MONTANA AEROSPACE : SUCCESSFULLY PLACES PROMISSORY NOTES FOR SUSTAINABLE GROWTH FINANCING

Reinach (Aargau), 22 June 2022

MONTANA AEROSPACE GROUP SUCCESSFULLY PLACES PROMISSORY NOTES FOR SUSTAINABLE GROWTH FINANCING

Promissory notes with a duration of up to five years and a volume of approximately EUR 80 million will secure the Group's sustainable financing of the growth over the next few years and replace the current short-term financing. The financing, which mainly consists of a predominant long-term debt part (3-5 years), will enable the company to pursue its growth plans for the next years.

Montana Aerospace Group placed promissory notes in the amount of ~ EUR 80 million on the capital markets yesterday on Tuesday 21 June 2022 through a syndicate of banks. The four tranches run for three or five years (the focus is on five years). Despite the current market volatility, the tranches were heavily oversubscribed, partly due to the demand of international investors.

The funds are available to the company for general financing projects and will thus be used, among other things, to further accelerate the company's growth following the acquisition of Belgian ASCO Group. Thus, the synergy and efficiency potential that already exists at present can be optimally executed on.

Michael Pistauer, CFO and designated Co-CEO of Montana Aerospace: "We are proud to have closed the current financing round. We are pleased about the high demand for our promissory notes, which bring attractive conditions for the company. It shows the high attractiveness of our business and leaves us room for further sustainable, long-term oriented development."