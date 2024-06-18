About This Report

This is Monro's fourth report disclosing how we integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors into our corporate decision-making and strategy. To Monro, this is an important part of building a more sustainable company, including creating an inclusive and thriving culture for our Teammates, delivering world-class service to our Guests, positively impacting the communities where we operate, and making sustainable environmental decisions.

This report maps to certain Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) factors for the Multiline & Specialty Retailers and Auto Parts industries. As we make progress on our environmental initiatives and as it makes sense for our business, we consider the framework of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD). We expect to update and publish this report annually. All data is as of the end of Fiscal Year 2024, ended on March 30, 2024, except when noted.

Unless otherwise indicated, the data presented in the report is unaudited and should not be relied upon when making investment decisions.

