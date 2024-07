MND: nearly 560,000 shares tendered to the public buyout offer

July 01, 2024 at 07:47 am EDT Share

Gilbert Dupont has informed the AMF that, during the public buyout offer for MND shares, from June 17 to 28 inclusive, L&M Infra acquired 559. 858 shares at a price of 0.90 euro per share through the buyer market member it appointed.858 shares through its designated member of the buying market.



As a result, at the close of the public buyout offer, the offeror held 69,850,719 MND shares, representing the same number of voting rights, or 98.60% of the company's capital and voting rights. The listing of MND shares will remain suspended until further notice.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.