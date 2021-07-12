Log in
    3064   JP3922950005

MONOTARO CO., LTD.

(3064)
  Report
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 07/09
2551 JPY   -0.35%
MONOTARO  : Monthly Sales Report for Jun.2021
PU
MONOTARO CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
MONOTARO  : Monthly Sales Report for May 2021
PU
MonotaRO : Monthly Sales Report for Jun.2021

07/12/2021 | 02:02am EDT
To investors,

MonotaRO Co., Ltd.

(Security Code: 3064)

IR Contact: TEL: 06-4869-7190

pr@monotaro.com

Monthly Sales Report

Jun. 2021

Sales

(Million Yen)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

This year

13,909

13,639

16,843

14,642

13,568

15,843

Previous year

10,914

11,492

13,177

12,193

11,424

13,447

Y on Y

127.4%

118.7%

127.8%

120.1%

118.8%

117.8%

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

This year

Previous year

13,336

11,859

12,999

13,980

13,128

13,842

Y on Y

  • Customer Acquisition (No. of customer accounts newly acquired during a month)

(Thousand Accounts)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

This year

118.7

112.0

117.1

113.0

111.8

108.3

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

This year

Working Days

(No. of days)

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Jul

Aug

Sep

Oct

Nov

Dec

This year

19

18

23

21

18

22

20

21

20

21

20

20

Previous year

19

18

21

21

18

22

21

20

20

22

19

20

Note 1.The figures are non-consolidated. The figures are preliminary and they are subject to revision. Revenues in months of each quarter end include royalty income from overseas.

Disclaimer

MonotaRO Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 06:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 191 B 1 736 M 1 736 M
Net income 2021 17 146 M 156 M 156 M
Net cash 2021 16 651 M 151 M 151 M
P/E ratio 2021 75,0x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 1 267 B 11 501 M 11 505 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,54x
EV / Sales 2022 5,45x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart MONOTARO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
MonotaRO Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONOTARO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 2 551,00 JPY
Average target price 2 558,75 JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Masaya Suzuki President & Representative Director
Kinya Seto Chairman
Tetsuya Koda Manager-Administration
Yasuo Yamagata Independent Outside Director
Haruo Kitamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONOTARO CO., LTD.-2.82%11 689
AMAZON.COM, INC.14.20%1 715 437
JD.COM, INC.-16.31%121 018
WAYFAIR INC.34.58%33 500
ETSY, INC.9.66%23 522
ALLEGRO.EU SA-15.53%17 380