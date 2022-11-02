Advanced search
    MPWR   US6098391054

MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC.

(MPWR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-02 pm EDT
334.54 USD   -4.11%
Monolithic Power : MPS IR Presentation November 2022

11/02/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
MPS Management

November 3, 2022

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including our belief in continued expansion of our product lines, advances in our technology, anticipated market opportunities, gross margin targets, net & operating margin targets, inventory targets, continuing business diversification, growth and opportunities in China and Taiwan, and increasing sales penetration in Japan, Korea, the U.S., Singapore and Europe. Other forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "would," "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "Wall Street estimates," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "targets," "target ranges", "seek," or "continue," the negative of these terms or other variations of such terms. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In this regard, you should specifically consider the risks identified in our most recent 10-K in the section entitled "Risk Factors," including the risks, uncertainties and cost of litigation and risks related to fluctuations in our operating results.

1

MPS Growing, Even in Tough Markets ($M)

*

Industry Downturn

MPS Above Market

2019 +16%

Above Market

2012 +16%

Above Market

2009 +13%

Above Market

* Wall Street analysts' average revenue

2011 MPS

27.5%

2

Transformation

MPS 3 Yr CAGR

Great Revenue Diversification by GEO & End Customer

4.5%

Revenue Mix by End Customer

4.0%

3.5%

36%

3.0%

11%

36%

8%

2.5%

9%

2.0%

1.5%

1.0%

0.5%

50% of revenue comes from

'long tail' end customers

0.0%

3

Growth Drivers by End Market

Computing

Cloud Based Data Center

GPU's

Portable

Storage

Artificial

Intelligence

Automotive

Body Control

Lighting

ADAS

Electrification

Digital Cockpit

Industrial

Instrumentation

Factory & Bldg

Automation

Robotics

Healthcare

Commercial

Lighting

Infrastructure

5G and Wireless

Base Stations

Networking

Optical

Consumer

IOT

Wireless

Charging

Power

Management

Augmented

Reality

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MPS - Monolithic Power Systems Inc. published this content on 03 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 21:53:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
