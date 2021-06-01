Monopar Therapeutics : ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) (Form 8-K)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Effective June 1, 2021, Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (the 'Company') appointed Andrew Cittadine, age 49, to serve as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Cittadine is an experienced healthcare executive and serial entrepreneur with a successful track record of identifying, founding, and building healthcare businesses from concept to commercialization to acquisition by Fortune Global 1000 firms. Since 2011, Mr. Cittadine had served as Chief Executive Officer of Diagnostic Photonics Inc, a venture capital backed developer and manufacturer of advanced imaging systems for oncology surgery and diagnostics. Prior to that, he founded two successful diagnostic imaging companies, Sensant Corp. and American Biooptics, and leading both through acquisitions, by Siemens and Olympus, respectively. His leadership experience also includes acting as startup CEO of a critical care company, SonarMed, which was acquired by Medtronic. He has managed manufacturing and quality systems implementation, execution of multi-center clinical trials, and regulatory clearances for new technologies in Europe and the US. Mr. Cittadine received his BA, BS, and MS from Stanford and an MBA from Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management. As previously announced, Mr. Cittadine has been serving as a consultant to the Company over the past few months to explore strategic and developmental options for MNPR-101 as an intraoperative imaging agent in bladder cancer surgery as well as other cancers.

In connection with his appointment, Mr. Cittadine entered into the Company's standard form of executive employment agreement, pursuant to which, among other things, he will receive an annual base salary of $275,000, be eligible for an annual bonus target of up to 35% of base salary and receive an initial grant of 100,000 stock options (subject to shareholder approval of the amendments to the equity plan at the upcoming annual meeting)that vest over four years.



