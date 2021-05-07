Log in
Monster Beverage Worst Performer in S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

05/07/2021 | 11:09am EDT
Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is currently at $89.38, down $5.64 or 5.94%

-- Would be lowest close since March 25, 2021, when it closed at $88.79

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell 6.44%

-- Currently down three of the past four days

-- Down 7.9% month-to-date

-- Down 3.35% year-to-date

-- Down 9.42% from its all-time closing high of $98.68 on April 23, 2021

-- Up 35.88% from 52 weeks ago (May 8, 2020), when it closed at $65.78

-- Down 9.42% from its 52 week closing high of $98.68 on April 23, 2021

-- Up 37.53% from its 52 week closing low of $64.99 on May 14, 2020

-- Traded as low as $88.35; lowest intraday level since March 26, 2021, when it hit $88.22

-- Down 7.02% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 20, 2020, when it fell as much as 7.84%

-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 10:48:46 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-07-21 1108ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 366 M - -
Net income 2021 1 412 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 858 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50 224 M 50 224 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,01x
EV / Sales 2022 8,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 340
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Monster Beverage Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 102,25 $
Last Close Price 95,02 $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Rodney Cyril Sacks Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hilton Hiller Schlosberg Vice Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Kelly CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Gary P. Fayard Independent Director
Benjamin M. Polk Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION2.75%50 224
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-0.55%235 159
PEPSICO, INC.-1.85%201 103
NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.-26.68%58 271
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.13.53%51 494
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC18.63%25 777