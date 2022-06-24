Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPWR   US6098391054

MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC.

(MPWR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-24 pm EDT
419.41 USD   +4.94%
06/24MONOLITHIC POWER : MPS IR Presentation June.2022
PU
06/21MONOLITHIC POWER : Announces Second Quarter Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
06/21MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Monolithic Power : MPS IR Presentation June.2022

06/24/2022 | 08:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MPS Management

June 28, 2022

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including our belief in continued

expansion of our product lines, advances in our technology, anticipated market opportunities, gross margin targets, net &

operating margin targets, inventory targets, continuing business diversification, growth and opportunities in China and Taiwan, and increasing sales penetration in Japan, Korea, the U.S., Singapore and Europe. Other forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "would," "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "Wall Street estimates," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "targets," "target ranges", "seek," or "continue," the negative of these terms or other

variations of such terms. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future

events. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In this regard, you should specifically consider the risks identified in our most recent 10-K in the section entitled "Risk Factors," including the risks, uncertainties and

cost of litigation and risks related to fluctuations in our operating results.

1

MPS Growing, Even in Tough Markets ($M)

*

Industry Downturn

MPS Above Market

2019 +16%

Above Market

2012 +16%

Above Market

2009 +13%

Above Market

* Wall Street analysts' average revenue

2011 MPS

27.5%

2

Transformation

MPS 3 Yr CAGR

Great Revenue Diversification by GEO & End Customer

4.5%

Revenue Mix by End Customer

4.0%

3.5%

3.0%

36%

36%

11%

8%

2.5%

9%

2.0%

1.5%

1.0%

0.5%

50% of revenue comes from

'long tail' end customers

0.0%

3

Growth Drivers by End Market

Computing

Cloud Based Data Center

GPU's

Portable

Storage

Artificial

Intelligence

Automotive

Body Control

Lighting

ADAS

Electrification

Digital Cockpit

Industrial

Instrumentation

Factory & Bldg

Automation

Robotics

Healthcare

Commercial

Lighting

Infrastructure

5G and Wireless

Base Stations

Networking

Optical

Consumer

IOT

Wireless

Charging

Power

Management

Augmented

Reality

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MPS - Monolithic Power Systems Inc. published this content on 24 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2022 00:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC.
06/24MONOLITHIC POWER : MPS IR Presentation June.2022
PU
06/21MONOLITHIC POWER : Announces Second Quarter Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
06/21MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other ..
AQ
06/16Monolithic Power Systems Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.75 a Share, Payable July 15..
MT
06/16Monolithic Power Systems Announces Second Quarter Dividend
GL
06/16Monolithic Power Systems Announces Second Quarter Dividend
AQ
06/16Monolithic Power Systems Announces Second Quarter Dividend, to Paid on July 15, 2022
CI
06/16TRANSCRIPT : Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
06/16MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC. : Dividends
CO
06/02MONOLITHIC POWER : Analyst Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 733 M - -
Net income 2022 404 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 49,9x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 19 563 M 19 563 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,3x
Capi. / Sales 2023 9,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 773
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 419,41 $
Average target price 559,80 $
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael R. Hsing Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Theodore Bernie Blegen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
De Ming Xiao President-Asia Operations
James C. Moyer Independent Director
Victor K. Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC.-18.99%19 563
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.89%423 181
NVIDIA CORPORATION-41.77%409 657
BROADCOM INC.-23.49%200 334
INTEL CORPORATION-25.03%152 834
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-17.25%140 718