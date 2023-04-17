Monte Rosa Therapeutics : AACR 2023 - Development of MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable GSPT1 molecular glue degrader, for the treatment of lung cancers with MYC-induced translational addiction
Development of MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable GSPT1 molecular glue degrader, for the treatment of lung cancers with MYC-induced translational addiction
Gerald Gavory, Ph.D.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Boston MA & Basel Switzerland
Disclosure Information
Gerald Gavory
I have the following relevant financial relationships to disclose: Employee of Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Stockholder in Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Targeting MYC-driven Tumors and Their Addiction to Protein Translation
1
Addiction
To sustain growth, MYC-driven tumors are
addicted to protein translation
2
Dependency
1
This addiction creates a dependency on the
translation termination factor GSPT1
3
3
Therapeutic vulnerability
GSPT1 is a therapeutic vulnerability
2
of MYC-driven tumors
which can be targeted using
molecular glue degrader (MGD)
3
Monte Rosa Therapeutics -
MRT-2359 is a Highly Selective, Orally Bioavailable GSPT1 MGD with a Favorable ADMET Profile
CRBN/MRT-2359/GSPT1 ternary complex
GSPT1
MRT-2359
G-loop
degron
CRBN
4
Biochemical and cellular data
CRBN binding (HTRF; K
i)
113 nM
Ternary complex (HTRF; EC
50)
7 nM
CRBN dependency (KO, multiple lines)
Yes
G-loop dependency (G575N mut., multiple lines)
Yes
Selectivity (proteomics)
GSPT1 / GSPT2
Degradation DC
50/D max (in disease relevant lines)
1-20 nM / 100%
Viability EC
50 (in disease relevant MYC high lines)
2-80 nM
ADMET profile
CYP DDIs (7 isoforms)
> 30 µM
CEREP (Safety panel 44)
None
hERG inhibition (patch clamp)
EC
50 > 30 µM
Oral bioavailability (all species)
~50%
Monte Rosa Therapeutics -
MRT-2359 is a Highly Selective Recruiter and Degrader of GSPT1
MRT-2359 is a potent inducer of
GSPT1-cereblon proximity
Proximity - Turbo ID
p-value
Protein fold-change; (log
2)
5
100 nM MRT-2359, 1hr post treatment
MRT-2359 is highly selective against common
neosubstrates of CRBN
MRT-2359,
∝M
-
0.3
3
30
30
30
Bortezomib
-
-
-
-
+
-
MLN-4924
-
-
-
-
-
+
GSPT1
IKZF1
IKZF3
SALL4
ZFP91
CK1a
GAPDH
6hr post treatment in MM1S and Kelly (SALL4)
Monte Rosa Therapeutics -
