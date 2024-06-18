ESG Report Fiscal Year 2024
2
About This Report
This is Monro's fourth report disclosing how we integrate Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors into our corporate decision-making and strategy. To Monro, this is an important part of building a more sustainable company, including creating an inclusive and thriving culture for our Teammates, delivering world-class service to our Guests, positively impacting the communities where we operate, and making sustainable environmental decisions.
This report maps to certain Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) factors for the Multiline & Specialty Retailers and Auto Parts industries. As we make progress on our environmental initiatives and as it makes sense for our business, we consider the framework of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD). We expect to update and publish this report annually. All data is as of the end of Fiscal Year 2024, ended on March 30, 2024, except when noted.
Unless otherwise indicated, the data presented in the report is unaudited and should not be relied upon when making investment decisions.
3
Letter From Michael Broderick,
President & CEO
"By investing in our Teammates and providing exceptional service for our Guests - both factors that connect to our business
- we are building a more resilient Monro that creates sustainable value for all our stakeholders."
Dear Monro Stakeholders,
I'm proud to share with you our fourth annual ESG report, highlighting our approach to being good environmental stewards, investing in our Teammates, delivering exceptional service for our Guests, and conducting business ethically and responsibly. Our dedication to improvement has propelled us forward for more than six decades, allowing us to navigate through constantly changing business landscapes and develop as a company. This report provides insight into our ESG journey and the challenges and opportunities we are focused on going forward.
Incorporating meaningful ESG factors into our strategy and operations is fundamental to creating long-term, sustainable value for our stakeholders. To this end, we explored in detail through an ESG materiality assessment what our internal and external stakeholders feel is most important for the long-term success of our business. The overall theme of "people" - both our Guests and Teammates - came through loud and clear. This aligns with our people-first strategy, which helps us build relationships by providing a lifetime of quality service to our Guests.
In our pursuit of being leaders in tire and auto service, we continue to make strides in our critical in-store initiatives to enhance the Guest experience. We're committed to increasing our Guests' lifetime value by ensuring every interaction with Monro is exceptional. From the moment one of our Guests walks through our doors to the post-purchase experience, we strive to exceed expectations at every touchpoint.
Monro is dedicated to fostering an environment where our Teammates can grow and thrive. We aim to provide consistent and exceptional service to our Guests by focusing on various aspects such as new hire training, productivity, and technology. In today's ever-changing market, the skills of our Teammates have become more important than ever. We continue to invest in their development and have adopted a flexible staffing approach across all Stores to ensure that they have the necessary support to meet the needs of our Guests and provide superior service every day.
I am confident that we are making significant progress towards building a strong foundation for a sustainable future for Monro and those we serve. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, and we thank you for your continued support and partnership as we work to build a more resilient and responsible business.
Sincerely,
Michael T. Broderick, President and CEO
5
Monro at a Glance
Monro, Inc. is one of the leading providers of retail tire and automotive repair services in the United States. We operate in 32 states nationwide, including the Mid-Atlantic, New England, and portions of the Great Lakes, Midwest, Southeast, and West. As of March 30, 2024, we had 1,288 Company-operated Stores and 50 franchised locations, and during Fiscal Year 2024 (Fiscal 2024), we serviced approximately 4.7 million vehicles. Our primary retail store locations are in high-visibility suburban areas, small towns, and major metropolitan areas.
Through our strong brand portfolio, we offer a broad range of services for passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. These include routine automotive maintenance services - brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, steering, drive train, and suspension work - as well as replacement tires, alignments, tire-related services, and under-car repairs.
Monro has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of newly constructed Stores. During our nearly 68-year history, we have adapted our business model to stay relevant to our customers, referred to as "Guests". We transformed from an exhaust-focused company to a comprehensive offering of automotive maintenance and repair services and tire sales and service. The industry continues to change, and we are preparing our Teammates to service the next generation of vehicles, emphasizing vehicles with electric and battery components.
The Monro, Inc. brand portfolio features quality brands, including:
1,288 8 32
Stores Brands States
32 states where Monro operates
6
Our Vision and Values
Our Vision
To be America's leading auto and tire service centers,
trusted by our Guests as the best place in their
neighborhoods for quality automotive service and tires. We do this by exceeding our Guests' expectations with consistent value provided by a committed, knowledgeable organization of friendly and professional Teammates.
