  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Monro, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNRO   US6102361010

MONRO, INC.

(MNRO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-08 pm EDT
51.51 USD   +1.62%
MONRO : Investor Presentation for the Northcoast Research Conference
PU
08/05Monro Inc. Sent a Letter to Shareholders
CI
08/04Institutional Shareholders Services Urges Monro Inc to Vote Against Board Members
CI
Monro : Investor Presentation for the Northcoast Research Conference

08/08/2022 | 04:55pm EDT
Monro, Inc. Investor Presentation August 2022

Safe Harbor Statement and Non-GAAP Measures

Certain statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, including estimates, projections, statements related to our business plans and operating results are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Monro has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words such

as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "outlook," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and "intends" and the negative of these

words or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on Monro's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date such statements are made, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recently filed periodic reports on Forms 10-K and Form 10-Q, which are available on Monro's website at https://corporate.monro.com/investors/financial-information/. Monro assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

In addition to including references to diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), which is a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure, this presentation includes references to adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non- GAAP financial measure. Monro has included a reconciliation from adjusted diluted EPS to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, diluted EPS in Slide 9. Management views this non-GAAP financial measure as a way to better assess comparability between periods because management believes the non-GAAP financial measure shows the Company's core business operations while excluding certain non-recurring items and items related to store closings as well as our Monro.Forward or acquisition initiatives.

This non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to represent, and should not be considered more meaningful than, or as an alternative to, its most directly comparable GAAP measure. This non-GAAP financial measure may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

2

Company Overview

A Leading Chain of Independently Owned and Operated Tire and Auto Service Locations

Dominant in the

Expanding in Southern

Northeastern U.S.

and Western markets

Store locations as of 7/29/22

Fiscal 2022 sales of $1,359.3 million

1,303

company operated

stores in 32 states

79

franchised locations

35

acquisitions in the past

9 years adding

443 locations

and

$643M in revenue

and entry into

10 new states

3

Investment Thesis

Leading national

automotive service and tire

provider with 1,303 locations in 32 states

Well-positioned to

capitalize on a favorable

industry backdrop

Focus on operational

Scalable platform with

excellence to increase

significant growth

customer lifetime value

opportunity in acquisitions

Low-cost operator with

Strong balance sheet and

solid operating margins

operating cash flow

Commitment to driving

Monro.Forward

Responsibly

Delivering consistent shareholder returns through dividend & share repurchase programs

4

A Favorable Industry Backdrop

Favorable Industry Backdrop for Automotive Services

Despite a Decrease in Miles Traveled in 2020 Resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic

U.S. Annual Light Vehicle Sales

20

18

16

14

12

10

8

6

4

2

0 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21

Source: FRED Economic Data, Light weight Vehicle Sales: Autos and Light Trucks (annual data)

Annual Vehicles Miles Traveled

3,300,000

3,225,000

3,150,000

3,075,000

3,000,000

2,925,000

2,850,000

2,775,000

2,700,000 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21

U.S. Light Vehicles in Operation (VIO)

290,000

280,000

270,000

260,000

250,000

240,000

230,000

220,000 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Source: Auto Care Association Factbook

Key Highlights

  • An overall growing trend in total vehicle population related to consumers owning vehicles longer
  • 280+ million vehicles on the road
  • Increasing age of vehicles (average of ~12 years)
  • Increasing complexity of vehicles
  • Vehicle miles traveled recovering from 2020 lows

Source: FRED Economic Data, Moving 12-Month Total Vehicle Miles Traveled

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Monro Muffler Brake Inc. published this content on 08 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2022 20:54:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 363 M - -
Net income 2023 57,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,2x
Yield 2023 1,89%
Capitalization 1 632 M 1 632 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,20x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 8 750
Free-Float 81,1%
Managers and Directors
Michael T. Broderick President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. D'Ambrosia Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & SVP-Finance
Robert E. Mellor Chairman
Cindy L. Donovan Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Donald Glickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONRO, INC.-13.01%1 632
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.58%12 790
D'IETEREN GROUP-7.23%8 626
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.7.93%8 587
AUTONATION, INC.3.42%6 766
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.3.76%3 966