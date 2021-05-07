Monster Beverage Worst Performer in S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is currently at $89.38, down $5.64 or 5.94%
-- Would be lowest close since March 25, 2021, when it closed at $88.79
-- On pace for largest percent decrease since March 18, 2020, when it fell 6.44%
-- Currently down three of the past four days
-- Down 7.9% month-to-date
-- Down 3.35% year-to-date
-- Down 9.42% from its all-time closing high of $98.68 on April 23, 2021
-- Up 35.88% from 52 weeks ago (May 8, 2020), when it closed at $65.78
-- Up 37.53% from its 52 week closing low of $64.99 on May 14, 2020
-- Traded as low as $88.35; lowest intraday level since March 26, 2021, when it hit $88.22
-- Down 7.02% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since March 20, 2020, when it fell as much as 7.84%
-- Worst performer in the S&P 500 today
-- Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 10:48:46 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-07-21 1108ET