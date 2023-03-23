Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Montauk Renewables, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MNTK   US61218C1036

MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.

(MNTK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-23 pm EDT
7.810 USD   -1.01%
04:16pMontauk Renewables, Inc. Announces Planned Entrance Into South Carolina With A New RNG Project in South Carolina
GL
04:16pMontauk Renewables, Inc. Announces Planned Entrance Into South Carolina With A New RNG Project in South Carolina
GL
03/17Sector Update: Energy Stocks Retreat in Volatile Friday Session
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Montauk Renewables, Inc. Announces Planned Entrance Into South Carolina With A New RNG Project in South Carolina

03/23/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PITTSBURGH, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) (the “Company”) announces its planned entrance into South Carolina with the development of a new landfill gas-to-RNG facility located in South Carolina (the “Project”).

The planned Project is expected to contribute approximately 900 MMBtu per day production capacity upon commissioning of the Project. The Project is expected to be completed mid-2024.

“Montauk is excited to announce its entrance into South Carolina and the development of our newest RNG site,” said Sean McClain, Montauk Renewables President and CEO. “This new project in South Carolina demonstrates the continued execution of Montauk’s diversified development growth strategy, as it continues to select and win projects in an increasingly dynamic industry.”

The Company expects to invest approximately $25 million in total Project costs over the next 18 months, beginning immediately.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fuelled renewable energy projects. The Company has current operations at 15 operating projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit https://ir.montaukrenewables.com

Company Contact:
John Ciroli
Chief Legal Officer and Secretary
investor@montaukenergy.com
(412) 747-8700

Investor Relations Contact:
Georg Venturatos
Gateway Investor Relations
MNTK@GatewayIR.com
(949) 574-3860

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding our planned development on a new facility in South Carolina and the expected production capacity and capital expenditures associated therewith.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Future events or circumstances may change our expectations and may also affect the nature of the assumptions, risk and uncertainty to which our forward-looking statements are subject. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and we assume no duty, and do not undertake, to update them. Actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that we anticipated in these forward-looking statements. As a result, we caution against placing undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, risks related to the acquisition, financing, construction and development of new projects and the other risk factors described in more detail in the Company’s 2022 Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. We have included this web address as inactive textual reference only. Information on this website is not part of this document.


All news about MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.
04:16pMontauk Renewables, Inc. Announces Planned Entrance Into South Carolina With A New RNG ..
GL
04:16pMontauk Renewables, Inc. Announces Planned Entrance Into South Carolina With A New RNG ..
GL
03/17Sector Update: Energy Stocks Retreat in Volatile Friday Session
MT
03/17Sector Update: Energy Stocks, Commodity Prices Tumble Friday
MT
03/17Sector Update: Energy
MT
03/17South African Stocks Make Further Gains After Ending Seven-day Losing Streak
MT
03/17Montauk Renewables Swings to Profit in FY22
MT
03/16Montauk Renewables Q4 Net Income, Operating Revenue Advance
MT
03/16Transcript : Montauk Renewables, Inc., 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 16, 2023
CI
03/16MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 167 M - -
Net income 2023 13,7 M - -
Net cash 2023 70,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 78,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 117 M 1 117 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,29x
EV / Sales 2024 4,48x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float 28,0%
Chart MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Montauk Renewables, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,89 $
Average target price 7,33 $
Spread / Average Target -7,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean Fitzgerald McClain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin A. van Asdalan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John Anthony Copelyn Non-Executive Chairman
James A. Shaw Vice President-Operations
Mohamed Haroun Ahmed Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.-28.47%1 117
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.33%147 333
IBERDROLA, S.A.1.14%76 117
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.58%72 641
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.-0.38%72 111
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.75%71 579
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer