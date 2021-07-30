MonotaRO : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Six Months of Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021

Tetsuya Koda, Senior Executive Officer, General Manager of Admin. Dept.
Scheduled date to file Quarterly Securities Report: August 10, 2021
Scheduled date of dividend payments: September 10, 2021
Supplementary materials: Yes
Investors meeting: Yes
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(Percentages show the change from the same period of previous fiscal year)
Net income
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
owners of the parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Six months ended Jun. 30, 2021
91,868
22.0
11,898
27.7
11,973
28.2
8,344
27.6
Six months ended Jun. 30, 2020
75,281
19.6
9,318
22.7
9,342
22.8
6,540
23.3
Note: Comprehensive income: Six months ended Jun. 30, 2021: 8,409 million yen (32.3%)
Six months ended Jun. 30, 2020: 6,357 million yen (23.4%)
Net income per share
Diluted net income per share
Yen
Yen
Six months ended Jun. 30, 2021
16.80
16.79
Six months ended Jun. 30, 2020
13.16
13.16
The Company implemented a 2-for-1 share split effective on April 1, 2021 and net income per share and diluted net income per share are stated on the assumption that the share split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
%
As of Jun. 30, 2021
88,114
53,938
60.0
As of Dec. 31, 2020
81,263
47,658
57.5
Reference: Shareholders' equity
Jun. 30, 2021: 52,872 million yen
Dec. 31, 2020: 46,761 million yen
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
1Q-end
2Q-end
3Q-end
Year-end
Annual
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Year ended Dec. 31, 2020
-
8.50
-
9.50
18.00
Year ending Dec. 31, 2021
(actual)
-
5.75
Year ending Dec. 31, 2021
(forecast)
-
5.75
11.50
Note: Amendments to dividend forecast compared with the most recent disclosure: None
The Company implemented a 2-for-1 share split effective on April 1, 2021, and the interim and year-end dividend for the year ended December 31, 2020 would be equivalent to 4.25 yen and 4.75 yen respectively, and the annual dividend would be 9.00 yen, on the assumption that the share split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
3. Consolidated Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021 (January 1, 2021 - December 31, 2021)
(Percentages show the change from the same period of previous fiscal year)
Net income
Net income per
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
attributable to
share
owners of the parent
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Millions of yen
%
Yen
Full year
194,220
23.4
24,678
25.9
24,738
25.8
17,273
25.4
34.77
Note: Revision of consolidated forecast during this quarter: None
The Company implemented a 2-for-1 share split effective on April 1, 2021 and net income per share is stated on the assumption that the share split was implemented at the beginning of the current fiscal year
4. Others
Changes in the number of material subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation during the six-month period ended June 30, 2021: None
Application of special accounting methods for the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting principles and estimates, or retrospective restatements:
Changes in accounting principles caused by the revision of accounting standards: None
Changes in accounting principles other than mentioned in 1): None
Changes in estimates: None
Retrospective restatements: None
Number of shares outstanding (common shares)
Number of shares outstanding at the end of period (including treasury stock)
Jun. 30, 2021:
501,275,000 shares
Dec. 31, 2020:
501,262,000 shares
2) Number of treasury stock at the end of period
Jun. 30, 2021:
4,443,812 shares
Dec. 31, 2020:
4,443,576 shares
3) Average number of shares outstanding during the period
Six months ended Jun. 30, 2021:
496,822,639 shares
Six months ended Jun. 30, 2020:
496,830,924 shares
The Company implemented a 2-for-1 share split effective on April 1, 2021 and the respective numbers of shares above are stated on the assumption that the share split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year.
This quarterly report of financial results is out of scope from quarterly review procedures conducted by independent auditors.
* Cautionary statement with respect to forward-looking statements
The forecasts above are based on the judgments made in accordance with information currently available. Forecasts therefore include risks and uncertainties. Actual figures may differ from these forecasts due to subsequent changes in the circumstances.
1. Qualitative Information on the Consolidated Financial Statements
(1) Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Results of Operations
The Japanese economy during the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 generally continued to be weak with government economic and fiscal policies providing some support, while concerns about the global rebound of the novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19) made the outlook for the future Japanese economy unpredictable.
In this economic environment, we have continually concentrated on acquiring new customers aggressively mainly through internet advertisements (paid listings) and internet search engine optimization (SEO), which can improve our website's position on the search engines. We also conducted promotion activities including direct mail using e-mail and mail flyers, daily special prices, the publication and distribution of catalogs. In terms of catalogs, we newly published REDBOOK vol. 17 Spring Edition in late February, divided into 13 volumes with 180 thousand items and approximately 2.9 million issues available in total.
