MonotaRO : Monthly Sales Report for Jun.2022

Financials JPY USD Sales 2022 226 B 1 664 M 1 664 M Net income 2022 17 594 M 129 M 129 M Net cash 2022 1 887 M 13,9 M 13,9 M P/E ratio 2022 65,3x Yield 2022 0,59% Capitalization 1 151 B 8 454 M 8 454 M EV / Sales 2022 5,07x EV / Sales 2023 4,33x Nbr of Employees 994 Free-Float 49,2% Chart MONOTARO CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MONOTARO CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 7 Last Close Price 2 316,00 JPY Average target price 2 182,86 JPY Spread / Average Target -5,75% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Masaya Suzuki Manager-Marketing Kinya Seto Chairman Tetsuya Koda Executive Officer & Manager-Administration Yasuo Yamagata Independent Outside Director Haruo Kitamura Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MONOTARO CO., LTD. 11.72% 8 454 AMAZON.COM, INC. -30.70% 1 175 551 JD.COM, INC. -11.50% 94 743 COUPANG, INC. -46.83% 27 529 JD HEALTH INTERNATIONAL INC. 3.01% 25 634 ETSY, INC. -59.46% 11 282