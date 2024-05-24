MPS Management

May 24, 2024

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including our belief in continued

expansion of our product lines, advances in our technology, anticipated market opportunities, gross margin targets, net & operating margin targets, inventory targets, continuing business diversification, growth and opportunities in China and Taiwan, and increasing sales penetration in Japan, Korea, the U.S., Singapore and Europe. Other forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "would," "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "Wall Street estimates," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "targets," "target ranges", "seek," or "continue," the negative of these terms or other variations of such terms. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In this regard, you should specifically consider the risks identified in our most recent 10-K in the section entitled "Risk Factors," including the risks, uncertainties and cost of litigation and risks related to fluctuations in our operating results.

MPS Growing, Even in Tough Markets ($M)

YoY

MPS

SIA

Growth

2018

21.2%

10.8%

2019

7.8%

-8.2%

2020

34.5%

2.6%

2021

43.0%

33.1%

2022

48.6%

20.8%

2023

1.5%

-8.9%

2009 +13%

Above Market

Industry Downturn

MPS Above Market

2019 +16%

Above Market

2012 +16%

Above Market

2023 +10%

*

Above Market

* Wall Street analysts' average revenue

2011 MPS

Transformation

29.2% MPS 3 Yr CAGR

Great Revenue Diversification by GEO

37%

11%

35%

6%

11%

Diverse End Markets

% of Revenue

2010

2020

2023

24Q1

2019-2023

CAGR

Enterprise Data

-

8.6%

17.7%

32.7%

61.1%

Storage and

10.4%

21.4%

27.0%

23.2%

36.5%

Computing

Automotive

1.9%

12.9%

21.7%

19.0%

44.6%

Communications

17.8%

16.9%

11.3%

10.2%

24.7%

Consumer

65.1%

26.1%

12.9%

8.3%

9.3%

Industrial / Other

4.8%

14.2%

9.4%

6.6%

14.8%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

30.5%

Growth Drivers by End Market

Computing

Accelerators

Artificial

Intelligence

Cloud Based

Data Center

Automotive

ADAS

BMS /

Traction

Inverters

Digital

Cockpit

Industrial

Smart

Meters

Factory &

Building

Automation

Robotics

Infrastructure

5G and Wireless

Base

Stations

Networking

Consumer

AI at the

Edge

Home

Appliances

Gaming

Storage

Lighting

Portable

Body

Control

Healthcare

Security

Optical

Augmented Reality

Audio

Leveraging 4000+ Products

AC/DC Power Conversion

  • High-VoltageBuck Regulators
  • High-VoltageLDOs
  • Flyback Controllers
  • Flyback Synchronous Rectifiers
  • Active PFC Controllers
  • LLC Resonant Converter Controllers
  • LLC Synchronous Rectifiers
  • PFC & LLC Combo Controllers
  • X-CapacitorBleeders

Display Backlighting Power

  • Backlight Drivers
  • Electroluminescent Drivers
  • Photo Flash Drivers
  • LCD Power Supplies

AI & Computing Power

  • CPU & GPU Core Power
  • High-CurrentDrMOS
    1. 70A DrMOS 4mmx5mm Package
  • 25A POL Module 5mmx6mm Package
  • 60V Intermediate Bus Converter Modules
  • Z-AxisPower Delivery Multiphase Modules

DC/DC Power Conversion

  • Step-Up(Boost)
  • Step-Down(Buck)
  • Buck-Boost
  • PMICs
  • Power over Ethernet (PoE)
  1. Power-SourcingEquipment (PSE) o Powered Devices

E-Fuse, USB & Load Switches

  • Configurable Current Limit, Up to 50A per Device
  • Adjustable Slew Rate
  • Reverse Current Blocking
  • Output Discharge (Load Switch)
  • Integrated Auto-Detection
  • Pin-to-PinCompatible
  • Parallelable Up to 10 Devices
  • Digital Interface Command and Control
  • USB Type-C and USB PD

Motor Drivers, Position & Current Sensors

  • Brushless DC Motor Drivers
  • Stepper Motor Drivers
  • Brushed DC Motor/Solenoid Drivers
  • Half-Bridge/Full-Bridge/Three-PhasePower Stages
  • Magnetic Angular and 3D Position Sensors
  • Isolated, Integrated Current Sensors, 5A to 400A

Automotive (AEC-Q100) & Industrial

  • DC/DC
  • LED Lighting
  • Power Modules
  • Motor Drivers
  • Angular Position and 3D Position Sensors
  • USB Charging
  • Wireless Charging
  • Display Backlighting
  • Precision Analog
  • ADAS Core Power
  • Supervisors
  • Load Switches
  • Isolated, Integrated Current Sensors, 5A to 400A
  • Class-DAudio
  • E-Fuses,High-Side Switches

Class-D Audio

  • Digital Controllers and Processors
  • Analog Input Class-D Amplifiers
  • PWM Input Power Stages
  • Digital Signal Processors

Isolated Solutions

  • Isolated Gate Drivers
  • Isolated Power Modules
  • Digital Isolator with Integrated Power
  • Digital Isolators
  • Integrated Current Sensors, 5A to 400A
  • Totem-PolePFC/LLC Controllers

Power Modules

  • 6V, 600mA to 100A
  • 16V, 600mA to 1000A+
  • 36V, 600mA to 24A
  • 55V, 1A to 3A
  • 80V, 600mA

LED Lighting & Illumination

  • TRIAC-DimmableAC/DC LED Controllers
  • PWM and Analog Dimmable AC/DC LED Controllers
  • DC/DC LED Controllers: Buck, Boost, Buck-Boost
  • LED Protection ICs
  • IR LED Drivers

Precision Analog

Analog-to-Digital Converters

Analog Switches

Power Magnetics

Battery Management

Molded Inductors

Battery Monitors & Protectors

Semi-Shielded Inductors

Fuel Gauges

Active Balancers

• Switching Chargers: Buck, Boost, Buck-Boost

Linear Chargers

• Current-Sense Amplifiers

Operational Amplifiers

Voltage Reference

MPS Technology Evolution

SAM

Proprietary Technologies Drive SAM Proliferation

$21B(1)

$16B(1)

$10B(1)

Multi KWatts Green Power

SiC

Full Integration

Ultimate Integration (SoC)

Power

Power

Si

Highest Density

Analog

Analog

Integrated Power

Digital/

uController

Analog

Memory

Memory

Mesh Connect

Chip Scale Power

Smart Cooling for KWatts App

Packaging

Modules

'12-15

'16-18

'19-23

YEAR

Note 1: SAM.

SAM Expansion

Market

2015 SAM

2018 SAM

2023 SAM

Automotive

$4B

$6B

$7B

Motion Control

$2B

$3B

$4B

ACDC

$1B

$2B

$2B

Modules

$1B

$2B

$2B

Cloud Computing (Server / Storage)

$800M

$1B

$4B

Networking / Telecom

$600M

$1B

$1B

Battery Management

$600M

$1B

$1B

Total Market SAM

$10B

$16B

$21B

MPS Global Footprint

HQ - Kirkland, WA USA

San Jose, CA USA

Livonia, MI USA

Enschede, Netherlands

Ettenheim, Germany

Chengdu, China

