Initiative raises funds to build homes for injured veterans, first responders, and families.

ROCHESTER, NY - July 1, 2024 - Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO) ("Monro"), one of the largest independent auto service and tire dealers in the United States, announced today its new collaboration with the non-profit organization, Building Homes for Heroes. The partnership is committed to bringing renewed hope by raising funds for building homes for our nation's injured veterans, first responders, and their families.

The initiative, running from July 1 through September 2, encourages people from our community to donate $1, $5, $10, or even more to help make a difference to those who have served our country. To contribute, they can visit one of Monro's participating brand locations. Guests can also contribute to the initiative directly by adding a donation to their invoice during checkout.

"At Monro, we believe in giving back to our community and supporting those who served our nation and the first responders who protect our safety every day. We are thrilled to partner with an organization with such heart, Building Homes for Heroes," said Ben Montano, Senior Director of Marketing & Merchandising. "Their dedication to providing a future for our veterans and first responders, along with their families, deeply resonates with Monro's values. Together, we hope to make a difference in the lives of our nation's heroes and their loved ones."

"Building Homes for Heroes is proud to partner with Monro in support of our nation's heroes, who serve and sacrifice so much," said Andy Pujol, Founder and CEO of Building Homes for Heroes. "These funds will contribute to our mission of changing lives and even saving lives. We look forward to many more accomplishments this year, including reaching 40 homes, our milestone 400th home by Veterans Day, and helping more than 2,500 heroes in 2024 alone through all of our programs. Together, we're truly building better and brighter lives for our nation's heroes."

This initiative reflects Monro, Inc.'s ongoing commitment to giving back to the communities it serves. Last holiday season, Monro joined hands with Feeding America for its annual "Drive to Give" campaign and raised funds to donate nearly 600,000 meals to local food pantries across the country. Please visit monro.com for more information on Monro's partnership efforts. The Monro Family of Brands includes Mr. Tire, Tire Choice, Tire Barn Warehouse, Tire Warehouse, Ken Towery's, Allen Tire Company, Car-X, Free Service Tire Company, and Mountain View Tire & Auto Service.

About Monro, Inc.

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is one of the nation's leading automotive service and tire providers, delivering best-in-class auto care to communities across the country, from oil changes, tires, and parts installation to the most complex vehicle repairs. With a growing market share and a focus on sustainable growth, the company generated almost $1.3 billion in sales in fiscal 2024, and it continues to expand its national presence through strategic acquisitions and the opening of newly constructed stores. Across approximately 1,300 stores and 9,000 service bays nationwide, Monro brings customers the professionalism and high-quality service they expect from a national retailer, with the convenience and trust of a neighborhood garage. Monro's highly trained teammates and certified technicians bring together hands-on experience and state-of-the-art technology to diagnose and address automotive needs every day to get customers back on the road safely. For more information, please visit https://corporate.monro.com/.

About Building Homes for Heroes

Building Homes for Heroes constructs and gifts mortgage-free homes, and completes home modifications, for veterans and their families. As well, they provide many other services to help them live better and brighter lives. The organization reached a program rating of 95.5% in 2022, accomplishing an extremely rare achievement for the 12th straight year in which 93% of every dollar donated goes directly to its mission. It also received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for seven straight years, including a 100% in transparency and accountability. It's our honor to help our nation's heroic servicemen and women. See www.buildinghomesforheroes.org to learn more.

