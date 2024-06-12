MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
JUNE 13, 2024
MEETING AGENDA
1. Calling the Meeting to Order (2:30 p.m. Pacific Time)to Order (2:30 p.m. Pacific Time)
- Welcome and Introductions
- Declaration of Quorum and Opening of the Polls
- Matters for Stockholder Consideration
- Proposal One - Election of Directors
- Proposal Two - Ratification of the Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP
- Proposal Three - Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
- Questions and Comments on Proposals
- Closing of the Polls
- Voting Results
- Adjournment of the Meeting
- Business Comments and Moderated Questions & Answers
- Meeting Close
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Monster Beverage Corporation published this content on 12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2024 18:30:09 UTC.