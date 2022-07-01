Log in
    MNPR   US61023L1089

MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC.

(MNPR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:21 2022-07-01 pm EDT
2.350 USD   +2.18%
Monopar Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Tsuchimoto Kim R
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Monopar Therapeutics [MNPR] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
Chief Financial Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1000 SKOKIE BLVD SUITE 350
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
WILMETTE IL 60091
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Tsuchimoto Kim R
1000 SKOKIE BLVD SUITE 350

WILMETTE, IL60091

Chief Financial Officer
Signatures
/s/ Kim R. Tsuchimoto 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Represents shares acquired on vesting and settlement of restricted stock units.
(2) On January 26, 2021, the reporting person was granted 19,536 restricted stock units, vesting 6/48ths (2,442 shares) on June 30, 2021, and 3/48ths (1,221 shares) every 3 months thereafter until the RSU is fully vested on December 31, 2024. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of common stock of the Issuer. Disposed of restricted stock units were surrendered in exchange for issuance of common stock upon vesting and settlement.
(3) On February 2, 2022, the reporting person was granted 61,532 restricted stock units, vesting 6/48ths (7,692 shares) on June 30, 2022, and 3/48ths (3,846 shares) every 3 months thereafter until the RSU is fully vested on December 31, 2025. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of common stock of the Issuer. Disposed of restricted stock units were surrendered in exchange for issuance of common stock upon vesting and settlement.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -10,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,80x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 29,0 M 29,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC.
Duration : Period :
Monopar Therapeutics Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2,30 $
Average target price 26,50 $
Spread / Average Target 1 052%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chandler Drew Robinson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kim R. Tsuchimoto Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Christopher M. Starr Executive Chairman
Laura Kelly Director-Clinical Operations
Patrice P. Rioux Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONOPAR THERAPEUTICS INC.-28.35%29
MODERNA, INC.-43.76%56 820
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-23.09%41 072
LONZA GROUP AG-33.17%39 547
SEAGEN INC.14.45%32 570
CELLTRION, INC.-9.60%19 048