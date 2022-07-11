Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  MonotaRO Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    3064   JP3922950005

MONOTARO CO., LTD.

(3064)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-11 am EDT
2222.00 JPY   -4.06%
MonotaRO : Monthly Sales Report for Jun.2022

07/11/2022 | 02:24am EDT
To investors,

MonotaRO Co., Ltd.

(Security Code: 3064)

IR Contact: TEL: 06-4869-7190

pr@monotaro.com

Monthly Sales Report

Jun. 2022

Sales

(Million Yen)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

This year

16,356

16,559

19,771

17,214

16,401

19,349

Previous year

13,909

13,639

16,843

14,642

13,568

15,843

Y on Y

117.6%

121.4%

117.4%

117.6%

120.9%

122.1%

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

This year

Previous year

15,019

14,120

15,718

16,028

16,460

16,678

Y on Y

  • Customer Acquisition (No. of customer accounts newly acquired during a month)

(Thousand Accounts)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

This year

112.8

103.0

112.2

117.4

111.3

105.2

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

This year

Working Days

(No. of days)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

This year

19

18

22

20

19

22

20

22

20

20

20

20

Previous year

19

18

23

21

18

22

20

21

20

21

20

20

Note 1.The figures are non-consolidated. The figures are preliminary and they are subject to revision. Revenues in months of each quarter end include royalty income from overseas.

Disclaimer

MonotaRO Co. Ltd. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
