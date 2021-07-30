Log in
    3064   JP3922950005

MONOTARO CO., LTD.

(3064)
MonotaRO : Presentation Material for 2Q, 2021

07/30/2021
Quarter 2, FY2021

(Jan. to Jun. 2021)

MonotaRO Co., Ltd.

www.monotaro.com

1. Company Profile

Maintenance, Repair, and Operation

MonotaRO means

"The sufficient number of products" in Japanese

Like "Momotaro," fight against unfair-old

distribution system

Image of "Momotaro"

in Japanese folk tale

  • Providing MRO products through Internet and catalogs,
    MonotaRO Business targeting small to mid-sized domestic manufacturers, which are

not treated well by conventional retailers.

MRO products

Cutting tools/Safety products/Bearings/Fasteners/Industrial

equipment (number of product SKU 18 million as of Jun. 2021)

Number of Customers

More than 6.1 million

Capital Stock

2.0 billion JPY or 18.0 million USD (USD1=JPY110.58)

Number of Employees

2,806 including 883 regular employees

(as of Jun. 30, 2021 consolidated)

Head Office

Amagasaki-city, Hyogo Prefecture

  • Amagasaki Distribution Center, Hyogo Prefecture
    Major Distribution Kasama Distribution Center, Ibaraki Prefecture

Centers

Hokkaido Distribution Center, Hokkaido Prefecture

Ibaraki Chuo Satellite Center, Ibaraki Prefecture

2

2. Product Category

  • Safety Protection, Working Clothes, Safety Shoes
  • Logistics / Storage / Packing Supplies / Tapes
  • Safety Supplies, Safety Signs
  • Office Supplies
  • Office Furniture / Lighting / Cleaning Supplies
  • Cutting Tools, Abrasives
  • Measuring, Surveying Supplies
  • Hand Tools / Power Tools, Pneumatics Tools
  • Spray, Oil, Grease / Paint / Adhesion, Repair / Welding
  • Piping, Plumbing Parts / Pumps / Pneumatic, Hydraulic Equipment, Hose
  • Mechanical Parts / Casters
  • Control Equipment / Solder, Anti-static Supplies
  • Construction Hardware, Building Materials, Interior Painting Supplies
  • Air Conditioning, Electric Facilities / Electric Materials
  • Screws, Bolts, Nails / Materials
  • Automobile Supplies
  • Truck Supplies
  • Motorcycle Supplies
  • Bicycle Supplies
  • Laboratory / Clean Room Supplies
  • Kitchen Equipment / Store Supplies
  • Agricultural Materials, Gardening Supplies
  • Medical, Nursing Supplies

3

3. Strength

After (MonotaRO)

Before (Conventional Suppliers)

One-Price Policy

Same price to all customers on web site.

Different and unclear price to

each customer

Customers trust in open, fair, and proper prices and are

free from bothers in asking quotes every time.

Efficient Sales through Internet

Labor oriented, small and

Sales through internet, realizing economies of scale.

localized markets

Efficient promotions leveraging IT.

Database Marketing

Sales based on experience of

Replace sales representatives by utilizing huge data and

sales representatives

with advanced database marketing.

Product Availability

  • Selling more than 18 million items; 610 thousand items are available for same day shipment.
  • 479 thousand items out of "same day shipment products" are in inventory.

Private Brand and Direct Import Products

  • Importing competitive products directly from overseas.
  • Providing optimal selection of products including private brand, so that customers can choose the best one out of huge variety to meet their needs.
  • Limited product availabilities
  • Sell mainly expensive national brand products

4

4. Marketing

  1. Customer Acquisition
    • Search engine marketing (SEO and paid search)
    • Sending direct e-mail, flyers, and faxes to prospects
    • Broadcasting CM
  3. Website
    • Recommendations and personalized contents
  5. Direct e-mail, Flyers, and Faxes
    • Semi-personalizedcontents
  7. Direct Mail Flyers
    • Small batches of on-demand printed flyers with DTP
  9. Catalog
    • 23 separate volumes for better targeting
  11. Data Mining and Campaign Management
    • Promotions optimized by industry categories for more effectiveness and efficiency

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

