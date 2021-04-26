Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. MonotaRO Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3064   JP3922950005

MONOTARO CO., LTD.

(3064)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Notice: Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stocks as Restricted Stock Compensation for Executive Officer

04/26/2021 | 02:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

To Investors:

April 26, 2021

MonotaRO Co, Ltd

(Code No. 3064 TSE 1st)

IR Contact: +81-6-4869-7190

Mail: pr@monotaro.com

Notice: Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stocks as Restricted Stock

Compensation for Executive Officer

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "the Company") announces that payment procedures has been completed today as follows for disposal of treasury stocks as restricted stock compensation, which was resolved at the Board of Directors meeting held on March 26, 2021. Please refer to "Notice Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation for Executive Officer" announced on March 26, 2021 for further information.

Outline of disposal

(1)

Disposal date

April 26, 2021

(2) Class and number of stocks to be disposed

33,090 stocks of common stock of the Company

(3)

Disposal price

2,950 JPY per stock

(4) Total value of stocks to be disposed

97,615,500 JPY

(5) Allotted to

Seven Executive Officers of the Company 33,090 stocks

(6)

Other

The Company has submitted the Securities Registration

Statement regarding the Disposal of Treasury Stocks in

accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act

Note 1: As stated in "Notice of Share Split and Partial Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation" disclosed on Feb 2, 2021, the Company executed the share split at a ratio of 1:2 on effective date April 1, 2021 (hereinafter "the Share Split").

Note 2: As a result of the Share Split, number of shares to be disposed by Disposal of Treasury Stocks, disposal price, and shares allotted were changed to 33,090 shares, 2,950 JPY, and 33,090 shares from 16,545 shares, 5,900 JPY, and 16,545 shares.

End of notice

Disclaimer:

This is an English translation of the captioned release.

This translation is prepared and provided for the purpose of the reader's convenience.

All readers are recommended to refer to the original version in Japanese of the release for complete information.

Disclaimer

MonotaRO Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 06:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MONOTARO CO., LTD.
02:02aNOTICE : Completion of Payment for Disposal of Treasury Stocks as Restricted Sto..
PU
04/12MONOTARO  : Monthly Sales Report for Mar.2021
PU
04/02NOTICE : Completion of Treasury Stock Repurchase
PU
03/30MONOTARO  : For Matters Related to Controlling Shareholders
PU
03/30MONOTARO  : Notice of Voting Results in the 21st Annual General Meeting of Share..
PU
03/30MONOTARO CO., LTD. : SPLIT: 2 of 1
FA
03/26NOTICE : Decisions on Matters Related to Stock Repurchase
PU
03/26NOTICE : Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation for Executi..
PU
03/10MONOTARO  : Sales Surge 119% in February
MT
03/10MONOTARO  : Monthly Sales Report for Feb.2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 192 B 1 779 M 1 779 M
Net income 2021 17 235 M 160 M 160 M
Net cash 2021 20 398 M 189 M 189 M
P/E ratio 2021 80,8x
Yield 2021 0,41%
Capitalization 1 394 B 12 904 M 12 938 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,16x
EV / Sales 2022 6,00x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 49,1%
Chart MONOTARO CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
MonotaRO Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONOTARO CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2 668,75 JPY
Last Close Price 2 806,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target -4,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Masaya Suzuki President & Representative Director
Kinya Seto Chairman
Tetsuya Koda Manager-Administration
Yasuo Yamagata Independent Outside Director
Haruo Kitamura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONOTARO CO., LTD.6.90%12 904
AMAZON.COM, INC.2.58%1 684 193
JD.COM, INC.-12.68%118 498
WAYFAIR INC.36.48%31 963
ETSY, INC.20.62%27 274
ALLEGRO.EU SA-33.29%15 298
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