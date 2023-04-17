Monte Rosa Therapeutics : AACR 2023 - Discovery of MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable GSPT1 molecular glue degrader, for MYC-driven cancers
Discovery of MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable GSPT1 molecular glue degrader, for MYC-driven cancers
Owen B. Wallace, Ph.D.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Boston MA & Basel Switzerland
Disclosure Information
Owen B. Wallace
I have the following relevant financial relationships to disclose: Employee of Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Stockholder in Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Molecular Glue Degraders are a Clinically Validated Modality
Cereblon Neosubstrates
• MGD binds to E3 ligase
•
Protein surface is reshaped
•
PPI
induced with neosubstrate
•
Neosubstrate
is ubiquitinated
•
Ubiquitinated
protein shuttled to
proteasome
Proteasome-mediated degradation of neosubstrate
3
MYC Family Transcription Factors are Key Cancer Dependence Genes
MYC family members are amongst the most dysregulated oncogenes in human cancer
MYC up-regulation dysregulates key cellular processes (e.g. ribosome biogenesis and protein synthesis)
MYC dysregulation is frequently associated with poor prognosis and unfavorable patient survival
MYC family: c-MYC,N-MYC, and L-MYC
MYCs are considered undruggable by classic methods
Cells expressing high MYC are sensitive to MYC CRISPR KO
DepMap data, each dot represents a cell line
4
Identification of GSPT1 Degraders Active in MYC-driven Solid Tumors
Viability (normalised to DMSO)
GSPT1 MGDs selectively affect
Proteomics reveals selective
MYC-addicted cells
degradation of GSPT1
MYC off (wash-off)
EC
50 > 30 µM
MYC off (- Dox)
EC
50 > 30 µM
MYC on
EC
50 = 0.64 µM
GSPT1 MGD concentration (µM)
Viability effects are cereblon-dependent
MYC expression status governs cell
Representative hit from MGD library
sensitivity to primary hit
inducing the degradation of GSPT1
Disclaimer
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 20:43:46 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Sales 2023
-
-
-
Net income 2023
-143 M
-
-
Net cash 2023
130 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
-2,52x
Yield 2023
-
Capitalization
337 M
337 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
-
EV / Sales 2024
-
Nbr of Employees
123
Free-Float
97,0%
Chart MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
10
Last Close Price
6,85 $
Average target price
21,67 $
Spread / Average Target
216%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.