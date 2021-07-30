Log in
    3064   JP3922950005

MONOTARO CO., LTD.

(3064)
MonotaRO : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

07/30/2021
July 30, 2021

Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year

Ending December 31, 2021 (Six Months Ended June 30, 2021)

Company name: MonotaRO Co., Ltd.

Listing: Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Stock code:

3064

URL: https://www.monotaro.com

Representative:

Masaya Suzuki, President & CEO

Contact:

Tetsuya Koda, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of Admin. Dept.

Tel: +81-6-4869-7190

Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 10, 2021

Scheduled date of dividend payments: September 10, 2021

Supplementary materials: Yes

Investors meeting: Yes

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

(January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(Percentages show the change from the same period of previous fiscal year)

Net income

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

owners of the parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Six months ended Jun. 30, 2021

91,868

22.0

11,898

27.7

11,973

28.2

8,344

27.6

Six months ended Jun. 30, 2020

75,281

19.6

9,318

22.7

9,342

22.8

6,540

23.3

Note: Comprehensive income: Six months ended Jun. 30, 2021: 8,409 million yen (32.3%)

Six months ended Jun. 30, 2020: 6,357 million yen (23.4%)

Net income per share

Diluted net income per share

Yen

Yen

Six months ended Jun. 30, 2021

16.80

16.79

Six months ended Jun. 30, 2020

13.16

13.16

The Company implemented a 2-for-1 share split effective on April 1, 2021 and net income per share and diluted net income per share are stated on the assumption that the share split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Equity ratio

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

%

As of Jun. 30, 2021

88,114

53,938

60.0

As of Dec. 31, 2020

81,263

47,658

57.5

Reference: Shareholders' equity

Jun. 30, 2021: 52,872 million yen

Dec. 31, 2020: 46,761 million yen

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

1Q-end

2Q-end

3Q-end

Year-end

Annual

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Year ended Dec. 31, 2020

-

8.50

-

9.50

18.00

Year ending Dec. 31, 2021

(actual)

-

5.75

Year ending Dec. 31, 2021

(forecast)

-

5.75

11.50

Note: Amendments to dividend forecast compared with the most recent disclosure: None

The Company implemented a 2-for-1 share split effective on April 1, 2021, and the interim and year-end dividend for the year ended December 31, 2020 would be equivalent to 4.25 yen and 4.75 yen respectively, and the annual dividend would be 9.00 yen, on the assumption that the share split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)

(Percentages show the change from the same period of previous fiscal year)

Net income

Net income per

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

attributable to

share

owners of the parent

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Millions of yen

%

Yen

Full year

194,220

23.4

24,678

25.9

24,738

25.8

17,273

25.4

34.77

Note: Revision of consolidated forecast during this quarter: None

The Company implemented a 2-for-1 share split effective on April 1, 2021 and net income per share is stated on the assumption that the share split was implemented at the beginning of the current fiscal year

4. Others

  1. Changes in the number of material subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021: None
  2. Application of special accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  3. Changes in accounting principles and estimates, or retrospective restatements:
    1. Changes in accounting principles caused by the revision of accounting standards: None
    2. Changes in accounting principles other than mentioned in 1): None
    3. Changes in estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatements: None
  5. Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
    1. Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury stock)

Jun. 30, 2021:

501,275,000 shares

Dec. 31, 2020:

501,262,000 shares

2) Number of treasury stock at the end of period

Jun. 30, 2021:

4,443,812 shares

Dec. 31, 2020:

4,443,576 shares

3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period

Six months ended Jun. 30, 2021:

496,822,639 shares

Six months ended Jun. 30, 2020:

496,830,924 shares

The Company implemented a 2-for-1 share split effective on April 1, 2021 and the respective numbers of shares above are stated on the assumption that the share split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.

This quarterly report of financial results is out of scope from quarterly review procedures conducted by independent auditors.

* Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements

The forecasts above are based on the judgments made in accordance with information currently available. Forecasts therefore include risks and uncertainties. Actual figures may differ from these forecasts due to subsequent changes in the circumstances.

1. Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Financial Statements

(1) Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Results of Operations

The Japanese economy during the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 generally continued to be weak with government economic and fiscal policies providing some support, while concerns about the global rebound of the novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19) made the outlook for the future Japanese economy unpredictable.

