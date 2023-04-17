Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLUE   US61225M1027

MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(GLUE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monte Rosa Therapeutics : AACR 2023 - Discovery of MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable GSPT1 molecular glue degrader, for MYC-driven cancers

04/17/2023 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Discovery of MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable GSPT1 molecular glue degrader, for MYC-driven cancers

Owen B. Wallace, Ph.D.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Boston MA & Basel Switzerland

Disclosure Information

Owen B. Wallace

I have the following relevant financial relationships to disclose: Employee of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Stockholder in Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Molecular Glue Degraders are a Clinically Validated Modality

Cereblon Neosubstrates

Degron

Ubiquitin

Ubiquitination

MGD binds to E3 ligase

Protein surface is reshaped

PPI induced with neosubstrate

MGD

Proteasome

Neosubstrate is ubiquitinated

Ubiquitinated protein shuttled to

proteasome

Proteasome-mediated degradation of neosubstrate

3

Protein is degraded

DO NOT POST

MYC Family Transcription Factors are Key Cancer Dependence Genes

MYC family members are amongst the most dysregulated oncogenes in human cancer

  • MYC up-regulation dysregulates key cellular processes (e.g. ribosome biogenesis and protein synthesis)
  • MYC dysregulation is frequently associated with poor prognosis and unfavorable patient survival
  • MYC family: c-MYC,N-MYC, and L-MYC
  • MYCs are considered undruggable by classic methods

Cells expressing high MYC are sensitive to MYC CRISPR KO

NSCLC N-MYC

SCLC L-MYC

DepMap data, each dot represents a cell line

4

DO NOT POST

Identification of GSPT1 Degraders Active in MYC-driven Solid Tumors

Viability (normalised to DMSO)

GSPT1 MGDs selectively affect

Proteomics reveals selective

MYC-addicted cells

degradation of GSPT1

MYC off (wash-off)

EC50 > 30 µM

MYC off (- Dox)

EC50 > 30 µM

MYC on

EC50 = 0.64 µM

GSPT1 MGD concentration (µM)

Viability effects are cereblon-dependent

MYC expression status governs cell

Representative hit from MGD library

sensitivity to primary hit

inducing the degradation of GSPT1

5 DO NOT POST

Disclaimer

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 20:43:46 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
04:44pMonte Rosa Therapeutics : AACR 2023 - Development of MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable GSPT..
PU
04:44pMonte Rosa Therapeutics : AACR 2023 - Discovery of MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable GSPT1 ..
PU
04:31pMonte Rosa Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from GSPT1 Degrader Program Focused o..
AQ
03/23Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
03/23Monte Rosa Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Jan Skvarka to Board of Directors
AQ
03/23Monte Rosa Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Jan Skvarka to Board of Directors
CI
03/17Credit Suisse Trims Monte Rosa Therapeutics' Price Target to $11 From $12, Keeps Neutra..
MT
03/16MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
03/16Monte Rosa Therapeutics : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/16Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -143 M - -
Net cash 2023 130 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,52x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 337 M 337 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 97,0%
Chart MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 6,85 $
Average target price 21,67 $
Spread / Average Target 216%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Markus Warmuth President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ajim Akbar Tamboli Chief Financial Officer
Alexander Mayweg Director
Owen Wallace Chief Scientific Officer
Sharon Townson Vice President-Biomolecular Sciences
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONTE ROSA THERAPEUTICS, INC.-9.99%337
MODERNA, INC.-12.54%60 590
LONZA GROUP AG29.51%48 703
SEAGEN INC.59.91%38 452
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-2.22%37 210
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-14.19%25 332
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer