  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLUE   US61225M1027

MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(GLUE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monte Rosa Therapeutics : AACR 2023 - Development of MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable GSPT1 molecular glue degrader, for the treatment of lung cancers with MYC-induced translational addiction

04/17/2023 | 04:44pm EDT
Development of MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable GSPT1 molecular glue degrader, for the treatment of lung cancers with MYC-induced translational addiction

Gerald Gavory, Ph.D.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Boston MA & Basel Switzerland

Disclosure Information

Gerald Gavory

I have the following relevant financial relationships to disclose: Employee of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Stockholder in Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Targeting MYC-driven Tumors and Their Addiction to Protein Translation

1

Addiction

To sustain growth, MYC-driven tumors are

addicted to protein translation

2

Dependency

1

This addiction creates a dependency on the

translation termination factor GSPT1

3

3

Therapeutic vulnerability

GSPT1 is a therapeutic vulnerability

2

of MYC-driven tumors

which can be targeted using

molecular glue degrader (MGD)

3

Monte Rosa Therapeutics - DO NOT POST - AACR Orlando, 17th April 2023

MRT-2359 is a Highly Selective, Orally Bioavailable GSPT1 MGD with a Favorable ADMET Profile

CRBN/MRT-2359/GSPT1 ternary complex

GSPT1

MRT-2359G-loop

degron

CRBN

4

Biochemical and cellular data

CRBN binding (HTRF; Ki)

113 nM

Ternary complex (HTRF; EC50)

7 nM

CRBN dependency (KO, multiple lines)

Yes

G-loop dependency (G575N mut., multiple lines)

Yes

Selectivity (proteomics)

GSPT1 / GSPT2

Degradation DC50/Dmax (in disease relevant lines)

1-20 nM / 100%

Viability EC50 (in disease relevant MYC high lines)

2-80 nM

ADMET profile

CYP DDIs (7 isoforms)

> 30 µM

CEREP (Safety panel 44)

None

hERG inhibition (patch clamp)

EC50 > 30 µM

Oral bioavailability (all species)

~50%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics - DO NOT POST - AACR Orlando, 17th April 2023

MRT-2359 is a Highly Selective Recruiter and Degrader of GSPT1

MRT-2359 is a potent inducer of

GSPT1-cereblon proximity

Proximity - Turbo ID

p-value

Protein fold-change; (log2)

5

100 nM MRT-2359, 1hr post treatment

MRT-2359 is highly selective against common

neosubstrates of CRBN

MRT-2359,M

-

0.3

3

30

30

30

Bortezomib

-

-

-

-

+

-

MLN-4924

-

-

-

-

-

+

GSPT1

IKZF1

IKZF3

SALL4

ZFP91

CK1a

GAPDH

6hr post treatment in MM1S and Kelly (SALL4)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics - DO NOT POST - AACR Orlando, 17th April 2023

Disclaimer

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 20:43:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -143 M - -
Net cash 2023 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,52x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 337 M 337 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,85 $
Average target price 21,67 $
Spread / Average Target 216%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Warmuth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajim Akbar Tamboli Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Mayweg Director
Owen Wallace Chief Scientific Officer
Sharon Townson Vice President-Biomolecular Sciences
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-9.99%337
MODERNA, INC.-12.54%60 590
LONZA GROUP AG29.51%48 703
SEAGEN INC.59.91%38 452
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.22%37 210
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-14.19%25 332
