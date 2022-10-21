Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Monroe Capital Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MRCC   US6103351010

MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION

(MRCC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-21 pm EDT
7.330 USD   -0.41%
04:58pMonroe Capital Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:40pMonroe Capital Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
04:40pMonroe Capital Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monroe Capital Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

10/21/2022 | 04:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monroe Capital Corporation (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MRCC) announced today that it will report its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 7, 2022, after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss these operating and financial results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 3:00 pm ET. The webcast will be hosted on a webcast link located in the Investor Relations section of our website at http://ir.monroebdc.com/events.cfm. To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 715-9871 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. Please reference conference ID # 5417235. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, the webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

ABOUT MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Monroe Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded specialty finance company that principally invests in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments in middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Monroe Capital BDC Advisors, LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, and an affiliate of Monroe Capital LLC. To learn more about Monroe Capital Corporation, visit www.monroebdc.com

ABOUT MONROE CAPITAL LLC
Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier boutique asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, asset-based lending, specialty finance, opportunistic and structured credit, and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, Naples, New York, San Francisco, and Seoul.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Global M&A Network as the 2022 Small Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, Americas; Private Debt Investor as the 2021 Senior Lender of the Year, 2021 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, Americas; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information, please visit www.monroecap.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under the Company’s control, and that the Company may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from these estimates and projections of the future. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

SOURCE:         Monroe Capital Corporation

Investor Contact:Mick Solimene
 Chief Investment Officer and Chief Financial Officer
 Monroe Capital Corporation
 (312) 598-8401
 Email: msolimene@monroecap.com
  
Media Contact:Margaret Chase
 BackBay Communications
 (617) 391-0790 ext. 123
 Email: margaret.chase@backbaycommunications.com

All news about MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION
04:58pMonroe Capital Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
04:40pMonroe Capital Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference..
GL
04:40pMonroe Capital Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference..
GL
09/16B. Riley Resumes Coverage of Monroe Capital at Neutral, $8 Price Target, Notes Uncertai..
MT
09/02Monroe Capital Appoints Kristan Gregory as Chief Compliance Officer
MT
09/02Monroe Capital Corp : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/02Monroe Capital Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
09/02Monroe Capital Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.25/Share; Payable Sept. 30 to Shareho..
MT
09/02Monroe Capital Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
09/02Monroe Capital Corporation Announces Third Quarter Distribution of $0.25 Per Share
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 53,4 M - -
Net income 2022 4,06 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,8x
Yield 2022 13,6%
Capitalization 159 M 159 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,98x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Monroe Capital Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,36 $
Average target price 9,50 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Theodore L. Koenig Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lewis W. Solimene Secretary, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
David H. Jacobson Chief Compliance Officer
Thomas J. Allison Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Golman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONROE CAPITAL CORPORATION-34.40%159
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-15.53%9 047
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-14.66%5 075
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-10.87%3 612
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-6.10%3 539
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-24.20%3 027