Exceed our Guests' expectations.
Provide consistent value.
Build a committed, knowledgeable organization of friendly and professional Teammates.
Our Values
At Monro, our core values serve as the foundation of our decision-making, with health, safety, environmental, and social responsibility considerations playing an important role in our strategic planning. We are committed to responsible business practices and continuous improvement of our operations and our relationships with our Guests, Teammates, investors, vendors, suppliers, and the communities we serve to build long-term sustainable value.
LEADERSHIP
DIVERSITY
INTEGRITY
QUALITY
Having a vision and
We represent the
We are open, honest,
What we do, we
the courage to shape
communities and
and trustworthy in all
do well.
a better future.
Guests we serve.
our actions.
COLLABORATION
OWNERSHIP
URGENCY
SHAREHOLDER VALUE
Teamwork brings
A culture that instills
We cherish the
A balanced horizon
out our best.
accountability and
truth, initiative,
and steward of our
empowerment.
and winning.
people and capital.
7
Board Structure, Independence & Composition
Monro's corporate governance practices help to promote strong Board and management accountability and to create long- term value for our diverse set of stakeholders. Our Board of Directors oversees and monitors important governance issues, including risk management, board composition and refreshment, executive compensation, and ESG matters. ESG-related items are the specific responsibility of the Nominating and Corporate Responsibility Committee. Our governance framework and practices, which are rooted in our commitment to operating with integrity, are enshrined within our Corporate Governance Guidelines and Code of Ethics. Detailed information on our corporate governance structures, processes, and practices can be found in our Fiscal 2024 Proxy Statement.
Led by an independent Chair, the Board fulfills its mandate directly and through its four standing committees, three of which are composed solely of independent directors. The Board consists of nine members, eight of whom are classified as independent under the Nasdaq listing standards and the Board's own independence guidelines. Members have a diverse range of experience, skill sets, and perspectives to support our long- term strategic goals. To ensure new ideas and fresh perspectives are added, the Board considers ongoing refreshment to be important. Six new directors, five of them independent, have joined the Board since 2017.
The Nominating and Corporate Responsibility Committee's Charter includes a commitment to a regular Board self- assessment process and to endeavor to include diverse candidates in each pool of Board candidates. A diverse pool of candidates is the foundation for the Board members' broad range of experiences and backgrounds, which contributes to the Board's overall effectiveness in meeting its responsibilities.
As part of our commitment to SHAREHOLDER VALUE, we continue to evaluate our governance practices and recently made enhancements, including declassifying our Board and improving our share class structure.
33%
gender
diversity
Board Diversity
11%
ethnic
diversity
Shareholder Outreach & Engagement
We believe effective corporate governance includes regular engagement with shareholders regarding areas of interest or concern. This allows us to solicit input, understand perspectives, and respond to questions about Company matters on a wide range of topics. Members of our senior management team maintain regular contact with investors through various forums, including quarterly earnings calls, individual meetings, and other communication channels. During Fiscal 2024, ESG topics covered were governance, compensation, Teammate retention, and general environmental matters. Board members are also involved in these conversations where appropriate feedback is given to senior management and the full Board.
9
ESG Oversight
Monro's ESG efforts are an important lens through which we identify risks and opportunities that could meaningfully impact our business resiliency over the long-term.
BOARD LEVEL
Monro Board - Receives updates at each regularly scheduled meeting.
Nominating and Corporate Responsibility (CR) Committee - Has primary oversight responsibility, including reviewing and advising on strategy and reporting.
Regular
communication
on CR/ESG efforts
EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT LEVEL
Executive Vice President - Chief Legal Officer - Leads ESG efforts and communicates regular updates to the Board.
Senior Leadership Team - Led by the CEO, determines strategy and vision, follows progress, and sets goals and targets.
ESG Working Group - A cross-functional group of managers and senior leaders, provides direct oversight of projects and initiatives to inform the work of the Senior Leadership Team.
"The enhancements to our corporate governance standards and practices promote stronger oversight and accountability and they demonstrate responsiveness to constructive shareholder feedback."
- Maureen E. Mulholland
Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
10
