MonotaRO : Regarding Applying for Selection of "Prime Market" in New Market Segments of Tokyo Stock Exchange

To Investors:

September 17, 2021

MonotaRO Co, Ltd

(Code No. 3064 TSE 1st)

IR Contact: +81-6-4869-7190

Mail: pr@monotaro.com

Notice: Regarding Applying for Selection of "Prime Market"

in New Market Segments of Tokyo Stock Exchange

On July 9, 2021, MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") received from Tokyo Stock Exchange (hereinafter "TSE") the result of the initial assessment of conformity with the listing maintenance standards for the new market segments and confirmed that the Company meets the standards for the "Prime Market" in the new market segments.

Based upon the results, the Board of Directors of the Company resolved at a meeting held today to select "Prime Market" as the market segment to which the Company belongs on and after the implementation date of the new market segments and to submit an application to TSE.

The Company proceeds with the application procedures in accordance with the schedule set by TSE.

