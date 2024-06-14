Molecular glue degraders (MGD) function to induce structural changes in ubiquitin ligases, such as cereblon, to drive the formation of ternary structures with a target protein.

Following binding of cereblon to the target, this protein is then ubiquitin tagged and subsequently degraded via the proteasome- mediated degradation machinery of the cell.

MGDs can induce degradation of otherwise 'undruggable' proteins as the mechanism does not require a classical binding pocket, contrary to conventional protein inhibitors, significantly increasing the target space and potential utility across a range of diseases.