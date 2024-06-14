#POS1200: MRT-6160, a VAV1-Directed Molecular Glue Degrader, Reduces Joint Inflammation and Autoantibody Production in a Collagen-Induced Arthritis Autoimmune Disease Model
Adam Cartwright2, Foram Desai1, Shailee Vora1, Lucas Gyger2, Xudong Wang1, Katie May1, Daniel Lam 1, Peter Trenh1, Xavi Lucas2, Mary Zlotosch1, Sophia Nguyen1, Elisa Liardo2, Daric Wible1,
Ilaria Lamberto1, Bradley Demarco1, Chris King1, Debora Bonenfant2, John Castle1, Markus Warmuth1, Sharon Townson1, Eswar Krishnan1, Filip Janku1, Laura McAllister2, Alison Paterson1, Marisa Peluso1
1Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc., 321 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA 02118, United States
2Monte Rosa Therapeutics AG, WKL-136.3, Klybeckstrasse 191, 4057 Basel, Switzerland
VAV1 is a guanine nucleotide exchange factor with a critical role in T- and
B-cell receptor signaling and activity
T cell receptor VAV1 signaling
B cell receptor VAV1 signaling
pathway
pathway
•
VAV1 expression is highly restricted to immune cells
•
VAV1 is required for antigen receptor-mediated signaling of T- and B-cells
CRISPR-mediated1 or genetic loss2 of VAV1 is associated with decreased effector
MRT-6160-induced degradation of VAV1 attenuates T cell activation and effector
Oral dosing of MRT-6160 at disease onset attenuates disease progression in a
functions
collagen-induced arthritis (CIA) autoimmune murine disease model
CD69
120
Proliferation
(%)
160
TH subset cytokines
7
Vehicle
✱✱
140
(%)
120
IFNγ
TH1
120
100
level
TNFα
6
Anti-TNF, 10 mg/kg
15
✱
(%)
100
Proliferation
80
cytokineRelative
IL-2
MRT-6160, 1 mg/kg
ScoreClinical(d21)
80
80
CXCL10
ScoreClinical SEM)±(mean
5
12
60
CD69
+
60
40
IL-5
TH2
9
40
40
IL-17A
4
TH17
20
20
IL-22
0
0
0
0.01
0.1
1
10
100
1000
3
6
0.001
0.01
0.1
1
10
100
1000
0.001
0.01
0.1
1
10
100
1000
0.0001 0.001
MRT-6160 (nM)
MRT-6160 (nM)
MRT-6160 (nM)
2
3
TH17 Polarization
1
0
0
DMSO)to
1.5
Days from treatment start
Vehicle
1.0
MRT-6160, 1 mg/kg
-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 0 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21
Anti-TNF, 10 mg/kg
(normalized
Stimulated
DBA/1 mice were immunized with bovine collagen-II emulsified in complete Freund's adjuvant on day 0 (intravenously), then boosted with chicken collagen-II emulsified in incomplete Freund's adjuvant on
0.5
day 21 (subcutaneously). Mice were randomized into treatment groups following disease onset and treated with vehicle or MRT-6160 (PO QD) or anti-TNF (IP, TIW) for 21 days. Clinical scores (0-4) are
the sum of individual paws from blinded assessment of inflammation and ankylosis. Graphs show longitudinal clinical scores (mean ± SEM, left) and clinical scores on day 21 (first to third quartile with
IL-17A
min/max, right). Statistical analysis was performed using a one-way ANOVA with Dunnett's comparison. *p<0.05, **p<0.01. N = 15 mice/group.
0.0
MRT-6160 reduces serum levels of pro-inflammatory cytokines associated with
te
.0
0
3
3
0
d
3
3
0
0
la
0
.
3
ti
rheumatoid arthritis
u
MRT-6160 (nM)
ns
m
U
✱✱✱
✱✱✱✱
✱✱✱
•
functions of both T and B cells
MRT-6160 is a rationally designed molecular glue degrader that selectively
degrades VAV1 in human and mouse immune cells
Upper row: Purified primary human pan-T cells were pre-treated with MRT-6160 for 24 hrs followed by ⍺CD3/⍺CD28 TCR stimulation and subsequent analyses by flow cytometry (CD69, proliferation) or MSD
(cytokines). N = 3 donors. Lower row: Purified primary human CD4+ T cells were treated with MRT-6160 for 24 hrs prior to polarization to a TH17 phenotype by ⍺CD3/⍺CD28 stimulation in the presence of IL-1β, IL- 6, IL-23, TGFβ, ⍺IFNɣ, and ⍺IL-4.IL-17A levels (pg/mL) in the supernatant were assessed by AlphaLISA after 3 days. N = 3 donors.
MRT-6160-induced degradation of VAV1 attenuates B cell activation and effector
functions
Plasmablast
(pg/mL)
ns
8
6
4
(pg/mL)
800
600
400
✱✱✱
✱
(pg/mL)
40
30
20
ns
(pg/mL)
10
8
6
ns
Molecular glue degraders (MGD) function to induce structural changes in ubiquitin ligases, such as cereblon, to drive the formation of ternary structures with a target protein.
Following binding of cereblon to the target, this protein is then ubiquitin tagged and subsequently degraded via the proteasome- mediated degradation machinery of the cell.
MGDs can induce degradation of otherwise 'undruggable' proteins as the mechanism does not require a classical binding pocket, contrary to conventional protein inhibitors, significantly increasing the target space and potential utility across a range of diseases.
