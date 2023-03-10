Advanced search
    MPWR   US6098391054

MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC.

(MPWR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-10 pm EST
478.95 USD   -2.78%
02/24MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02/21Insider Sell: Monolithic Power Systems
MT
02/17Insider Sell: Monolithic Power Systems
MT
Monolithic Power : MPS IR Presentation March 2023

03/10/2023 | 05:56pm EST
MPS Management

March 10th, 2023

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including our belief in continued

expansion of our product lines, advances in our technology, anticipated market opportunities, gross margin targets, net &

operating margin targets, inventory targets, continuing business diversification, growth and opportunities in China and Taiwan, and increasing sales penetration in Japan, Korea, the U.S., Singapore and Europe. Other forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "would," "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "Wall Street estimates," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "targets," "target ranges", "seek," or "continue," the negative of these terms or other

variations of such terms. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future

events. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In this regard, you should specifically consider the risks identified in our most recent 10-K in the section entitled "Risk Factors," including the risks, uncertainties and

cost of litigation and risks related to fluctuations in our operating results.

1

MPS Growing, Even in Tough Markets ($M)

Industry Downturn MPS Above Market

*

2019 +16%

Above Market

2012 +16%

Above Market

2009 +13%

Above Market

* Wall Street analysts' average revenue

2

2011 MPS

Transformation

41.9% MPS 3 Yr CAGR

Great Revenue Diversification by GEO & End Customer

4.5%

Revenue Mix by End Customer

4.0%

3.5%

3.0%

36%

36%

11%

8%

2.5%

9%

2.0%

1.5%

1.0%

0.5%

50% of revenue comes from

'long tail' end customers

0.0%

3

Growth Drivers by End Market

Computing

Cloud Based Data Center

GPU's

Portable

Storage

Artificial

Intelligence

Automotive

Body Control

Lighting

ADAS

Electrification

Digital Cockpit

Industrial

Instrumentation

Factory & Bldg

Automation

Robotics

Healthcare

Commercial

Lighting

Infrastructure

5G and Wireless

Base Stations

Networking

Optical

Consumer

IOT

Wireless

Charging

Power

Management

Augmented

Reality

4

Disclaimer

MPS - Monolithic Power Systems Inc. published this content on 10 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 22:55:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 957 M - -
Net income 2023 494 M - -
Net cash 2023 620 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 47,6x
Yield 2023 0,84%
Capitalization 23 306 M 23 306 M -
EV / Sales 2023 11,6x
EV / Sales 2024 9,64x
Nbr of Employees 3 247
Free-Float 96,5%
Managers and Directors
Michael R. Hsing Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Theodore Bernie Blegen Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
De Ming Xiao President-Asia Operations
James C. Moyer Independent Director
Victor K. Lee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC.42.75%23 306
NVIDIA CORPORATION60.37%577 932
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED14.38%439 577
BROADCOM INC.11.34%259 543
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS4.98%157 172
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.31.80%135 405