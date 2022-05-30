Montage Gold : 2022 First Quarter Report

MONTAGE GOLD CORP. FIRST QUARTER REPORT For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

MONTAGE GOLD CORP. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (Amounts in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise indicated) The following management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") of Montage Gold Corp. ("Montage" or the "Company") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The financial information in this MD&A is reported in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated and is derived from the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. The effective date of this MD&A is May 30, 2022. Additional information about the Company and its business activities is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.comand the Company's website www.montagegoldcorp.com. BUSINESS OVERVIEW Montage is a Mineral Resource company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Côte d'Ivoire which include the Koné Gold Project ("KGP", previously named the Morondo Gold Project), the Korokaha Gold Project, and the Bobosso Gold Project (collectively, the "Montage Properties"). As at the date hereof, Montage's sole material asset is the Koné Gold Project. The Company has not yet determined whether the Montage Properties contain Mineral Reserves that are economically recoverable. The continued operations of Montage and the recoverability of the amounts shown for the Montage Properties is dependent upon, among other things, the existence of economically recoverable Mineral Reserves, the ability of Montage to obtain necessary financing to complete the exploration and development of such properties and upon future profitable production from or disposition of such properties. Q1 2022 OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS On February 14, 2022, Montage released the results of a definitive feasibility study ("DFS") for the Koné Gold Project which confirmed a large-scale,long-life,low-cost gold project with several economic improvements over the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") from May 2021. Using the same gold price assumption of $1,600/oz, the after-tax net present value (5% discount rate) increased to $745 million, and the after-tax IRR increased to 35% compared to the PEA. These improvements were achieved amid an inflationary environment for energy and capital costs and demonstrated the benefits of scale and the relative simplicity of the Koné Gold Project, contributing to its overall low cost profile. On March 9, 2022, Montage announced the appointment of HCF International Advisers Ltd. to assist in the raising of project finance for the development of the Koné Gold Project. Regional exploration through the KGP area included first-pass soil sampling on the newly issued Farandougou exploration permit, as well as a geophysical survey in the Petit Yao Central area. Results of those programs were released by press release dated April 25, 2022. OUTLOOK Following the completion of the DFS, the Company remains focused on advancing the Koné Gold Project within three primary strategies: exploration, permitting and project financing. District scale exploration work is currently being conducted. The objectives of this program are to identify and advance satellite pit targets that are within trucking distance of the Koné deposit. The Company also has exploration programs underway at new permits and results are expected to be received during Q2 2022. With the receipt of the Farandougou Exploration Permit, the Company has now more than doubled its available exploration area around the Koné Gold Project, with exploration permits issued that cover 661.5km2. Notably, there is no record of prior exploration at the Farandougou Exploration Permit, while there are indications of several major structures running through the area. The Company has completed a reconnaissance soil geochemistry programme over priority areas in conjunction with geological and regolith mapping. The Company also recently received the Sissiplé Exploration Permit. This land sits adjacent to the Farandougou Exploration Permit covering 321.6km2 and has no prior recorded history of exploration. There

