Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. MonotaRO Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3064   JP3922950005

MONOTARO CO., LTD.

(3064)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MonotaRO : Monthly Sales Report for Feb.2022

03/10/2022 | 01:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To investors,

MonotaRO Co., Ltd.

(Security Code: 3064)

IR Contact: TEL: 06-4869-7190

pr@monotaro.com

Monthly Sales Report

Feb. 2022

Sales

(Million Yen)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

This year

16,356

16,559

Previous year

13,909

13,639

16,843

14,642

13,568

15,843

Y on Y

117.6%

121.4%

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

This year

Previous year

15,019

14,120

15,718

16,028

16,460

16,678

Y on Y

  • Customer Acquisition (No. of customer accounts newly acquired during a month)

(Thousand Accounts)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

This year

112.8

103.0

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

This year

Working Days

(No. of days)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

This year

19

18

22

20

19

22

20

22

20

20

20

20

Previous year

19

18

23

21

18

22

20

21

20

21

20

20

Note 1.The figures are non-consolidated. The figures are preliminary and they are subject to revision. Revenues in months of each quarter end include royalty income from overseas.

Disclaimer

MonotaRO Co. Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 06:32:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MONOTARO CO., LTD.
01:33aMONOTARO : Monthly Sales Report for Feb.2022
PU
02/23IndiaMART InterMESH to Acquire 26% Stake in Industrial Supplies-Focused E-Commerce Firm
MT
02/23IndiaMART InterMESH Limited entered into an agreement to acquire a 26% stake in IB Mono..
CI
02/16MONOTARO : Notice of Partial Amendment of Articles of Incorporation
PU
02/11Monotaro's Sales Grow Nearly 18% in January
MT
02/10MonotaRO Co., Ltd. Reports Sales Results for the Month Ended January 2022
CI
02/04Monotaro's Attributable Net Income Jumps Nearly 28% in 2021
MT
02/03MONOTARO : Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2021
PU
02/03MONOTARO : Presentation Material for FY2021 Results
PU
02/03MonotaRO Co., Ltd. Provides Consolidated Earnings Guidance for the Six Months and Full ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 190 B 1 637 M 1 637 M
Net income 2021 16 728 M 144 M 144 M
Net cash 2021 10 183 M 87,9 M 87,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 68,9x
Yield 2021 0,50%
Capitalization 1 153 B 9 956 M 9 956 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,03x
EV / Sales 2022 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart MONOTARO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
MonotaRO Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONOTARO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 2 320,00 JPY
Average target price 2 139,29 JPY
Spread / Average Target -7,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masaya Suzuki Manager-Marketing
Kinya Seto Chairman
Tetsuya Koda Executive Officer & Manager-Administration
Yasuo Yamagata Independent Outside Director
Haruo Kitamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONOTARO CO., LTD.11.92%9 956
AMAZON.COM, INC.-16.46%1 384 204
JD.COM, INC.-10.95%90 627
COUPANG, INC.-30.09%36 061
ETSY, INC.-33.90%17 585
WAYFAIR INC.-31.45%13 685