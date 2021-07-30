MonotaRO : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

The Company implemented a 2-for-1 share split effective on April 1, 2021, and the interim and year-end dividend for the year ended December 31, 2020 would be equivalent to 4.25 yen and 4.75 yen respectively, and the annual dividend would be 9.00 yen, on the assumption that the share split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

1. Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Results of Operations

The Japanese economy during the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 generally continued to be weak with government economic and fiscal policies providing some support, while concerns about the global rebound of the novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19) made the outlook for the future Japanese economy unpredictable.

In this economic environment, we have continually concentrated on acquiring new customers aggressively mainly through internet advertisements (paid listings) and internet search engine optimization (SEO), which can improve our website's position on the search engines. We also conducted promotion activities including direct mail using e-mail and mail flyers, daily special prices, the publication and distribution of catalogs. In terms of catalogs, we newly published REDBOOK vol. 17 Spring Edition in late February, divided into 13 volumes with 180 thousand items and approximately 2.9 million issues available in total.

Furthermore, the total number of our product lineup reached approximately 18 million items in total and 479 thousand items in stock which are available for the same day shipment to meet the increase in demand corresponding to the expansion of our customer base as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. In addition, in order to strengthen the logistics base, "Ibaraki Chuo Satellite Center" (total floor area of about 49,000 m2), which has both a warehousing function for imported items and a shipping function for high-demand items, started its operation in March.

In addition, in relation to the sales of MRO products to large customers through the integrated purchase systems, both the number of customers and the amount of sales steadily increased.

Consequently, we have successfully obtained 653,104 newly registered accounts for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 and the number of registered accounts totaled 6,153,878 as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

In addition, NAVIMRO, which is our Korean subsidiary, also aggressively engaged in acquiring new customers mainly through paid listings and focused on increasing both its product lineup and the number of products in stock in order to expand its customer base.

All of our efforts mentioned above resulted in net sales of 91,868 million yen (22.0% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year), operating income of 11,898 million yen (27.7% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year), ordinary income of 11,973 million yen (28.2% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year), and net income attributable to owners of the parent of 8,344 million yen, a corresponding 27.6% increase.

(2) Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets as of June 30, 2021 (the end of the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021) amounted to 88,114 million yen, an increase of 6,851 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was attributable to increases of 5,748 million yen, 2,516 million yen and 2,208 million yen in Buildings, Merchandise and notes and accounts receivable- trade, respectively, despite a decrease of 8,339 million yen in cash and deposits.

On the other hand, total liabilities as of June 30, 2021 amounted to 34,176 million yen, an increase of 571 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was due mainly to an increase of 2,408 million yen in accounts payable-trade, despite decreases of 1,483 million yen and 614 million yen in accrued consumption taxes and lease obligations, respectively.

Total net assets amounted to 53,938 million yen, an increase of 6,280 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely due to net income attributable to owners of the parent of 8,344 million yen offset by dividend payments of 2,359 million yen for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

As a result, the equity ratio as of June 30, 2021 was 60.0%, up 2.5 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year.