In this economic environment, we have continually concentrated on acquiring new customers aggressively mainly through internet advertisements (paid listings) and internet search engine optimization (SEO), which can improve our website's position on the search engines. We also conducted promotion activities including direct mail using e-mail and mail flyers, daily special prices, the publication and distribution of catalogs. In terms of catalogs, we newly published REDBOOK vol. 17 Spring Edition in late February, divided into 13 volumes with 180 thousand items and approximately 2.9 million issues available in total.

Furthermore, the total number of our product lineup reached approximately 18 million items in total and 479 thousand items in stock which are available for the same day shipment to meet the increase in demand corresponding to the expansion of our customer base as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. In addition, in order to strengthen the logistics base, "Ibaraki Chuo Satellite Center" (total floor area of about 49,000 m2), which has both a warehousing function for imported items and a shipping function for high-demand items, started its operation in March.

In addition, in relation to the sales of MRO products to large customers through the integrated purchase systems, both the number of customers and the amount of sales steadily increased.

Consequently, we have successfully obtained 653,104 newly registered accounts for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 and the number of registered accounts totaled 6,153,878 as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

In addition, NAVIMRO, which is our Korean subsidiary, also aggressively engaged in acquiring new customers mainly through paid listings and focused on increasing both its product lineup and the number of products in stock in order to expand its customer base.

All of our efforts mentioned above resulted in net sales of 91,868 million yen (22.0% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year), operating income of 11,898 million yen (27.7% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year), ordinary income of 11,973 million yen (28.2% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year), and net income attributable to owners of the parent of 8,344 million yen, a corresponding 27.6% increase.

(2) Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Financial Position

Total assets as of June 30, 2021 (the end of the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021) amounted to 88,114 million yen, an increase of 6,851 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was attributable to increases of 5,748 million yen, 2,516 million yen and 2,208 million yen in Buildings, Merchandise and notes and accounts receivable- trade, respectively, despite a decrease of 8,339 million yen in cash and deposits.

On the other hand, total liabilities as of June 30, 2021 amounted to 34,176 million yen, an increase of 571 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was due mainly to an increase of 2,408 million yen in accounts payable-trade, despite decreases of 1,483 million yen and 614 million yen in accrued consumption taxes and lease obligations, respectively.

Total net assets amounted to 53,938 million yen, an increase of 6,280 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely due to net income attributable to owners of the parent of 8,344 million yen offset by dividend payments of 2,359 million yen for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

As a result, the equity ratio as of June 30, 2021 was 60.0%, up 2.5 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year.

(3) Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

Our consolidated financial results for the first six months of this fiscal year were almost in line with our plan. Therefore, the consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, disclosed on February 2, 2021, has not been changed at this time.

2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements

(1) Consolidated quarterly balance sheets

Accounts

(In millions of yen)

As of Dec. 31, 2020

As of Jun. 30, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

18,843

10,504

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

17,766

19,974

Electronically recorded monetary claims

501

910

Merchandise

11,445

13,961

Goods in transit

326

646

Supplies

102

130

Accounts receivable-other

4,901

4,966

Other

459

1,072

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(82)

(89)

Total current assets

54,264

52,077

Noncurrent assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings, net

4,285

10,033

Leased assets, net

3,792

3,553

Other, net

11,009

13,222

Total property, plant and equipment

19,086

26,809

Intangible assets

Goodwill

803

786

Other

4,025

5,147

Total intangible assets

4,829

5,934

Investments and other assets

Guarantee deposits

1,478

1,733

Other

1,652

1,605

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(49)

(46)

Total investments and other assets

3,081

3,293

Total noncurrent assets

26,998

36,036

Total assets

81,263

88,114

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Accounts payable-trade

11,643

14,047

Lease obligations

659

47

Accounts payable-other

3,931

4,127

Income taxes payable

4,185

3,851

Provision for employees' bonuses

104

115

Provision for directors' bonuses

45

Provision for accident related loss

9

18

Other

1,962

569

Total current liabilities

22,542

22,777

Noncurrent liabilities

Long-term loans payable

9,000

9,000

Lease obligations

591

588

Net defined benefit liability

345

394

Other

1,124

1,415

Total noncurrent liabilities

11,062

11,398

Total liabilities

33,604

34,176

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Capital stock

1,993

2,000

Capital surplus

816

917

Retained earnings

44,311

50,296

Treasury stock

(315)

(413)

Total shareholders' equity

46,805

52,800

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation adjustment

(35)

75

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(7)

(4)

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

(43)

71

Subscription rights to shares

72

80

Non-controlling interests

823

985

Total net assets

47,658

53,938

Total liabilities and net assets

81,263

88,114

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MonotaRO Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
