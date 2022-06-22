MONTANA AEROSPACE : SUCCESSFULLY PLACES PROMISSORY NOTES FOR SUSTAINABLE GROWTH FINANCING

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.
FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED BY THE LEGENDS CONTAINED HEREIN.
MONTANA AEROSPACE AG
A MONTANA TECH COMPONENTS COMPANY
+41 62 765 25 00 Alte Aarauerstrasse 11 5734 Reinach Switzerland
office@montana-aerospace.comwww.montana-aerospace.com
Commercial register:
CHE-248.340.671
CORPORATE NEWS
Reinach (Aargau), 22 June 2022
MONTANA AEROSPACE GROUP SUCCESSFULLY PLACES PROMISSORY NOTES FOR SUSTAINABLE GROWTH FINANCING
Promissory notes with a duration of up to five years and a volume of approximately EUR 80 million will secure the Group's sustainable financing of the growth over the next few years and replace the current short-term financing. The financing, which mainly consists of a predominant long-term debt part (3-5 years), will enable the company to pursue its growth plans for the next years.
Montana Aerospace Group placed promissory notes in the amount of ~ EUR 80 million on the capital markets yesterday on Tuesday 21 June 2022 through a syndicate of banks. The four tranches run for three or five years (the focus is on five years). Despite the current market volatility, the tranches were heavily oversubscribed, partly due to the demand of international investors.
The funds are available to the company for general financing projects and will thus be used, among other things, to further accelerate the company's growth following the acquisition of Belgian ASCO Group. Thus, the synergy and efficiency potential that already exists at present can be optimally executed on.
Michael Pistauer, CFO and designated Co-CEO of Montana Aerospace: "We are proud to have closed the current financing round. We are pleased about the high demand for our promissory notes, which bring attractive conditions for the company. It shows the high attractiveness of our business and leaves us room for further sustainable, long-term oriented development."
Head of M&A and Investor Relations
Marc Vesely recte Riha
Phone: +43 664 61 26 261
E-mail:ir@montana-aerospace.com
Press contact
Jürgen Beilein
Phone: +43 664 831 2 841
E-mail:communication@montana-aerospace.com
About Montana Aerospace AG
Montana Aerospace AG is a leading producer of system components and complex assemblies for the aerospace industry, with worldwide engineering and manufacturing operations. The Company has approximately 6,800 highly skilled employees at 32 locations on four continents
-
designing, developing and producing ground-breaking technologies for tomorrow's
aerospace, e-mobility and energy industries out of aluminium, titanium, composite, copper and steel.
Disclaimer
Statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal", "aim" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable terminology.
Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's or its industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake publicly to update or revise any forward- looking statement that may be made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
This press release is not intended to constitute an offer of or solicitation to purchase or invest in financial instruments, nor does it constitute a prospectus or advertisement for financial instruments.
2/2