have operations in regions that are experiencing an increase in extreme heat events and prolonged dry periods. A resulting increase in the frequency and severity of such events could disrupt their operations and hence could impact our supply chain and customers. Because water is essential to semiconductor manufacturing, and many suppliers are based in areas experiencing "high" or "extremely high" water stress, major droughts could affect hydropower generation further disrupting manufacturing operations.
We have a global physical footprint with facilities in North America, Asia and Europe, and we employ more than 3,500 people worldwide. Our operations use land, energy, materials, water and generate waste, all of which contribute to climate change. As a fabless company, our largest environmental impact comes from the energy used to run our operations. Our supply chain, while not part of our direct operations, accounts for the largest part of our environmental footprint. This includes mining, processing of raw materials by foundries, manufacturing and shipping of our products.
In order for us to systematically identify and measure the full range of possible key climate change- related risks-and collect the necessary data to do so - we use several widely accepted compliance frameworks, including the following ISO certifications (ISO 9001, 14001, ISO 45001, and ISO 27001). We are a member of good standing in the RBA. We use the RBA's Self-Assessment Questionnaire to assess our suppliers on specific inherent supply chain risk areas related to labor, health and safety, environment, and ethics.
We incorporate climate-related risks and opportunities into our business strategy. Environmental measurements have been integrated into our key performance goals.
MonolithicPower.com
Page 8
We see business opportunities in addressing climate risk
Many of our customers have set environmental goals of reducing the energy used by their products. They are relying, in part, on MPS continuously offering component products that use less energy. Our goal is to build products with higher performance, lower cost, and improved energy efficiency, compared to previous generations, to meet our customers' needs.
Our products are key to developing technologies that support sustainable infrastructures. Our solutions are already an essential part of those applications, including renewable energy infrastructures, electric transportation, factory automation and data centers.
Our energy-efficient products help create value for our customers by lowering their overall energy use and overall environmental impacts, which in turn benefit our own scope 3 emissions.
Next, we will outline the processes of how we manage and quantify our environmental impacts, our goals to reduce them.
We actively work to improve and reduce our environmental impact
Our Environmental Management System (EMS) is an overarching framework we use to monitor our environmental stewardship. It is designed to prevent pollution and ensure compliance with all applicable global and local environmental requirements. It includes records, data and targets that we establish and it tracks our use of energy, electricity and water, as well as waste disposal. We also use our EMS to manage environmental risks and for hazardous materials training.
It is based on globally accepted best practices, including those recommended by the RBA, a trade organization focused on responsible business conduct. It is further supported by our Environment and Climate Change Policy. Our EMS is compliant with relevant international standards including ISO 14001, 45001 and 9001.
Our largest testing facilities in Chengdu, China are ISO14001, and ISO45001 certified and are audited annually. This audit includes an extensive environmental risk analysis, which we use as a basis for improving our processes. We believe that compliance with these standards helps us prevent work-related injuries and health issues.
We require our own suppliers to comply with our EMS, and the contained legal and ISO 14001 requirements. Through our EMS, we ensure our products are shipped in compliance with the European Restriction of Hazardous Substances(ROHS) directive and exclude banned substances such as BFRs, PVC, phthalates, beryllium, arsenic, and antimony.
MPS Freiburg, Germany
MonolithicPower.com
Page 10
