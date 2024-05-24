Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including our belief in continued

expansion of our product lines, advances in our technology, anticipated market opportunities, gross margin targets, net & operating margin targets, inventory targets, continuing business diversification, growth and opportunities in China and Taiwan, and increasing sales penetration in Japan, Korea, the U.S., Singapore and Europe. Other forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "would," "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "Wall Street estimates," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "targets," "target ranges", "seek," or "continue," the negative of these terms or other variations of such terms. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In this regard, you should specifically consider the risks identified in our most recent 10-K in the section entitled "Risk Factors," including the risks, uncertainties and cost of litigation and risks related to fluctuations in our operating results.