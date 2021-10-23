Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Monopar Therapeutics Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNPR   US61023L1089

MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC.

(MNPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monopar Therapeutics : Corporate Presentation Oct 2021

10/23/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monopar Therapeutics Corporate Presentation Nasdaq: MNPR

October 2021

Disclaimer, Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of management, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Monopar's current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of our control. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this presentation, including statements regarding future events, including statements relating to our business strategy, our clinical development plans, our ability to obtain the substantial capital we require, our plans to secure strategic partnerships and to build our pipeline, our clinical trials and their projected timeline, the efficacy and toxicity of our product candidates, potential new intellectual property, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, are forward- looking statements.

These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including, but not limited to, the terms "believe," "estimate," "project," "plan," "anticipate," "expect," "seek," "predict," "continue," "possible," "intend," "may," "might," "will," "could," would" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. They appear in a number of places throughout this presentation and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our product candidates, research and development and clinical trial plans, commercialization objectives, prospects, strategies, the industry in which we operate and potential collaborations. We derive many of our forward-looking statements from our operating budgets and forecasts, which are based upon many detailed assumptions. While we believe that our assumptions are reasonable, we caution that it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our actual results. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risks and uncertainties. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. You are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, our most recent Form 10-Q and our other public filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml, especially the risk factors detailed therein.

This presentation does not, and is not intended to, constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, subscribe for or otherwise acquire, any securities, businesses and/or assets of any entity, nor shall it or any part of it be relied upon in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever.

2

Company Overview

Developing proprietary therapeutics designed to extend life or improve the quality of life for cancer patients

Targeting diseases with high unmet medical need

  • Oncology indications with few to no FDA-approved treatments
  • FDA Fast Track designation for lead drug candidate, orphan drug designation for 2nd candidate

Diverse pipeline across multiple oncology indications

  • Validive®: Active Phase 2b/3 study in severe oral mucositis
  • Camsirubicin: Upcoming Phase 1b in advanced soft tissues sarcoma
  • MNPR-101, MNPR-101RIT, and MNPR-202: Preclinical candidates targeting metastatic and solid cancers and severe COVID-19

3

Pipeline

4

Experienced Management

Strong management team with industry expertise in all phases of drug development

Christopher M. Starr, PhD - Co-Founder, Executive Chairman

  • Co-Founder& Former CEO, Raptor Pharma (Nasdaq: RPTP), acquired by Horizon for $800M
  • Co-Founder,Former SVP/CSO, BioMarin (Nasdaq: BMRN)

Chandler D. Robinson, MD, MBA, MSc - Co-Founder, CEO

  • Co-Founder,Former CEO, Tactic Pharma; lead drug Decuprate ultimately acquired by Alexion for $764M
  • Stanford MD, UK Fulbright Scholar and Gates Scholar, published in Science

Andrew P. Mazar, PhD - Co-Founder, Chief Scientific Officer

  • Co-Founder,Former CSO, Tactic Pharma; invented and developed Decuprate (now ALXN1840)
  • 30+ years translational oncology experience, co-author on 126 peer-reviewed publications

Kim R. Tsuchimoto - Chief Financial Officer

  • Former CFO, Raptor Pharma
  • Former VP, Treasurer at BioMarin

Andrew J. Cittadine, MBA - Chief Operating Officer

  • Co-Founder,Former CEO, American BioOptics, acquired by Olympus
  • Former CEO, SonarMed, acquired by Medtronic

Patrice Rioux, MD - Acting Chief Medical Officer

  • Former Chief Medical Officer, Raptor Pharmaceuticals
  • Responsible for securing regulatory approval of PROCYSBI® in the US and EU

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 23 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 21:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC.
05:24pMONOPAR THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation Oct 2021
PU
09/16MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS : Initiates Phase 1b Trial of Camsirubicin to Treat Advanced Soft Tis..
MT
09/16MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/16Monopar Therapeutics Inc. Initiates Open-Label Phase 1b Clinical Trial Evaluating Camsi..
CI
09/16MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS : Initiates Open-Label Phase 1b Clinical Trial Evaluating Camsirubici..
AQ
09/13MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Presentation Sept 2021
PU
09/13MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS : Thinking about buying stock in BELLUS Health, Grupo Financiero Gali..
PR
09/13MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
09/13MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS : Expands Phase 2b/3 VOICE Clinical Trial to Europe
AQ
09/13Monopar Therapeutics Inc. Expands Phase 2b/3 VOICE Clinical Trial to Europe
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -9,94 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,08x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 57,6 M 57,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 35,2%
Chart MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Monopar Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,58 $
Average target price 33,33 $
Spread / Average Target 628%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chandler Drew Robinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kim R. Tsuchimoto Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Christopher M. Starr Executive Chairman
Andrew P. Mazar Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Laura Kelly Director-Clinical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC.-25.16%58
MODERNA, INC.212.57%131 807
LONZA GROUP AG32.74%61 177
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.43.38%49 092
SEAGEN INC.-2.12%31 189
CELLTRION, INC.-38.86%25 455