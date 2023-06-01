Advanced search
    MNRO   US6102361010

MONRO, INC.

(MNRO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-31 pm EDT
41.37 USD   -2.89%
Monro, Inc. to Participate at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Consumer Day
BU
05/22Cora Gold annual loss widens, outlook focuses on Sanankoro development
AN
05/18Monro, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Monro, Inc. to Participate at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Consumer Day

06/01/2023 | 07:33am EDT
Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced that Brian D’Ambrosia, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Felix Veksler, Senior Director of Investor Relations, will participate in a Fireside Chat at the 2023 RBC Capital Markets Consumer Day on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET. A live webcast of the RBC Capital Markets Consumer Day event will be available via the “Investors” section of the Company’s corporate website (corporate.monro.com/investors/events-and-presentations).

About Monro, Inc.

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is one of the nation’s leading automotive service and tire providers, delivering best-in-class auto care to communities across the country, from oil changes, tires and parts installation, to the most complex vehicle repairs. With a growing market share and a focus on sustainable growth, the Company generated approximately $1.3 billion in sales in fiscal 2023 and continues to expand its national presence through strategic acquisitions and the opening of newly constructed stores. Across approximately 1,300 stores and 9,000 service bays nationwide, Monro brings customers the professionalism and high-quality service they expect from a national retailer, with the convenience and trust of a neighborhood garage. Monro’s highly trained teammates and certified technicians bring together hands-on experience and state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and address automotive needs every day to get customers back on the road safely. For more information, please visit corporate.monro.com.

MNRO-Fin


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 1 361 M - -
Net income 2024 56,9 M - -
Net Debt 2024 - - -
P/E ratio 2024 23,2x
Yield 2024 2,39%
Capitalization 1 300 M 1 300 M -
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,96x
Capi. / Sales 2025 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 8 600
Free-Float 77,2%
