Monster Beverage Corporation specializes in the development and marketing of beverages. Net sales break down by product family as follows: - energy drinks (98%): primarily carbonated and non-carbonated energy drinks (Monster Energy®, Monster Energy Ultra®, Monster Rehab®, Monster Energy® Nitro, Java Monster®, Punch Monster®, Juice Monster®, Monster Hydro®, Monster Super Fuel®, Monster Dragon Tea®, Reign Total Body Fuel®, Reign Inferno®, Reign Storm®, True North®, NOS®, Full Throttle®, Burn®, Mother®, Nalu®, Ultra Energy®, Play®, Power Play®, Relentless®, BPM®, BU®, Gladiator®, Samurai®, Live+®, Predator®, Fury®, etc. brands); - alcoholic beverages (1.6%): primarily beers, hard seltzers and flavored malt beverages (Cigar City®, Oskar Blues®, Deep Ellum®, Squatters®, Wild Basin®, Wasatch®, Perrin®, The Beast Unleashed®, etc. brands); - other (0.4%). Products are made and bottled by sub-contractors. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States and Canada (65.2%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (19.5%), Latin America and Caribbean (8.1%) and Asia/Pacific (7.2%).

