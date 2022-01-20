Montea : Share buy-back programme - Update

In the context of its share buy-back programme announced on 6 January 2022, Montea announces today, in accordance with Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 implementing the Companies and Associations Code, that 14,050 Montea shares were purchased on Euronext Brussels during the period from 13 January 2022 to 19 January 2022 inclusive.