are several major structures that cross through the Sissiplé area that are known to contain significant anomalism. On the permitting front, the Environment and Social Impact Assessment ("ESIA") is nearing completion and is expected to be submitted in Q2 2022, following which the Government validation process will commence. In parallel, the Company will also begin drafting the Mining Permit Application and the Mining Convention. The Company continues to develop its financing strategy with is advisors, HCF International Advisors Limited. SUMMARY OF QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS Mar - 22 Dec - 21 Sept - 21 June - 21 Mar - 21 Dec - 20 Sept - 20 June -20 Revenue ($000's) Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Nil Exploration costs 1,278 2,106 2,567 7,599 7,315 3,374 1,551 905 ($000's) Total net loss ($000's) 2,268 3,386 3,418 8,533 8,153 5,254 2,230 1,165 Net loss attributed to the Company's shareholders 2,268 3,386 3,418 8,533 8,153 5,585 2,189 1,111 ($000's) Net loss per share attributed to the 0.02 0.03 0.03 0.08 0.08 0.06 0.03 0.02 Company's shareholders basic and diluted ($) Total assets ($000's) 20,786 23,410 26,175 31,517 41,013 46,694 18,269 19,653 Total current financial 1,116 1,101 695 3,375 4,544 2,118 863 577 liabilities ($000's) As a junior mining company, Montage has no expectation of generating operating profits until it develops a commercially viable mineral deposit. Following completion of the initial public offering in October 2020, Montage commenced a drill campaign designed to expand Inferred Mineral Resources at the Koné Gold Project. Following completion of that drill program an updated Inferred Mineral Resource estimate was calculated and released on January 28, 2021 which comprised of 128Mt grading 0.80g/t for 3.16Moz of gold at a cut-off grade of 0.40g/t. The Company completed its exit from Burkina Faso following the sale of its entities to Predictive Discovery Limited on November 3, 2020, reporting a loss from discontinued operations of $0.4 million. During Q1, 2021 the Company advanced its drilling campaign at the Koné Gold Project as well the required studies and workstreams for the completion of the PEA. Total exploration costs were $7.3 million (2020: $1.3 million), with 87% being drilling and sampling costs. Prior year exploration costs for Q1 2020 included $0.5 million for Burkina Faso. Administration costs, excluding share-based compensation, for the period ended March 31, 2021 was $0.5 million (2020: $0.3 million). The increase in administration costs is largely due to an increase in management costs following the Company's IPO. During Q2 2021, the Company completed its PEA for the Koné Gold Project. Total exploration costs during Q2 were $7.6 million (2020: $0.9 million) and were largely for drilling and sampling work at a cost of $6.5 million. Exploration costs for the six months to June 30, 2021 were $14.9 million (2020: $2.2 million) which were incurred to complete the Company's 60,000m drill program. Administration costs were $1.0 million during Q2 2021 (2020: $0.4 million). The increase in administration costs compared to the prior year reflect 2

an increase in management costs following the Company's IPO and an increase in D&O insurance costs for 2021. Total exploration costs during Q3 2021 were $2.6 million (2020: $1.6 million). During July 2021, the Company completed its infill drilling program at the Koné Gold Project. This program commenced in January 2021 and included a total of 61,172m of drilling (41,682m of core and 19,490m of RC drilling). Exploration costs in Q4 2021 were $2.1 million (2020: $1.5 million), largely to complete the Koné Gold Project DFS for $1.1 million and personnel and exploration support costs of $1.0 million. Exploration costs during Q1 2022 were $1.3 million (2021: $7.3 million), a reduction of $6.0 million compared to the prior year. Exploration costs were spent on permitting work and sampling and geochemistry within the KGP project. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES As at March 31, 2022, the Company had a consolidated cash balance of $7.9 million (December 31, 2021: $9.8 million). MANAGEMENT OF FINANCIAL RISK The Company's financial instruments are exposed to certain financial risks, including currency, credit, and liquidity risk. Currency risk Foreign currency risk can arise when the Company or its subsidiaries transact in currencies other than their functional currencies or have net financial assets or liabilities which are denominated in currencies other than their respective functional currencies. As at March 31, 2022, the Company did not have any material foreign currency risk exposure at its operations Cote d'Ivoire or its corporate office in Canada. Credit risk As at March 31, 2022 the majority of the Company's cash was held through Canadian institutions with investment grade ratings. Liquidity risk Liquidity risk is the risk that the Company will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due. The Company's financial liabilities are comprised of accounts payable and accrued liabilities. The Company frequently assesses its liquidity position by reviewing the timing of amounts due and the Company's current cash flow position to meet its obligations. The Company manages its liquidity risk by maintaining sufficient cash and cash equivalents balances to meet its anticipated operational needs. The Company's accounts payable and accrued liabilities arose as a result of exploration and development of its exploration and evaluation assets and other corporate expenses. 3