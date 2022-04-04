Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Switzerland
  Swiss Exchange
  Montana Aerospace AG
  News
  Summary
    AERO   CH1110425654

MONTANA AEROSPACE AG

(AERO)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  04/01 11:30:57 am EDT
15.22 CHF   -6.51%
01:14aMONTANA AEROSPACE : Annual Report 2021
PU
01:14aMONTANA AEROSPACE : Press Release - Annual Report 2021
PU
01:14aMONTANA AEROSPACE : Reports strong financial results for fiscal year 2021.
PU
Summary 
Summary

Montana Aerospace : Annual Report 2021

04/04/2022 | 01:14am EDT
UPWINDS TO NEW

HORIZONS

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

WE SHAPE THE FUTURE. WITH EXPERIENCE, A SPIRIT OF INNOVATION AND THE HIGHEST STANDARDS, WE ARE SETTING OUT FOR NEW HORIZONS.

MONTANA AEROSPACE AG -

SELECTED KEY FIGURES

(in M€)

YoY change

Net Sales

157.7

EBITDA

12.8

Adjusted EBITDA

11.3

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)

0.0%

Operating result

14.1

Operating result margin (%)

3.0%

Result for the period

8.3

Cash Flow from operating activities

-37.1

Cash Flow from investing activities

-51.0

Cash Flow from financing activities

532.5

Free Cash Flow

-88.1

CAPEX spent

11.9

Trade Working Capital

75.2

Equity ratio (%)

33.5%

Net debt (cash)

-558.1

Total Assets

556.7

Employees

766

2021

2020

790.1

632.4

46.1

33.3

56.1

44.8

7.1%

7.1%

-25.8

-39.9

-3.3%

-6.3%

-49.4

-57.7

-27.8

9.3

-86.1

-35.1

521.8

-10.7

-113.9

-25.8

-121.4

-133.3

265.2

188.4

50.5%

17.0%

81.8

639.9

1,792.4

1,235.7

5,554

4,788

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Our Company 22

Annual Review 56

ESG Report 78

Corporate Governance Report 116

Compensation Report 148

Consolidated Financial Statements 162

Statutory Accounts 260

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Montana Aerospace AG published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 05:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MONTANA AEROSPACE AG
01:14aMONTANA AEROSPACE : Annual Report 2021
PU
01:14aMONTANA AEROSPACE : Press Release - Annual Report 2021
PU
01:14aMONTANA AEROSPACE : Reports strong financial results for fiscal year 2021.
PU
04/01MONTANA AEROSPACE : Announces closing of takeover of asco industries
PU
03/31Montana Aerospace AG completed the acquisition of S.R.I.F N.V., from Christian Boas and..
CI
03/24MONTANA AEROSPACE : Is ideally prepared for a surge in demand with its one-stop-shop conce..
PU
02/22Montana Aerospace AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
2021Montana Aerospace to Buy Brazil's São Marco; Shares Jump 5%
MT
2021Montana Aerospace AG agreed to acquire SAo Marco IndUstria E ComErcio Ltda.
CI
2021Montana Aerospace To Raise $161 Million Via Private Share Placement
MT
Analyst Recommendations on MONTANA AEROSPACE AG
Financials
Sales 2021 783 M 864 M 864 M
Net income 2021 -33,9 M -37,5 M -37,5 M
Net cash 2021 20,0 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 -24,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 857 M 946 M 946 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,07x
EV / Sales 2022 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 5 141
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart MONTANA AEROSPACE AG
Duration : Period :
Montana Aerospace AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONTANA AEROSPACE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 14,88 €
Average target price 38,87 €
Spread / Average Target 161%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Nolte Chief Executive Officer
Michael Hubertus Pistauer Chief Financial Officer
Michael Tojner Co-Chairman
Thomas Charles Williams Co-Chairman
Kai Arndt Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONTANA AEROSPACE AG-55.04%946
SAFRAN-0.63%50 395
TRANSDIGM GROUP INC.4.83%36 995
HEICO CORPORATION6.46%18 988
AECC AVIATION POWER CO.,LTD-30.11%18 580
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.14.11%15 215