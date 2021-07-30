|
MonotaRO : Presentation Material for 2Q, 2021
Quarter 2, FY2021
(Jan. to Jun. 2021)
MonotaRO Co., Ltd.
1. Company Profile
|
|
•
|
Maintenance, Repair, and Operation
|
|
MonotaRO means
|
•
|
"The sufficient number of products" in Japanese
|
|
•
|
Like "Momotaro," fight against unfair-old
|
|
|
|
|
|
distribution system
|
Image of "Momotaro"
|
|
|
|
in Japanese folk tale
|
|
|
|
-
Providing MRO products through Internet and catalogs,
MonotaRO Business targeting small to mid-sized domestic manufacturers, which are
not treated well by conventional retailers.
|
MRO products
|
•
|
Cutting tools/Safety products/Bearings/Fasteners/Industrial
|
|
equipment (number of product SKU 18 million as of Jun. 2021)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of Customers
|
•
|
More than 6.1 million
|
Capital Stock
|
|
|
•
|
2.0 billion JPY or 18.0 million USD (USD1=JPY110.58)
|
|
|
|
Number of Employees
|
•
|
2,806 including 883 regular employees
|
|
(as of Jun. 30, 2021 consolidated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Head Office
|
•
|
Amagasaki-city, Hyogo Prefecture
-
Amagasaki Distribution Center, Hyogo Prefecture
Major Distribution • Kasama Distribution Center, Ibaraki Prefecture
|
|
Centers
|
•
|
Hokkaido Distribution Center, Hokkaido Prefecture
|
|
|
|
•
|
Ibaraki Chuo Satellite Center, Ibaraki Prefecture
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Product Category
-
Safety Protection, Working Clothes, Safety Shoes
-
Logistics / Storage / Packing Supplies / Tapes
-
Safety Supplies, Safety Signs
-
Office Supplies
-
Office Furniture / Lighting / Cleaning Supplies
-
Cutting Tools, Abrasives
-
Measuring, Surveying Supplies
-
Hand Tools / Power Tools, Pneumatics Tools
-
Spray, Oil, Grease / Paint / Adhesion, Repair / Welding
-
Piping, Plumbing Parts / Pumps / Pneumatic, Hydraulic Equipment, Hose
-
Mechanical Parts / Casters
-
Control Equipment / Solder, Anti-static Supplies
-
Construction Hardware, Building Materials, Interior Painting Supplies
-
Air Conditioning, Electric Facilities / Electric Materials
-
Screws, Bolts, Nails / Materials
-
Automobile Supplies
-
Truck Supplies
-
Motorcycle Supplies
-
Bicycle Supplies
-
Laboratory / Clean Room Supplies
-
Kitchen Equipment / Store Supplies
-
Agricultural Materials, Gardening Supplies
-
Medical, Nursing Supplies
3. Strength
|
After (MonotaRO)
|
Before (Conventional Suppliers)
One-Price Policy
|
|
Same price to all customers on web site.
|
Different and unclear price to
|
each customer
|
|
Customers trust in open, fair, and proper prices and are
|
|
free from bothers in asking quotes every time.
|
|
Efficient Sales through Internet
|
|
Labor oriented, small and
|
|
|
Sales through internet, realizing economies of scale.
|
|
localized markets
|
Efficient promotions leveraging IT.
|
|
|
Database Marketing
|
|
Sales based on experience of
|
|
|
Replace sales representatives by utilizing huge data and
|
|
|
sales representatives
|
with advanced database marketing.
|
|
|
Product Availability
-
Selling more than 18 million items; 610 thousand items are available for same day shipment.
-
479 thousand items out of "same day shipment products" are in inventory.
Private Brand and Direct Import Products
-
Importing competitive products directly from overseas.
-
Providing optimal selection of products including private brand, so that customers can choose the best one out of huge variety to meet their needs.
-
Limited product availabilities
-
Sell mainly expensive national brand products
4. Marketing
-
Customer Acquisition
-
-
Search engine marketing (SEO and paid search)
-
Sending direct e-mail, flyers, and faxes to prospects
-
Broadcasting CM
-
Website
-
-
Recommendations and personalized contents
-
Direct e-mail, Flyers, and Faxes
-
-
Semi-personalizedcontents
-
Direct Mail Flyers
-
-
Small batches of on-demand printed flyers with DTP
-
Catalog
-
-
23 separate volumes for better targeting
-
Data Mining and Campaign Management
-
-
Promotions optimized by industry categories for more effectiveness and efficiency
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
MonotaRO Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:18 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|All news about MONOTARO CO., LTD.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
191 B
1 741 M
1 741 M
|Net income 2021
|
17 118 M
156 M
156 M
|Net cash 2021
|
14 599 M
133 M
133 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|76,3x
|Yield 2021
|0,45%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 287 B
11 753 M
11 748 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|6,67x
|EV / Sales 2022
|5,56x
|Nbr of Employees
|765
|Free-Float
|49,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MONOTARO CO., LTD.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|9
|Last Close Price
|
2 591,00 JPY
|Average target price
|
2 546,25 JPY
|Spread / Average Target
|
-1,73%