Monopar Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).

(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).

(1) Represents shares acquired on vesting and settlement of restricted stock units.

(2) This is based upon the 4,111,272.88 shares of Monopar Common Stock that Tactic Pharma LLC indirectly controls through TacticGem LLC. As a manager of Tactic Pharma LLC, Dr. Robinson may be deemed to share voting and dispositive power over these 4,111,272.88 shares. Dr. Robinson disclaims beneficial ownership of the 4,111,272.88 shares held by Tactic Pharma LLC, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein.

(3) This is based upon the 166,667 shares of Monopar Common Stock that Tactic Pharma LLC directly owns. As a manager of Tactic Pharma LLC, Dr. Robinson may be deemed to share voting and dispositive power over these 166,667 shares. Dr. Robinson disclaims beneficial ownership of the 166,667 shares held by Tactic Pharma LLC, except to the extent of his pecuniary interest therein

(4) On January 26, 2021, the reporting person was granted 63,060 restricted stock units, vesting 6/48ths (7,883 shares) on June 30, 2021, and 3/48ths (3,941 shares) every 3 months thereafter until the RSU is fully vested on December 31, 2024. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of common stock of the Issuer. Disposed of restricted stock units were surrendered in exchange for issuance of common stock upon vesting and settlement.