Cereblon
Ubiquitin
MGD, e.g.
chain
Ubiquitination
MRT-6160
Neosubstrate
Ternary
complex
e.g. VAV1
Cereblon
Proteasome-
mediated
+ MGD
degradation of
neosubstrate
CD69
IL-6
Soluble IgG
differentiation
120
120
120
120
100
100
100
(%)
100
(%)
80
80
80
80
IL-1β
2
0
IL-6
200
0
TNF
10
0
IL-17A
4
2
0
+
60
IL-(%)6
60
IgG(%)
60
Plasmablasts
60
CD69
40
40
40
40
20
20
20
20
0
0
0
0
0.001 0.01
0.1
1
10
100
1000
0.0010.01
0.1
1
10
100 1000
0.001 0.01
0.1
1
10
100
1000
0.0010.01
0.1
1
10
100 1000
MRT-6160 (nM)
MRT-6160 (nM)
MRT-6160 (nM)
MRT-6160 (nM)
Naive
Vehicle
Anti-TNF, 10 mg/kg
MRT-6160 , 1 mg/kg
Serum samples were collected from mice at the end of the study. Pro-inflammatory cytokine levels were assessed by Mesoscale Discovery U-PLEX platform as per the manufacturer's instructions. Graphs show quantification of cytokines (pg/mL) for each indicated cytokine in naïve, vehicle, anti-TNF, and MRT-6160 treatment groups. Naïve group was excluded from statistical analysis and shown for comparison to diseased groups. Statistical analysis was performed using a one-way ANOVA with Dunnett's multiple comparisons. ns = not significant, *p>0.05, ***p<0.001, ****p<0.0001. N = 15 mice/group (diseased) or 5 mice/group (naïve).
MRT-6160 reduces serum levels of T-cell-dependentanti-collagen II IgG1 and
total IgG antibodies
% of Vav1 degradation
Human PBMCs
150
100
50
0
-50
0.01
0.1
1
10
100
1000
MRT-6160 (nM)
MRT-6160 (nM)
DMSO
VAV1
β-actin
% of Vav1 degradation
Mouse Splenocytes
150
100
50
0
-50
0.01
0.1
1
10
100
1000
MRT-6160 (nM)
MRT-6160 (nM)
DMSO
VAV1
β-actin
Purified primary human B-cells were pre-treated with MRT-6160 for 24 hrs followed by stimulation with anti-IgM and IL-4 and analysis of CD69 expression and IL-6 secretion 24 hrs post stimulation or stimulation with anti-IgM, sCD40L, IL-21,IL-2, and BAFF and analysis of soluble IgG and plasmablast differentiation on day 5 post stimulation. Data are normalized to respective stimulation DMSO control. N = 3 donors.
Summary and Future Development
• MRT-6160 is a first-in-class VAV1 MGD that attenuates TCR- and BCR-mediated activity in vitro & in vivo.
• Degradation of VAV1 attenuates T/B cell activation, proliferation, effector functions, and differentiation.
• Therapeutic administration of MRT-6160-mediated degradation of VAV1 attenuates disease progression in
•
a collagen-induced arthritis disease model.
Degradation of VAV1 at disease onset attenuates serum pro-inflammatory cytokines and autoantibody
•
production .
Given the in vitro and in vivo MOA profile shown, MRT-6160 has strong potential to alleviate disease
symptoms in multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including rheumatoid arthritis, multiple
Anti-collagen II IgG1 (units/mL)
1.5×107
1.0×107
5.0×106
✱✱
✱
Anti-collagen II Total IgG (units/mL)
8×106
6×106
4×106
2×106
✱
ns
Vehicle
Anti-TNF, 10 mg/kg
MRT-6160, 1 mg/kg
Serum samples were collected from mice at the end of the study. Levels of anti-collagen II IgG1 and total IgG were
Human PBMCs and mouse splenocytes were treated overnight with dose-range of MRT-6160, after which VAV1 protein levels were assessed by JESS. Percentage (%) VAV1 degradation was calculated by normalizing VAV1 expression to β-actin loading control and shown as relative to DMSO control. Data from N = 3 biological replicates. Human PBMCs and mouse splenocytes were treated for 24 hrs with 10 μM MRT-6160 then assessed by quantitative tandem mass tag proteomics. The y-axis represents p-value[-log10]; the x-axis represents protein fold change [log2] relative to DMSO (0.1%) control samples. Dark blue circles represent CRBN neosubstrates including the target, VAV1, and other known cereblon neosubstrates; GSPT1, IKZF1, IKZF3, CSNK1A1 (CK1α), SALL4, and ZFP91. Purple circles represent VAV family members VAV2 and VAV3.
sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis, amongst others.
• MRT-6160 is a development candidate with IND submission upcoming.
0.0
0
assessed using an ELISA immunoassay. Graphs show serum levels (units/mL) of anti-collagen-II IgG1 (left) and total IgG (right). Statistical analysis was performed using a one-way ANOVA with Dunnett's multiple comparisons. ns = not significant, *p<0.05, **p<0.01. N = 15 mice/group.
References: 1. Schmidt et al. Science (2022); 2. Fujikawa et al. J. Exp. Med. (2003)
Copies of this poster are for personal, noncommercial use only and are not to be published in any form
All authors are employees of Monte Rosa Therapeutics
