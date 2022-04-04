Montana Aerospace : Annual Report 2021

UPWINDS TO NEW

HORIZONS

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

WE SHAPE THE FUTURE. WITH EXPERIENCE, A SPIRIT OF INNOVATION AND THE HIGHEST STANDARDS, WE ARE SETTING OUT FOR NEW HORIZONS.

MONTANA AEROSPACE AG - SELECTED KEY FIGURES (in M€) YoY change Net Sales 157.7 EBITDA 12.8 Adjusted EBITDA 11.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 0.0% Operating result 14.1 Operating result margin (%) 3.0% Result for the period 8.3 Cash Flow from operating activities -37.1 Cash Flow from investing activities -51.0 Cash Flow from financing activities 532.5 Free Cash Flow -88.1 CAPEX spent 11.9 Trade Working Capital 75.2 Equity ratio (%) 33.5% Net debt (cash) -558.1 Total Assets 556.7 Employees 766

2021 2020 790.1 632.4 46.1 33.3 56.1 44.8 7.1% 7.1% -25.8 -39.9 -3.3% -6.3% -49.4 -57.7 -27.8 9.3 -86.1 -35.1 521.8 -10.7 -113.9 -25.8 -121.4 -133.3 265.2 188.4 50.5% 17.0% 81.8 639.9 1,792.4 1,235.7 5,554 4,788

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Our Company 22

Annual Review 56

ESG Report 78

Corporate Governance Report 116

Compensation Report 148

Consolidated Financial Statements 162

Statutory Accounts 260