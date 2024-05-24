MPS Management
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including our belief in continued
expansion of our product lines, advances in our technology, anticipated market opportunities, gross margin targets, net & operating margin targets, inventory targets, continuing business diversification, growth and opportunities in China and Taiwan, and increasing sales penetration in Japan, Korea, the U.S., Singapore and Europe. Other forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "would," "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "Wall Street estimates," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "targets," "target ranges", "seek," or "continue," the negative of these terms or other variations of such terms. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In this regard, you should specifically consider the risks identified in our most recent 10-K in the section entitled "Risk Factors," including the risks, uncertainties and cost of litigation and risks related to fluctuations in our operating results.
MPS Growing, Even in Tough Markets ($M)
YoY
MPS
SIA
Growth
2018
21.2%
10.8%
2019
7.8%
-8.2%
2020
34.5%
2.6%
2021
43.0%
33.1%
2022
48.6%
20.8%
2023
1.5%
-8.9%
2009 +13%
Above Market
Industry Downturn
MPS Above Market
2019 +16%
Above Market
2012 +16%
Above Market
2023 +10%
*
Above Market
* Wall Street analysts' average revenue
2011 MPS
Transformation
29.2% MPS 3 Yr CAGR
Great Revenue Diversification by GEO
37%
11%
35%
6%
11%
Diverse End Markets
% of Revenue
2010
2020
2023
24Q1
2019-2023
CAGR
Enterprise Data
-
8.6%
17.7%
32.7%
61.1%
Storage and
10.4%
21.4%
27.0%
23.2%
36.5%
Computing
Automotive
1.9%
12.9%
21.7%
19.0%
44.6%
Communications
17.8%
16.9%
11.3%
10.2%
24.7%
Consumer
65.1%
26.1%
12.9%
8.3%
9.3%
Industrial / Other
4.8%
14.2%
9.4%
6.6%
14.8%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
30.5%
Growth Drivers by End Market
Computing
Accelerators
Artificial
Intelligence
Cloud Based
Data Center
Automotive
ADAS
BMS /
Traction
Inverters
Digital
Cockpit
Industrial
Smart
Meters
Factory &
Building
Automation
Robotics
Infrastructure
5G and Wireless
Base
Stations
Networking
Consumer
AI at the
Edge
Home
Appliances
Gaming
Storage
Lighting
Portable
Body
Control
Healthcare
Security
Optical
Augmented Reality
Audio
Leveraging 4000+ Products
AC/DC Power Conversion
- High-VoltageBuck Regulators
- High-VoltageLDOs
- Flyback Controllers
- Flyback Synchronous Rectifiers
- Active PFC Controllers
- LLC Resonant Converter Controllers
- LLC Synchronous Rectifiers
- PFC & LLC Combo Controllers
- X-CapacitorBleeders
Display Backlighting Power
- Backlight Drivers
- Electroluminescent Drivers
- Photo Flash Drivers
- LCD Power Supplies
AI & Computing Power
- CPU & GPU Core Power
- High-CurrentDrMOS
- 70A DrMOS 4mmx5mm Package
- 25A POL Module 5mmx6mm Package
- 60V Intermediate Bus Converter Modules
- Z-AxisPower Delivery Multiphase Modules
DC/DC Power Conversion
- Step-Up(Boost)
- Step-Down(Buck)
- Buck-Boost
- PMICs
- Power over Ethernet (PoE)
- Power-SourcingEquipment (PSE) o Powered Devices
E-Fuse, USB & Load Switches
- Configurable Current Limit, Up to 50A per Device
- Adjustable Slew Rate
- Reverse Current Blocking
- Output Discharge (Load Switch)
- Integrated Auto-Detection
- Pin-to-PinCompatible
- Parallelable Up to 10 Devices
- Digital Interface Command and Control
- USB Type-C and USB PD
Motor Drivers, Position & Current Sensors
- Brushless DC Motor Drivers
- Stepper Motor Drivers
- Brushed DC Motor/Solenoid Drivers
- Half-Bridge/Full-Bridge/Three-PhasePower Stages
- Magnetic Angular and 3D Position Sensors
- Isolated, Integrated Current Sensors, 5A to 400A
Automotive (AEC-Q100) & Industrial
- DC/DC
- LED Lighting
- Power Modules
- Motor Drivers
- Angular Position and 3D Position Sensors
- USB Charging
- Wireless Charging
- Display Backlighting
- Precision Analog
- ADAS Core Power
- Supervisors
- Load Switches
- Isolated, Integrated Current Sensors, 5A to 400A
- Class-DAudio
- E-Fuses,High-Side Switches
Class-D Audio
- Digital Controllers and Processors
- Analog Input Class-D Amplifiers
- PWM Input Power Stages
- Digital Signal Processors
Isolated Solutions
- Isolated Gate Drivers
- Isolated Power Modules
- Digital Isolator with Integrated Power
- Digital Isolators
- Integrated Current Sensors, 5A to 400A
- Totem-PolePFC/LLC Controllers
Power Modules
- 6V, 600mA to 100A
- 16V, 600mA to 1000A+
- 36V, 600mA to 24A
- 55V, 1A to 3A
- 80V, 600mA
LED Lighting & Illumination
- TRIAC-DimmableAC/DC LED Controllers
- PWM and Analog Dimmable AC/DC LED Controllers
- DC/DC LED Controllers: Buck, Boost, Buck-Boost
- LED Protection ICs
- IR LED Drivers
Precision Analog
•
Analog-to-Digital Converters
•
Analog Switches
Power Magnetics
Battery Management
•
Molded Inductors
•
Battery Monitors & Protectors
•
Semi-Shielded Inductors
•
Fuel Gauges
•
Active Balancers
• Switching Chargers: Buck, Boost, Buck-Boost
•
Linear Chargers
• Current-Sense Amplifiers
•
Operational Amplifiers
•
Voltage Reference
Confidential - Subject to Confidentiality
Agreement / NDA
MPS Technology Evolution
SAM
Proprietary Technologies Drive SAM Proliferation
$21B(1)
$16B(1)
$10B(1)
•
Multi KWatts Green Power
SiC
•
Full Integration
•
Ultimate Integration (SoC)
•
Power
•
Power
Si
•
Highest Density
•
Analog
•
Analog
•
Integrated Power
•
Digital/
•
uController
Analog
Memory
•
Memory
•
Mesh Connect
•
Chip Scale Power
•
Smart Cooling for KWatts App
Packaging
Modules
'12-15
'16-18
'19-23
YEAR
Note 1: SAM.
SAM Expansion
Market
2015 SAM
2018 SAM
2023 SAM
Automotive
$4B
$6B
$7B
Motion Control
$2B
$3B
$4B
ACDC
$1B
$2B
$2B
Modules
$1B
$2B
$2B
Cloud Computing (Server / Storage)
$800M
$1B
$4B
Networking / Telecom
$600M
$1B
$1B
Battery Management
$600M
$1B
$1B
Total Market SAM
$10B
$16B
$21B
MPS Global Footprint
HQ - Kirkland, WA USA
San Jose, CA USA
Livonia, MI USA
Enschede, Netherlands
Ettenheim, Germany
Chengdu, China
