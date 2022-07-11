|
MonotaRO : Monthly Sales Report for Jun.2022
Monthly Sales Report
Jun. 2022
◆ Sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Million Yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
Apr
|
May
|
|
Jun
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This year
|
16,356
|
16,559
|
19,771
|
17,214
|
16,401
|
|
19,349
|
Previous year
|
13,909
|
13,639
|
16,843
|
14,642
|
13,568
|
|
15,843
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Y on Y
|
117.6%
|
121.4%
|
117.4%
|
117.6%
|
120.9%
|
|
122.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul
|
Aug
|
Sep
|
Oct
|
Nov
|
|
Dec
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous year
|
15,019
|
14,120
|
15,718
|
16,028
|
16,460
|
|
16,678
|
Y on Y
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Customer Acquisition (No. of customer accounts newly acquired during a month)
(Thousand Accounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
|
|
Feb
|
|
|
Mar
|
|
|
Apr
|
|
May
|
|
|
|
Jun
|
This year
|
|
|
112.8
|
|
|
103.0
|
|
|
112.2
|
|
|
117.4
|
|
111.3
|
|
|
105.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jul
|
|
|
Aug
|
|
|
Sep
|
|
|
Oct
|
|
Nov
|
|
|
|
Dec
|
This year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
◆ Working Days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(No. of days)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jan
|
|
Feb
|
Mar
|
|
Apr
|
May
|
|
Jun
|
Jul
|
|
Aug
|
|
Sep
|
|
Oct
|
|
|
Nov
|
|
Dec
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This year
|
|
19
|
|
18
|
22
|
|
20
|
19
|
|
22
|
20
|
|
22
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Previous year
|
|
19
|
|
18
|
23
|
|
21
|
18
|
|
22
|
20
|
|
21
|
|
20
|
|
21
|
|
20
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note 1.The figures are non-consolidated. The figures are preliminary and they are subject to revision. Revenues in months of each quarter end include royalty income from overseas.
|
|All news about MONOTARO CO., LTD.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
226 B
1 664 M
1 664 M
|Net income 2022
|
17 594 M
129 M
129 M
|Net cash 2022
|
1 887 M
13,9 M
13,9 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|65,3x
|Yield 2022
|0,59%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 151 B
8 454 M
8 454 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|5,07x
|EV / Sales 2023
|4,33x
|Nbr of Employees
|994
|Free-Float
|49,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MONOTARO CO., LTD.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|2 316,00 JPY
|Average target price
|2 182,86 JPY
|Spread / Average Target
|-5,75%