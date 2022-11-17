Advanced search
    MNTK   US61218C1036

MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.

(MNTK)
  Report
2022-11-17
12.14 USD   +1.85%
04:06pMontauk Renewables, Inc. Ranked #1 in Sunday Times Top 100 Companies of 2022
GL
11/09Transcript : Montauk Renewables, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
11/09MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Montauk Renewables, Inc. Ranked #1 in Sunday Times Top 100 Companies of 2022

11/17/2022 | 04:06pm EST
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) (the “Company”), announced today the Company has earned the number one ranking in the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies of 2022 at an event held in Johannesburg, South Africa on November 10, 2022.

The Sunday Times Top 100 Companies is one of the most prestigious and highly anticipated events on the South African business calendar. The Sunday Times Top 100 Companies winners are determined by the highest returns for their shareholders over a five-year period with additional consideration given to compliance through good governance and ethical conduct. The Company completed its U.S. initial public offering on The Nasdaq Capital Market in January 2021, though Montauk retains its dual listed status on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange through which the Sunday Times determines qualifications.

About Montauk Renewables, Inc.

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation and management of landfill methane-fuelled renewable energy projects. The Company has current operations at 15 operating projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information, visit https://ir.montaukrenewables.com

Company Contact:
John Ciroli
Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
investor@montaukenergy.com 
(412) 747-8700

Investor Relations Contact:
Georg Venturatos
Gateway Investor Relations
MNTK@GatewayIR.com
(949) 574-3860

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements refer to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, strategies, future performance, and business. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “can have,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “objective,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “opportunity,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operational performance or other events. For example, all statements we make related to the expected benefits of the patented System and our plans for future growth, initiatives or strategies are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expect and, therefore, you should not unduly rely on such statements.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, risks related to acquisition, financing, construction and development of new projects and project expansions; licensing of technology; infringement on our patent(s); changes in commodity and environmental attribute pricing; changes in governmental economic incentives for renewable energy projects; changes in expected levels of production output for renewable energy projects; and the other risk factors described in more detail in the Company’s most recent Form 10-K annual report and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 218 M - -
Net income 2022 45,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 673 M 1 673 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,28x
Nbr of Employees 132
Free-Float 28,0%
Managers and Directors
Sean Fitzgerald McClain President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin A. van Asdalan Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
John Anthony Copelyn Non-Executive Chairman
James A. Shaw Vice President-Operations
Mohamed Haroun Ahmed Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONTAUK RENEWABLES, INC.16.29%1 673
ARCHAEA ENERGY INC.41.30%2 154
TPI POLENE POWER-22.12%766
CHINA EVERBRIGHT GREENTECH LIMITED-49.49%391
EF-ON INC.-7.28%88
TPC POWER HOLDING-35.12%88