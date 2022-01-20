Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Montea
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MONT   BE0003853703

MONTEA

(MONT)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 01/19 11:35:18 am
126 EUR   +0.16%
Summary 
Summary

Montea : Share buy-back programme - Update

01/20/2022 | 12:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In the context of its share buy-back programme announced on 6 January 2022, Montea announces today, in accordance with Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Companies and Associations Code, that 14,050 Montea shares were purchased on Euronext Brussels during the period from 13 January 2022 to 19 January 2022 inclusive.

Disclaimer

Montea COMM.VA published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2022 05:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
