Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Monro, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNRO   US6102361010

MONRO, INC.

(MNRO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-18 pm EDT
51.64 USD   -1.69%
07:31aMonro, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/08MONRO : Investor Presentation for the Northcoast Research Conference
PU
08/05Monro Inc Sends a Letter to Shareholders
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monro, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

08/19/2022 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.28 per share on the Company’s outstanding shares of common stock, including the shares of common stock to which the holders of the Company’s Class C Convertible Preferred Stock are entitled. The dividend is payable on September 6, 2022 to shareholders at the close of business on August 23, 2022.

About Monro, Inc.

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is one of the nation’s leading automotive service and tire providers, delivering best-in-class auto care to communities across the country, from oil changes, tires and parts installation, to the most complex vehicle repairs. With a growing market share and a focus on sustainable growth, the Company generated approximately $1.4 billion in sales in fiscal 2022 and continues to expand its national presence through strategic acquisitions and the opening of newly constructed stores. Across more than 1,300 stores and 9,000 service bays nationwide, Monro brings customers the professionalism and high-quality service they expect from a national retailer, with the convenience and trust of a neighborhood garage. Monro’s highly trained teammates and certified technicians bring together hands-on experience and state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and address automotive needs every day to get customers back on the road safely. For more information, please visit www.monro.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MONRO, INC.
07:31aMonro, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
08/08MONRO : Investor Presentation for the Northcoast Research Conference
PU
08/05Monro Inc Sends a Letter to Shareholders
CI
08/04Institutional Shareholders Services Urges Monro Inc to Vote Against Board Members
CI
08/03Advisory firm ISS urges Monro shareholders to vote against board members
RE
08/03MONRO : ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K/A
PU
08/03MONRO, INC. Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Directors or Prin..
AQ
08/03Robert J. Rajkowski Leave Monro, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer
CI
08/01MONRO : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 25, 2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
08/01Management's discussion and analysis
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONRO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 361 M - -
Net income 2023 56,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 31,2x
Yield 2023 1,86%
Capitalization 1 663 M 1 663 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 8 750
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart MONRO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Monro, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONRO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 51,64 $
Average target price 46,00 $
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael T. Broderick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. D'Ambrosia Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP-Finance
Robert E. Mellor Chairman
Cindy L. Donovan Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Donald Glickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONRO, INC.-11.38%1 663
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.40%12 645
D'IETEREN GROUP-2.16%9 080
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.13.53%9 033
AUTONATION, INC.8.38%7 090
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.9.08%4 170