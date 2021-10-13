Monro : Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 – Earnings Announcement Alert

200 Holleder Parkway, Rochester, New York 14615 CONTACT: Kim Rudd / Hillary Goldstein Executive Assistant (585) 784-3324 Investors and Media: Doug Cooper FTI Consulting (516) 423-1277

MONRO, INC. TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2022 EARNINGS ON

OCTOBER 27, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - OCTOBER 13, 2021 - Monro, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNRO), a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, will release its fiscal 2022 second quarter earnings on October 27, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-425-9470 and using the required passcode 13724098. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the recording through Wednesday, November 10, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and using the required passcode of 13724098. The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investors section of the Company's website, located at corporate.monro.com. An archive will be available at this website through November 10, 2021.

ABOUT MONRO, INC.

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNRO) is one of the nation's leading automotive service and tire providers, delivering best-in-class auto care to communities across the country, from oil changes, tires and parts installation, to the most complex vehicle repairs. With a growing market share and a focus on sustainable growth, the Company generated $1.1 billion in sales in fiscal 2021 and continues to expand its national presence through strategic acquisitions and the opening of newly constructed stores. Across nearly 1,300 stores and 9,000 service bays nationwide, Monro brings

