  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MPWR   US6098391054

MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS, INC.

(MPWR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-17 pm EST
401.68 USD   +0.81%
04:23pMonolithic Power Systems to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February 8, 2023
GL
04:23pMonolithic Power Systems to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February 8, 2023
GL
01/05Insider Sell: Monolithic Power Systems
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Monolithic Power Systems to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February 8, 2023

01/17/2023 | 04:23pm EST
KIRKLAND, Wash., Jan. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) (Nasdaq: MPWR), a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions, today announced plans to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

MPS will report its results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 8 and host its quarterly conference at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. The live event will be held via a Zoom webinar, which can be accessed at https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/99086996476.

A replay of the event will be available for one year under the Investor Relations website at www.monolithicpower.com two hours after the live event has concluded.

About Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS) is a global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS’s mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1997 by the CEO Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor design expertise, and innovative proprietary semiconductor process and system integration technologies. These combined advantages enable MPS to provide customers with reliable, compact and monolithic solutions that offer highly energy-efficient and cost-effective products, as well as providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world. 

###

Monolithic Power Systems, MPS, and the MPS logo are registered trademarks of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. in the U.S. and trademarked in certain other countries.


Contact:
Bernie Blegen
Chief Financial Officer
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
408-826-0777
investors@monolithicpower.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2023
