MonotaRO : Regarding Applying for Selection of "Prime Market" in New Market Segments of Tokyo Stock Exchange

09/17/2021
To Investors:

September 17, 2021

MonotaRO Co, Ltd

(Code No. 3064 TSE 1st)

IR Contact: +81-6-4869-7190

Mail: pr@monotaro.com

Notice: Regarding Applying for Selection of "Prime Market"

in New Market Segments of Tokyo Stock Exchange

On July 9, 2021, MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") received from Tokyo Stock Exchange (hereinafter "TSE") the result of the initial assessment of conformity with the listing maintenance standards for the new market segments and confirmed that the Company meets the standards for the "Prime Market" in the new market segments.

Based upon the results, the Board of Directors of the Company resolved at a meeting held today to select "Prime Market" as the market segment to which the Company belongs on and after the implementation date of the new market segments and to submit an application to TSE.

The Company proceeds with the application procedures in accordance with the schedule set by TSE.

End of notice

Disclaimer:

This is an English translation of the captioned release.

This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the reader's convenience.

All readers are recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the release for complete information.

Disclaimer

MonotaRO Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 06:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 190 B 1 728 M 1 728 M
Net income 2021 16 974 M 154 M 154 M
Net cash 2021 14 500 M 132 M 132 M
P/E ratio 2021 75,3x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 1 259 B 11 484 M 11 462 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,56x
EV / Sales 2022 5,47x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart MONOTARO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
MonotaRO Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONOTARO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2 535,00 JPY
Average target price 2 471,25 JPY
Spread / Average Target -2,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masaya Suzuki President & Representative Director
Kinya Seto Chairman
Tetsuya Koda Manager-Administration
Yasuo Yamagata Independent Outside Director
Haruo Kitamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-3.43%11 484
AMAZON.COM, INC.6.72%1 766 586
JD.COM, INC.-12.21%119 780
WAYFAIR INC.23.05%28 871
ETSY, INC.22.21%28 372
ALLEGRO.EU SA-25.95%16 516