  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Monte Carlo Fashions Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    538836   INE950M01013

MONTE CARLO FASHIONS LIMITED

(538836)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
744.40 INR   +3.48%
01:23aMONTE CARLO FASHIONS : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
07/08Monte Carlo Fashions Clocks Around 130% Jump in Fiscal Q1 Revenue
MT
05/31TRANSCRIPT : Monte Carlo Fashions Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 31, 2022
CI
Monte Carlo Fashions : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

07/30/2022 | 01:23am EDT
EMKAY GLOBAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

is pleased to invite you for a conference call to discuss the Q1FY23 results with

Mr. Dinesh Gogna - Director

Mr. Sandeep Jain - Executive Director

Mr. Rishabh Oswal - Executive Director

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd.

On Friday, August 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM (IST)

Pre-register to avoid wait time and Express Join with DiamondPass™

Dial-in Numbers

Universal Access : +91 22 6280 1325 / +91 22 7115 8226

International Toll Free :

Argentina: 0080014243444 / Australia: 1800053698 / Belgium: 0080014243444 / Canada: 01180014243444 /

China: 4008428405 / France: 0800914745 / Germany: 0080014243444 / Hong Kong: 800964448 / Italy: 0080014243444 /

Japan: 00531161110 / Netherlands: 08000229808 / Poland: 008001124248 / Singapore: 8001012045 /

South Korea: 00180014243444 / Sweden: 0080014243444 / Thailand: 00180014243444 /

UK: 08081011573 / USA: 18667462133

International Toll :

HongKong: +852 30186877 / Japan: +81 345899421 / Singapore: +65 31575746 / SouthAfrica: +27 110623033 /

UK: +44 2034785524 / USA: +1 3233868721

For further information please contact:

Ms. Jigisha Kapoor

Jigisha.kapoor@emkayglobal.com

Tel.: +91 22 6612 1314

Disclaimer

Monte Carlo Fashions Ltd. published this content on 30 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2022 05:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 220 M - -
Net income 2021 663 M - -
Net cash 2021 916 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,04x
Yield 2021 6,66%
Capitalization 15 433 M 195 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,39x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 824
Free-Float 23,7%
Managers and Directors
Jawahar Lal Oswal Chairman & Managing Director
Raj Kapoor Sharma Chief Financial Officer
Vikas Sethi Head-Information Technology
Ankur Gauba Secretary & Compliance Officer
Suresh Kumar Singla Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONTE CARLO FASHIONS LIMITED23.60%195
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-7.15%345 676
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-20.68%39 634
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-22.20%21 176
VF CORPORATION-38.98%17 357
MONCLER S.P.A.-27.16%13 333