To Investors:

April 26, 2021

MonotaRO Co, Ltd

(Code No. 3064 TSE 1st)

IR Contact: +81-6-4869-7190

Mail: pr@monotaro.com

Notice: Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stocks as Restricted Stock

Compensation for Executive Officer

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") announces that payment procedures has been completed today as follows for disposal of treasury stocks as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on March 26, 2021. Please refer to "Notice Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation for Executive Officer" announced on March 26, 2021 for further information.

Outline of disposal

(1) Disposal date April 26, 2021 (2) Class and number of stocks to be disposed 33,090 stocks of common stock of the Company (3) Disposal price 2,950 JPY per stock (4) Total value of stocks to be disposed 97,615,500 JPY (5) Allotted to Seven Executive Officers of the Company 33,090 stocks (6) Other The Company has submitted the Securities Registration Statement regarding the Disposal of Treasury Stocks in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act

Note 1: As stated in "Notice of Share Split and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation" disclosed on Feb 2, 2021, the Company executed the share split at a ratio of 1:2 on effective date April 1, 2021 (hereinafter "the Share Split").

Note 2: As a result of the Share Split, number of shares to be disposed by Disposal of Treasury Stocks, disposal price, and shares allotted were changed to 33,090 shares, 2,950 JPY, and 33,090 shares from 16,545 shares, 5,900 JPY, and 16,545 shares.

End of notice

Disclaimer:

This is an English translation of the captioned release.

This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the reader's convenience.

All readers are recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the release for complete information.