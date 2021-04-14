Montea Green Finance Framework

I Introduction

1. About Montea

Montea NV ("Montea" or the "Company") is a public regulated real estate company (RREC) under Belgian law (SIR - SIIC), specialised in the development and the management of logistics property in Belgium, France, The Netherlands, and Germany. The Company is a leading player in this market. Montea literally provides its clients with the space to grow, through flexible and innovative property solutions.

On 31 December 2020, the property portfolio represented a surface of 1,463,071 m² across 74 sites. Montea has been listed on Euronext Brussels (MONT) and Paris (MONTP) since late 2006. Montea shares are aimed at Belgian and foreign individual and institutional investors looking for an indirect investment in logistics property and seeking to achieve a relatively high dividend yield while incurring a moderate risk.

2. Corporate social responsibility at Montea

Montea has been committed to a sustainable growth of the value of our quality portfolio since its IPO in 2006.

True to our motto "SPACE FOR GROWTH", we want to turn our expertise in logistics into sustainable and long-term investments that create added value for all stakeholders. For Montea, sustainability is a lot more than mere environmental issues. We refuse to live at the expense of the future and focus on 4 main topics:

Strategic locations that support multi-functional and multi-modal solutions.

multi-functional and multi-modal solutions. Investments in infrastructure and innovation to support our clients, allowing them to excel in their operations, while trying to minimise the impact on our planet.

Well-prepared, versatile, and low-carbon warehouses that are long-term investments.

versatile, and low-carbon warehouses that are long-term investments. Pro-actively reduce our carbon footprint to commit to the guidelines of the European Green Deal and contribute our part in the battle against climate change. Through it, we also support our clients in their decarbonisation efforts with our low-carbon warehouses (materials, longevity, clean energy solutions).

Sustainable entrepreneurship is all about establishing and cultivating long-term relationships, but also about making future-oriented business choices.

Montea has analysed the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("SDGs") and besides subscribing to all of them, pinpointed the SDGs on which we have the highest contribution within our activities. We are targeting our efforts accordingly.

