  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Montage Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    688008   CNE100003MN7

MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(688008)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-30
55.50 CNY   +1.98%
11:01aMontage Technology Delivers World's First Gen1 DDR5 Clock Driver Engineering Samples
BU
08/09Montage Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/22Certain A Shares of Montage Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-JUL-2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Montage Technology Delivers World's First Gen1 DDR5 Clock Driver Engineering Samples

09/01/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Montage Technology, a leading data processing and interconnect IC design company, today announced that it is delivering the world’s first Gen1 DDR5 Clock Driver (CKD or DDR5CK01) samples to the top DRAM memory vendors for their development of memory modules used in new-generation desktop and notebook computers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005361/en/

Montage Technology's DDR5 Gen1 Clock Driver (DDR5CK01) (Photo: Business Wire)

Montage Technology's DDR5 Gen1 Clock Driver (DDR5CK01) (Photo: Business Wire)

For a long time, the clock driver functions have been integrated onto the register clock driver (RCD) device, which is used in the server platforms, rather than the PC computers. With the boost of the DDR5 data rate and the rising frequency of the clock signal, the signal integrity issue of the clock becomes increasingly challenging. As the DDR5 data rate reaches 6400MT/s and above, the memory modules such as UDIMMs and SODIMMs used in desktop and notebook computers, will need an on-DIMM clock driver to buffer and re-drive the clock signal of the memory modules, to meet the signal integrity and reliability requirement of the high-speed clock signal.

With nearly 20 years of expertise and in-depth understanding of memory interface products, Montage Technology has been closely tracking the memory market trend. Now it becomes the leading vendor to roll out the world’s first DDR5CK01 chip, which is designed to buffer the clock signal coming from the CPU of desktop and notebook computers and then re-drive the output clocks to the DRAMs on the memory module. Compliant with the JEDEC DDR5CK01 standard, the DDR5CK01 chip supports data rates up to 6400MT/s and the low-power management mode.

“We are very delighted to deliver our first DDR5CK01 engineering samples to the industry-leading DRAM vendors to support the development of the new-generation PC memory. Montage will continue to foster technology innovation to provide complete and premier memory interface solutions for memory vendors,” said Mr. Stephen Tai, President at Montage Technology.

For more information, please contact our sales & business development teams at globalsales@montage-tech.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 320 M 627 M 627 M
Net income 2022 1 332 M 193 M 193 M
Net cash 2022 6 474 M 940 M 940 M
P/E ratio 2022 47,2x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 64 029 M 9 293 M 9 293 M
EV / Sales 2022 13,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,34x
Nbr of Employees 569
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Montage Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 55,50 CNY
Average target price 78,65 CNY
Spread / Average Target 41,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chong He Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kuong Io Tai President, General Manager & Director
Lin Su Head-Finance & Vice President-Admin
Xiao Yan Xia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lee Chung Yiu Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-33.83%9 132
RAMBUS INC.-12.25%2 851
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.-38.96%1 993
SINO WEALTH ELECTRONIC LTD.-35.54%1 975
ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-50.21%1 105
PUYA SEMICONDUCTOR (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-43.70%1 050