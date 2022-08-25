Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Denmark
  Nasdaq Copenhagen
  Monsenso A/S
  News
  Summary
    MONSO   DK0061277977

MONSENSO A/S

(MONSO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  03:03 2022-08-25 am EDT
0.6200 DKK   +8.77%
03:08aMONSENSO A/S : expands to Israel as part of a real-world evidence project in pharma
PU
03:00aMonsenso expands to Israel
AQ
07/25MONSENSO A/S : UK National Schizophrenia Awareness Day 2022 – A mental illness in need of destigmatization
PU
Summary 
Summary

Monsenso A/S : expands to Israel as part of a real-world evidence project in pharma

08/25/2022 | 03:08am EDT
Monsenso is translating its digital health app to Hebrew and Russian as part of a real-world evidence project with a pharmaceutical customer in Israel.

Monsenso's digital health solution is translated to Hebrew and Russian and will be implemented in Israel as part of a project, where it will be used to collect real-world patient-reported health data and data from connected wearables to support evidence generation for a specific drug.

With these recent additions, Monsenso's digital health solution is now available in 19 countries and 12 languages.

The project is a great example of the relevance of Monsenso's solution to help pharmaceuticals generate the evidence necessary to support regulatory approval and reimbursement dialogues. It helps pave the way to provide Monsenso's solution internationally to customers wishing to collect valuable, longitudinal patient data via daily self-reports, periodic clinical questionnaires as well as sensor data from phones and connected wearables to support studies and clinical practice.

CEO Thomas Lethenborg says: "We are excited to continue our success in the pharmaceutical market and offer our digital health solution in more languages and countries going forward, thus enabling even more individuals globally to better take care of their mental health".

-------------------------------------------
About Monsenso
Monsenso is a digital health company that enables better outcomes for patients and clinicians through data-driven decisions. We are focused on mental health and user-centred in designing our solutions for patients and clinicians. Our cloud-based platform is a CE-marked medical device (Class 1, pending Class 2a and MDR certification) that is HIPAA compliant, with certifications in ISO 13485, ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials, and TGA. Our solution has been clinically and scientifically validated by over 70+ peer-reviewed studies and can be configured for applications across mental health conditions. We work with healthcare systems, life sciences, and research organisations globally. Book a demo to learn more.

Disclaimer

Monsenso A/S published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 07:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7,14 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,15 M - -
Net cash 2021 7,77 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,2 M 1,77 M -
EV / Sales 2020 16,6x
EV / Sales 2021 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 18
Free-Float 45,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Lethenborg Chief Executive Officer
Robert Højer Chief Financial Officer
Peter Morch Eriksen Chairman
Mads Maersk Frost Chief Information Security Officer
Morten Högholm Pedersen Chief Technology Officer
