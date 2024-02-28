By Sabela Ojea

Monster Beverage said revenue climbed in the fourth quarter, driven by its international expansion and growth across its main energy drinks and alcohol brands segment.

The energy-drink maker on Wednesday said profit rose to $367 million, or 35 cents a share, from $301.7 million, or 29 cents a share, for the same period a year earlier. Analysts polled by FactSet had forecast earnings per share of 43 cents.

Revenue climbed 14% to $1.73 billion, missing analysts expectations of $1.76 billion, according to FactSet.

"We continue to see sound growth in the energy drink market globally," Co-Chief Executive Hilton Schlosberg said after sales to customer outside the U.S. increased 17% to $637 million.

