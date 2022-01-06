Montea : Share buy-back programme for a maximum of 70,000 own shares

Montea announces that the board of directors of its sole director has decided to launch a share buy-back programme for up to 70,000 of its own shares, within the limits of the authorisation to buy back shares as granted by the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on 9 November 2020. It was decided to allocate a maximum amount of EUR 9,500,000 to this share buy-back programme.



The purpose of the buy-back programme is to realise share purchase plans and share option plans in favour of the management and employees of Montea and to be able to offer these again in the future.

The buy-back programme runs from 6 January 2022 to 28 February 2022 or until the fixed number of shares has been repurchased.