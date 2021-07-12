MonotaRO : Monthly Sales Report for Jun.2021

Financials JPY USD Sales 2021 191 B 1 736 M 1 736 M Net income 2021 17 146 M 156 M 156 M Net cash 2021 16 651 M 151 M 151 M P/E ratio 2021 75,0x Yield 2021 0,45% Capitalization 1 267 B 11 501 M 11 505 M EV / Sales 2021 6,54x EV / Sales 2022 5,45x Nbr of Employees 765 Free-Float 49,2% Chart MONOTARO CO., LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends MONOTARO CO., LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 9 Last Close Price 2 551,00 JPY Average target price 2 558,75 JPY Spread / Average Target 0,30% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Masaya Suzuki President & Representative Director Kinya Seto Chairman Tetsuya Koda Manager-Administration Yasuo Yamagata Independent Outside Director Haruo Kitamura Independent Outside Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) MONOTARO CO., LTD. -2.82% 11 689 AMAZON.COM, INC. 14.20% 1 715 437 JD.COM, INC. -16.31% 121 018 WAYFAIR INC. 34.58% 33 500 ETSY, INC. 9.66% 23 522 ALLEGRO.EU SA -15.53% 17 380