(Alliance News) - Monrif Spa has announced the untimely death of Elena David, who held the position of independent director of the company.

The board of directors will meet as soon as possible to take all appropriate resolutions to ensure the integration of its composition in compliance with the law and the company's bylaws.

Monrif trades down 1.1 percent at EUR0.05 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

