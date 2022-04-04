Montana Aerospace : Annual Report 2021

UPWINDS TO NEW
HORIZONS
ANNUAL REPORT 2021
WE SHAPE THE FUTURE. WITH EXPERIENCE, A SPIRIT OF INNOVATION AND THE HIGHEST STANDARDS, WE ARE SETTING OUT FOR NEW HORIZONS.
|
MONTANA AEROSPACE AG -
|
SELECTED KEY FIGURES
|
(in M€)
|
YoY change
|
Net Sales
|
157.7
|
EBITDA
|
12.8
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
11.3
|
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
|
0.0%
|
Operating result
|
14.1
|
Operating result margin (%)
|
3.0%
|
Result for the period
|
8.3
|
Cash Flow from operating activities
|
-37.1
|
Cash Flow from investing activities
|
-51.0
|
Cash Flow from financing activities
|
532.5
|
Free Cash Flow
|
-88.1
|
CAPEX spent
|
11.9
|
Trade Working Capital
|
75.2
|
Equity ratio (%)
|
33.5%
|
Net debt (cash)
|
-558.1
|
Total Assets
|
556.7
|
Employees
|
766
|
2021
|
2020
|
790.1
|
632.4
|
|
46.1
|
33.3
|
56.1
|
44.8
|
7.1%
|
7.1%
|
|
-25.8
|
-39.9
|
-3.3%
|
-6.3%
|
|
-49.4
|
-57.7
|
|
-27.8
|
9.3
|
-86.1
|
-35.1
|
521.8
|
-10.7
|
-113.9
|
-25.8
|
|
-121.4
|
-133.3
|
265.2
|
188.4
|
50.5%
|
17.0%
|
81.8
|
639.9
|
1,792.4
|
1,235.7
|
5,554
|
4,788
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Our Company 22
Annual Review 56
ESG Report 78
Corporate Governance Report 116
Compensation Report 148
Consolidated Financial Statements 162
Statutory Accounts 260
Disclaimer