Furthermore, the total number of our product lineup reached approximately 18 million items in total and 479 thousand items in stock which are available for the same day shipment to meet the increase in demand corresponding to the expansion of our customer base as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021. In addition, in order to strengthen the logistics base, "Ibaraki Chuo Satellite Center" (total floor area of about 49,000 m2), which has both a warehousing function for imported items and a shipping function for high-demand items, started its operation in March.
In addition, in relation to the sales of MRO products to large customers through the integrated purchase systems, both the number of customers and the amount of sales steadily increased.
Consequently, we have successfully obtained 653,104 newly registered accounts for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021 and the number of registered accounts totaled 6,153,878 as of the end of the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
In addition, NAVIMRO, which is our Korean subsidiary, also aggressively engaged in acquiring new customers mainly through paid listings and focused on increasing both its product lineup and the number of products in stock in order to expand its customer base.
All of our efforts mentioned above resulted in net sales of 91,868 million yen (22.0% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year), operating income of 11,898 million yen (27.7% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year), ordinary income of 11,973 million yen (28.2% increase from the same period of the previous fiscal year), and net income attributable to owners of the parent of 8,344 million yen, a corresponding 27.6% increase.
(2) Qualitative Information Regarding Consolidated Financial Position
Total assets as of June 30, 2021 (the end of the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021) amounted to 88,114 million yen, an increase of 6,851 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was attributable to increases of 5,748 million yen, 2,516 million yen and 2,208 million yen in Buildings, Merchandise and notes and accounts receivable- trade, respectively, despite a decrease of 8,339 million yen in cash and deposits.
On the other hand, total liabilities as of June 30, 2021 amounted to 34,176 million yen, an increase of 571 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was due mainly to an increase of 2,408 million yen in accounts payable-trade, despite decreases of 1,483 million yen and 614 million yen in accrued consumption taxes and lease obligations, respectively.
Total net assets amounted to 53,938 million yen, an increase of 6,280 million yen from the end of the previous fiscal year. This was largely due to net income attributable to owners of the parent of 8,344 million yen offset by dividend payments of 2,359 million yen for the first six months of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.
As a result, the equity ratio as of June 30, 2021 was 60.0%, up 2.5 percentage points from the end of the previous fiscal year.
(3) Forecast for the Fiscal Year Ending December 31, 2021
Our consolidated financial results for the first six months of this fiscal year were almost in line with our plan. Therefore, the consolidated forecast for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, disclosed on February 2, 2021, has not been changed at this time.
2. Consolidated Quarterly Financial Statements
(1) Consolidated quarterly balance sheets
Accounts
(In millions of yen)
As of Dec. 31, 2020
As of Jun. 30, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
18,843
10,504
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
17,766
19,974
Electronically recorded monetary claims
501
910
Merchandise
11,445
13,961
Goods in transit
326
646
Supplies
102
130
Accounts receivable-other
4,901
4,966
Other
459
1,072
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(82)
(89)
Total current assets
54,264
52,077
Noncurrent assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings, net
4,285
10,033
Leased assets, net
3,792
3,553
Other, net
11,009
13,222
Total property, plant and equipment
19,086
26,809
Intangible assets
Goodwill
803
786
Other
4,025
5,147
Total intangible assets
4,829
5,934
Investments and other assets
Guarantee deposits
1,478
1,733
Other
1,652
1,605
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(49)
(46)
Total investments and other assets
3,081
3,293
Total noncurrent assets
26,998
36,036
Total assets
81,263
88,114
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable-trade
11,643
14,047
Lease obligations
659
47
Accounts payable-other
3,931
4,127
Income taxes payable
4,185
3,851
Provision for employees' bonuses
104
115
Provision for directors' bonuses
45
－
Provision for accident related loss
9
18
Other
1,962
569
Total current liabilities
22,542
22,777
Noncurrent liabilities
Long-term loans payable
9,000
9,000
Lease obligations
591
588
Net defined benefit liability
345
394
Other
1,124
1,415
Total noncurrent liabilities
11,062
11,398
Total liabilities
33,604
34,176
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Capital stock
1,993
2,000
Capital surplus
816
917
Retained earnings
44,311
50,296
Treasury stock
(315)
(413)
Total shareholders' equity
46,805
52,800
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(35)
75
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(7)
(4)
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
(43)
71
Subscription rights to shares
72
80
Non-controlling interests
823
985
Total net assets
47,658
53,938
Total liabilities and net assets
81,263
88,114
