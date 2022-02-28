Montauk Renewables Schedules Full Year 2021 Conference Call for Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET
02/28/2022 | 04:31pm EST
PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Montauk Renewables, Inc. ("Montauk” or “the Company") (NASDAQ: MNTK), a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), will host a conference call on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2021. The Company will issue a press release reporting the financial results after the close of regular stock market trading hours on the same day as the conference call.
Full Year 2021 Conference Call Details
Date:
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
Time:
5:00 p.m. ET
Toll-free dial-in number:
(833) 934-1693
International dial-in number:
(929) 517-0391
Conference ID:
1347066
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.
Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) is a renewable energy company specializing in the management, recovery, and conversion of biogas into RNG. The Company captures methane, preventing it from being released into the atmosphere, and converts it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid (“Renewable Electricity”). The Company, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has more than 30 years of experience in the development, operation, and management of landfill methane-fueled renewable energy projects. The Company has current operations at 15 operating projects located in California, Idaho, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Texas. The Company sells RNG and Renewable Electricity, taking advantage of Environmental Attribute premiums available under federal and state policies that incentivize their use. For more information visithttps://ir.montaukrenewables.com.