    AERO   CH1110425654

MONTANA AEROSPACE AG

(AERO)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:30 2022-06-21 am EDT
16.32 CHF   -1.21%
MONTANA AEROSPACE : Successfully places promissory notes for sustainable growth financing
PU
Montana Aerospace AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
Certain Shares of Montana Aerospace AG are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 12-MAY-2022.
CI
MONTANA AEROSPACE : SUCCESSFULLY PLACES PROMISSORY NOTES FOR SUSTAINABLE GROWTH FINANCING

06/22/2022 | 01:35am EDT
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

FOR RELEASE IN SWITZERLAND - THIS IS A RESTRICTED COMMUNICATION AND YOU MUST NOT FORWARD IT OR ITS CONTENTS TO ANY PERSON TO WHOM FORWARDING THIS COMMUNICATION IS PROHIBITED BY THE LEGENDS CONTAINED HEREIN.

MONTANA AEROSPACE AG

A MONTANA TECH COMPONENTS COMPANY

+41 62 765 25 00 Alte Aarauerstrasse 11 5734 Reinach Switzerland

office@montana-aerospace.comwww.montana-aerospace.com

Commercial register:

CHE-248.340.671

CORPORATE NEWS

Reinach (Aargau), 22 June 2022

MONTANA AEROSPACE GROUP SUCCESSFULLY PLACES PROMISSORY NOTES FOR SUSTAINABLE GROWTH FINANCING

Promissory notes with a duration of up to five years and a volume of approximately EUR 80 million will secure the Group's sustainable financing of the growth over the next few years and replace the current short-term financing. The financing, which mainly consists of a predominant long-term debt part (3-5 years), will enable the company to pursue its growth plans for the next years.

Montana Aerospace Group placed promissory notes in the amount of ~ EUR 80 million on the capital markets yesterday on Tuesday 21 June 2022 through a syndicate of banks. The four tranches run for three or five years (the focus is on five years). Despite the current market volatility, the tranches were heavily oversubscribed, partly due to the demand of international investors.

The funds are available to the company for general financing projects and will thus be used, among other things, to further accelerate the company's growth following the acquisition of Belgian ASCO Group. Thus, the synergy and efficiency potential that already exists at present can be optimally executed on.

Michael Pistauer, CFO and designated Co-CEO of Montana Aerospace: "We are proud to have closed the current financing round. We are pleased about the high demand for our promissory notes, which bring attractive conditions for the company. It shows the high attractiveness of our business and leaves us room for further sustainable, long-term oriented development."

Head of M&A and Investor Relations

Marc Vesely recte Riha

Phone: +43 664 61 26 261

E-mail:ir@montana-aerospace.com

Press contact

Jürgen Beilein

Phone: +43 664 831 2 841

E-mail:communication@montana-aerospace.com

About Montana Aerospace AG

Montana Aerospace AG is a leading producer of system components and complex assemblies for the aerospace industry, with worldwide engineering and manufacturing operations. The Company has approximately 6,800 highly skilled employees at 32 locations on four continents

  • designing, developing and producing ground-breaking technologies for tomorrow's

aerospace, e-mobility and energy industries out of aluminium, titanium, composite, copper and steel.

Disclaimer

Statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may", "will", "should", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "project", "goal", "aim" or "target" or the negative of these words or other variations of these words or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company's or its industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake publicly to update or revise any forward- looking statement that may be made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release is not intended to constitute an offer of or solicitation to purchase or invest in financial instruments, nor does it constitute a prospectus or advertisement for financial instruments.

2/2

Disclaimer

Montana Aerospace AG published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2022 05:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
