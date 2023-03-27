Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Monopar Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNPR   US61023L1089

MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC.

(MNPR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:56:10 2023-03-27 pm EDT
2.980 USD   +2.76%
05:04pMonopar Therapeutics : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pMonopar Announces Result of Interim Analysis of Phase 2b/3 VOICE Trial Evaluating Validive for Severe Oral Mucositis
GL
03/24Top Premarket Gainers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monopar Announces Result of Interim Analysis of Phase 2b/3 VOICE Trial Evaluating Validive for Severe Oral Mucositis

03/27/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILMETTE, Ill., March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: MNPR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients, today announced completion of a pre-specified interim analysis for its Validive Phase 2b/3 VOICE trial for the prevention of severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients undergoing chemoradiotherapy (CRT) for oropharyngeal cancer (OPC). This is an indication for which there is currently no FDA-approved preventative or treatment.

The interim analysis included the first approximately 50% of the total planned patients to be enrolled. It was conducted by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB), which informed the Company that the trial did not meet the pre-defined threshold for efficacy of a 15% absolute difference in SOM prevention between Validive and placebo. The DSMB also reported that there were no safety concerns attributed to Validive. Based on not meeting the pre-specified efficacy threshold, Monopar announced today that it will be discontinuing the study along with the active development of Validive.

“We are very grateful to the patients and investigators who participated in the VOICE trial. The Phase 2b/3 VOICE trial was intended to further evaluate a novel treatment for SOM following the promising signals observed in a prior randomized, double-blinded Phase 2 study with OPC patients. While we are disappointed with the outcome of this study, we are now focused on re-deploying the financial and human resources previously dedicated to Validive in order to advance our Phase 1b camsirubicin clinical trial and our MNPR-101 radiopharmaceutical program partnered with NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes,” said Chandler Robinson, MD, Monopar’s Chief Executive Officer.

Monopar also noted today that it has sufficient funds to support its currently planned activities further beyond the first quarter of 2024.

About Monopar Therapeutics Inc.

Monopar Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients. Monopar's pipeline consists of camsirubicin (Phase 1b) for the treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma; a late-stage preclinical antibody, MNPR-101, for radiopharmaceutical use in advanced cancers; and an early-stage camsirubicin analog, MNPR-202, for various cancers. For more information, visit: www.monopartx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of these forward-looking statements include statements concerning: that Monopar remains focused on re-deploying the financial and human resources previously dedicated to Validive to advance its Phase 1b camsirubicin clinical trial and its MNPR-101 radiopharmaceutical program; and that Monopar also noted it has sufficient funds to support its currently planned activities further beyond the first quarter of 2024. The forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: not successfully recruiting patients in Monopar’s Phase 1b camsirubicin clinical trial within expected timeframes, if at all; the Phase 1b camsirubicin clinical trial does not provide safety or efficacy data; MNPR-101 radiopharmaceutical program partnered with NorthStar does not prove safe or efficacious; Monopar does not have sufficient resources to support its currently planned activities further beyond the first quarter of 2024 and is unable to raise funds; and the significant general risks and uncertainties surrounding the research, development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of therapeutics. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks are described more fully in Monopar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Monopar undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Monopar’s views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date.

CONTACT:   

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. 
Investor Relations   
Kim R. Tsuchimoto   
Chief Financial Officer   
kimtsu@monopartx.com 

Follow Monopar on social media for updates:  
Twitter: @MonoparTx  LinkedIn: Monopar Therapeutics


All news about MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC.
05:04pMonopar Therapeutics : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05:01pMonopar Announces Result of Interim Analysis of Phase 2b/3 VOICE Trial Evaluating Valid..
GL
03/24Top Premarket Gainers
MT
03/23MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
03/23Monopar Therapeutics : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
03/23Monopar Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Re..
GL
03/23Monopar Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Re..
AQ
03/07Monopar to Present at the 35th Annual Roth Conference
GL
03/07Monopar to Present at the 35th Annual Roth Conference
GL
02/27Monopar Therapeutics : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -13,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,77x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 38,3 M 38,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 12
Free-Float 35,2%
Chart MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Monopar Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 2,90 $
Average target price 19,20 $
Spread / Average Target 562%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chandler Drew Robinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kim R. Tsuchimoto Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Christopher M. Starr Executive Chairman
Patrice P. Rioux Chief Medical Officer
Laura Kelly Director-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC.22.36%38
MODERNA, INC.-16.00%58 191
LONZA GROUP AG16.62%42 715
SEAGEN INC.53.79%36 981
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.07%34 981
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-20.06%23 582
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer