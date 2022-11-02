Monolithic Power : MPS IR Presentation November 2022
Forward Looking Statements
This presentation includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including our belief in continued expansion of our product lines, advances in our technology, anticipated market opportunities, gross margin targets, net & operating margin targets, inventory targets, continuing business diversification, growth and opportunities in China and Taiwan, and increasing sales penetration in Japan, Korea, the U.S., Singapore and Europe. Other forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "would," "could," "may," "will," "should," "expect," "Wall Street estimates," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "targets," "target ranges", "seek," or "continue," the negative of these terms or other variations of such terms. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. In this regard, you should specifically consider the risks identified in our most recent 10-K in the section entitled "Risk Factors," including the risks, uncertainties and cost of litigation and risks related to fluctuations in our operating results.
MPS Growing, Even in Tough Markets ($M)
Industry Downturn
MPS Above Market
2019 +16%
Above Market
2012 +16%
Above Market
2009 +13%
Above Market
* Wall Street analysts' average revenue
2011 MPS
Transformation
MPS 3 Yr CAGR
Great Revenue Diversification by GEO & End Customer
36%
3.0%
36%
50% of revenue comes from
'long tail' end customers
Growth Drivers by End Market
Computing
Cloud Based Data Center
GPU's
Portable
Storage
Artificial
Intelligence
Automotive
Body Control
Lighting
ADAS
Electrification
Digital Cockpit
Industrial
Instrumentation
Factory & Bldg
Automation
Robotics
Healthcare
Commercial
Lighting
Infrastructure
5G and Wireless
Base Stations
Networking
Optical
Consumer
IOT
Wireless
Charging
Power
Management
Augmented
Reality
