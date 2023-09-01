PRESS RELEASE

31 August 2023 - 6:00 pm, Sainte-Hélène-du-Lac, France

installations continued with, for example, the construction of a téléporté mixte (seats and gondolas) for the Formiguères resort in the Pyrenees, in France.

In the urban mobility market, the Group continued work on the construction of the new urban and tourist cable car for the town of Huy, in Belgium, and the urban cable car for Saint-Denis on Reunion Island.

The Safety & Leisure business lines posted strong annual sales of €23.9m, up by a dynamic 69%, driven by investments from ski area operators in safety and slope equipment, as well as robust growth in 4-season leisure activities (sales tripled over the past year), notably with the commissioning in June 2023 of the world's largest zip line with pylon at Chamrousse (Isère - France).The breakdown of 2022/2023 annual sales by region is as follows:

47% of business generated in France (compared with 39% for the full 2021/2022 financial year), with annual growth of 52% driven by strong growth in the cable transport business;

(compared with 39% for the full 2021/2022 financial year), with annual growth of 52% driven by strong growth in the cable transport business; 8% in Europe excluding France (vs. 14% in 2021/2022), with notably lower activity in Northern Europe;

(vs. 14% in 2021/2022), with notably lower activity in Northern Europe; 45% in the rest of the world (vs. 47% in 2021/2022).

ORDER BOOK OF €140.1M AT 30 JUNE 2023

At 30 June 2023, the firm order book stood at €140.1m, up significantly/considerably from €67.9m at 31 December 2022, compared with €81.8m a year earlier.

New firm orders and amendments totalled €152.4m in 2022/2023.

In the 2nd half-year of 2022/2023, MND won a global call for tenders for the 4-season development of

the Chimgan site in Uzbekistan, worth a total of €100m co-financed by an inter-governmental loan from the French State under the guidance of the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development). This major contract covers the design, engineering, manufacture and installation of a wide range of equipment, including a 10-seater detachable gondola lift, an 80-seater aerial tramway, two fixed-grip4-seater chairlifts, an automatic snowmaking system and avalanche safety systems, and 4-season leisure facilities (a toboggan on rails, giant zip lines, etc.). All these installations will be completed over the next three years.

At the same time, it is also worth noting the increased proportion of the order book accounted for by the 4-season leisure business, which had firm orders totalling €23.0m at end-June 2023.

Orders to be billed over the 2023/2024 financial year (beginning on 1 July 2023) represented €102.6m of the order book at end-June 2023.

OUTLOOK

In the 2nd half-year of 2022/2023, MND finalised the financial restructuring agreement with its main financial partners and completed the reserved capital increases totalling €136.6m, subscribed by Cheyne and Cheydemont by offsetting receivables. The 2022/2023 financial statements, which will be published in October 2023, will fully reflect the impact of these refinancing transaction, with shareholders' equity restored, financial debt significantly reduced and maturity extended to enable the Group to continue its development.

With its order book at a high level and its financial situation back to normal, the MND Group is well positioned to implement its "Succeed Together 2024" strategic plan, which today aims to design new product lines and increase its industrial capacity in France for the production of these new solutions and