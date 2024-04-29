April 29, 2024 at 11:24 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Monrif Spa reported Monday that it reported consolidated revenues of EUR147.3 million in 2023 from EUR157.9 million in the year ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Consolidated EBITDA was EUR15.6 million from EUR15.1 million in 2022.

Net income from continuing operations showed a consolidated loss of EUR1.6 million from a consolidated profit of EUR500,000 as of December 31, 2022, while the group operating loss was EUR1.7 million from a profit of EUR314,000.

Consolidated net financial position is EUR53.2 million, up from EUR54.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Monrif trades in the red by 1.0 percent at EUR0.03 per share.

