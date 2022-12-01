Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Montage Technology Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    688008   CNE100003MN7

MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

(688008)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-29
67.29 CNY   -3.86%
10/30Montage Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
10/21Montage Technology Sees January-September Profit Rising 95%
MT
10/11Chinese Regulator OKs Exchange-Traded Fund Aiming Chinese, South Korean Chipmakers
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Montage Technology Releases World's First Gen3 DDR5 Registering Clock Driver Engineering Samples

12/01/2022 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Montage Technology, a leading data processing and interconnect IC design company, today announced that it has shipped the world’s first Gen3 registering clock driver (RCD or DDR5 RCD03) engineering samples to major memory manufacturers for their development of next-generation memory modules used in servers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005592/en/

Montage Technology's Gen3 DDR5 Registering Clock Driver (RCD03) (Photo: Business Wire)

Montage Technology's Gen3 DDR5 Registering Clock Driver (RCD03) (Photo: Business Wire)

The Gen3 DDR5 RCD chip supports a maximum data rate of 6400MT/s, which is 14.3% and 33.3% faster than the 2nd and 1st generation respectively. The industry-first DDR5 RCD03 engineering samples shipped by Montage Technology are an important upgrade on the DDR5 RCD products based on the JEDEC DDR5 standards and a substantial progress in DDR5 series product planning.

“We are very pleased to be the first to deliver DDR5 RCD03 samples. As DDR5 memory technology keeps evolving, our memory interface chips are also being upgraded in line with the enormous demand of memory capacity and bandwidth in the rapidly developing IT industry. Going forward, we will innovate next-generation DDR5 RCD with even higher speeds to help global memory manufacturers timely develop products and seize market opportunities,” said Montage Technology President Mr. Stephen Tai.

The global memory industry is presently transitioning from DDR4 to DDR5. Montage successfully shipped mass volumes of its Gen1 RCD chip in October 2021; the Gen2 RCD chip took the industry lead for production in May this year and will soon be mass-produced; and now the Gen3 RCD chip samples have been shipped.

Learn more about Montage Technology’s memory interface products at https://www.montage-tech.com/Memory_Interface


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
10/30Montage Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
10/21Montage Technology Sees January-September Profit Rising 95%
MT
10/11Chinese Regulator OKs Exchange-Traded Fund Aiming Chinese, South Korean Chipmakers
MT
10/10Chinese regulator gives greenlight to fund targeting Korean chipmakers
RE
09/22New China ETFs test investor appetite amid Sino-U.S. tech war, market rout
RE
09/01Montage Technology Delivers World's First Gen1 DDR5 Clock Driver Engineering Samples
BU
09/01Montage Technology Delivers World’s First Gen1 DDR5 Clock Driver Engineering Sampl..
CI
08/09Montage Technology Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
07/22Certain A Shares of Montage Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement End..
CI
05/09Montage Technology Starts Producing 5600 MT/s 2nd-Generation DDR5 RCD Chip to Support M..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 091 M 578 M 578 M
Net income 2022 1 335 M 188 M 188 M
Net cash 2022 6 824 M 963 M 963 M
P/E ratio 2022 57,2x
Yield 2022 0,63%
Capitalization 76 284 M 10 769 M 10 769 M
EV / Sales 2022 17,0x
EV / Sales 2023 11,6x
Nbr of Employees 527
Free-Float 44,0%
Chart MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Montage Technology Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 67,29 CNY
Average target price 74,92 CNY
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chong He Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kuong Io Tai President, General Manager & Director
Lin Su Head-Finance & Vice President-Admin
Xiao Yan Xia Chairman-Supervisory Board
Lee Chung Yiu Chief Technology Officer & SVP-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-19.77%10 769
RAMBUS INC.30.59%4 125
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.-36.23%2 009
SINO WEALTH ELECTRONIC LTD.-37.71%1 857
ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-47.23%1 139
PUYA SEMICONDUCTOR (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-43.56%1 024