Monro : Investor Presentation for the Northcoast Research Conference
08/08/2022 | 04:55pm EDT
Monro, Inc. Investor Presentation August 2022
Safe Harbor Statement and Non-GAAP Measures
Certain statements in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, including estimates, projections, statements related to our business plans and operating results are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Monro has identified some of these forward-looking statements with words such
as "believes," "expects," "estimates," "outlook," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and "intends" and the negative of these
words or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on Monro's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions as of the date such statements are made, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recently filed periodic reports on Forms 10-K and Form 10-Q, which are available on Monro's website at https://corporate.monro.com/investors/financial-information/. Monro assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.
In addition to including references to diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), which is a generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") measure, this presentation includes references to adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non- GAAP financial measure. Monro has included a reconciliation from adjusted diluted EPS to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, diluted EPS in Slide 9. Management views this non-GAAP financial measure as a way to better assess comparability between periods because management believes the non-GAAP financial measure shows the Company's core business operations while excluding certain non-recurring items and items related to store closings as well as our Monro.Forward or acquisition initiatives.
This non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to represent, and should not be considered more meaningful than, or as an alternative to, its most directly comparable GAAP measure. This non-GAAP financial measure may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
2
Company Overview
A Leading Chain of Independently Owned and Operated Tire and Auto Service Locations
Dominant in the
Expanding in Southern
Northeastern U.S.
and Western markets
Store locations as of 7/29/22
Fiscal 2022 sales of $1,359.3 million
1,303
company operated
stores in 32 states
79
franchised locations
35
acquisitions in the past
9 years adding
443 locations
and
$643M in revenue
and entry into
10 new states
3
Investment Thesis
Leading national
automotive service and tire
provider with 1,303 locations in 32 states
Well-positioned to
capitalize on a favorable
industry backdrop
Focus on operational
Scalable platform with
excellence to increase
significant growth
customer lifetime value
opportunity in acquisitions
Low-cost operator with
Strong balance sheet and
solid operating margins
operating cash flow
Commitment to driving
Monro.Forward
Responsibly
Delivering consistent shareholder returns through dividend & share repurchase programs
4
A Favorable Industry Backdrop
Favorable Industry Backdrop for Automotive Services
Despite a Decrease in Miles Traveled in 2020 Resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic
