Montea : Green Finance Framework Second Part Opinion 04/14/2021 | 05:37am BST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Second-Party Opinion Montea Green Finance Framework Evaluation Summary Sustainalytics is of the opinion that the Montea Green Finance Framework is credible and impactful and that it aligns with the four core components of the Green Bond Principles 2018 and the Green Loan Principles 2020. This assessment is based on the following: The eligible categories for the use of proceeds - Green Buildings and Renewable Energy - are aligned with those recognised by the Green Bond Principles 2018 and the Green Loan Principles 2020. Sustainalytics considers that the eligible categories will lead to positive environmental impacts by reducing energy consumption and increasing renewable energy generation, and advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDGs 7 and 9. Montea's Investment Committee will be in charge of evaluating and selecting projects in accordance with the eligibility criteria subject to minimum environmental and social requirements. Sustainalytics considers the project selection process in line with market practice. Montea will establish the Eligible Green Project Portfolio to include Eligible Green Projects and ensure proceeds are allocated accordingly. Any unallocated proceeds will be held in Montea's treasury liquidity portfolio and/or invested in cash, and/or cash equivalents and/or other short term and liquid marketable instruments as its treasury policy. This is in line with market practice. Montea intends to provide annual reports on the allocation of proceeds and associated environmental impact metrics, starting a year after the issuance of the corresponding Green Finance Instrument and until full allocation. Allocation reporting will include the total amount of proceeds allocated; (ii) the number of Eligible Green Projects by category; (iii) the balance of unallocated proceeds (if any); and (iv) where relevant, the levels of green building certification of the properties in the Eligible Green Project Portfolio. In addition, the Company is committed to reporting on relevant impact metrics. Sustainalytics views Montea's allocation and impact reporting as aligned with market practice. © Sustainalytics 2021 Evaluation date February 12, 2021 Issuer Location Aalst, Belgium Report Sections Introduction.................................................. 2 Sustainalytics' Opinion ................................ 3 Appendices................................................... 8 For inquiries, contact the Sustainable Finance Solutions project team: Jonathan Laski (Toronto) Project Manager jonathan.laski@morningstar.com (+1) 647 264 6640 Daniel Sanchez (Toronto) Project Support daniel.sanchez@morningstar.com (+1) 647 264 6644 Hrithik Sharma (Toronto) Project Support hrithik.sharma@morningstar.com (+1) 647 951 3309 Enrico Tessadro (Amsterdam) Client Relations susfinance.emea@morningstar.com (+44) 20 3880 0193 Second-Party Opinion Montea Green Finance Framework Introduction Montea NV ("Montea", or the "Company") is a real estate company that specialises in developing and managing logistics properties. Listed on Euronext Brussels (MONT) and Paris (MONTP) since late 2006, Montea has operations in Belgium, France, The Netherlands and Germany. As of 2020, the Company's property portfolio represented a surface of approximately 1.4 million square meters across 74 sites. Montea has developed the Montea Green Finance Framework (the "Framework") under which it intends to issue Green Financing Instruments, such as green bonds and loans, and use the proceeds to finance and/or refinance, in whole or in part, existing and/or future projects that provide environmental benefits such as reduced energy consumption or increased energy efficiency. The Framework defines eligibility criteria in two areas: Green Buildings and Energy Efficiency Renewable Energy Montea engaged Sustainalytics to review the Montea Green Finance Framework, dated February 2021, and provide a Second-Party Opinion on the Framework's environmental credentials and its alignment with the Green Bond Principles 2018 (GBP)1 and the Green Loan Principles 2020 (GLP).2 This Framework has been published in a separate document.3 Scope of work and limitations of Sustainalytics' Second-Party Opinion Sustainalytics' Second-Party Opinion reflects Sustainalytics' independent4 opinion on the alignment of the reviewed Framework with the current market standards and the extent to which the eligible project categories are credible and impactful. As part of the Second-Party Opinion, Sustainalytics assessed the following: The Framework's alignment with the Green Bond Principles 2018, as administered by ICMA, and the Green Loan Principles 2020, as administered by LMA, APLMA and LSTA 5 ;

; The credibility and anticipated positive impacts of the use of proceeds; and

The alignment of the issuer's sustainability strategy and performance and sustainability risk management in relation to the use of proceeds. For the use of proceeds assessment, Sustainalytics relied on its internal taxonomy, version 1.6, which is informed by market practice and Sustainalytics' expertise as an ESG research provider. As part of this engagement, Sustainalytics held conversations with various members of Montea's management team to understand the sustainability impact of their business processes and planned use of proceeds, as well as management of proceeds and reporting aspects of the Framework. Montea representatives have confirmed (1) they understand it is the sole responsibility of Montea to ensure that the information provided is complete, accurate or up to date; (2) that they have provided Sustainalytics with all relevant information and (3) that any provided material information has been duly disclosed in a timely manner. Sustainalytics also reviewed relevant public documents and non-public information. This document contains Sustainalytics' opinion of the Framework and should be read in conjunction with that Framework. Any update of the present Second-Party Opinion will be conducted according to the agreed engagement conditions between Sustainalytics and Montea. Sustainalytics' Second-Party Opinion, while reflecting on the alignment of the Framework with market standards, is no guarantee of alignment nor warrants any alignment with future versions of relevant market standards. Furthermore, Sustainalytics' Second-Party Opinion addresses the anticipated impacts of eligible The Green Bond Principles are administered by the International Capital Market Association and are available at: https://www.icmagroup.org/green- social-and-sustainability-bonds/green-bond-principles-gbp/ .

2 The Green Loan Principles are administered by the Loan Market Association, Asia Pacific Loan Market Association and Loan Syndications & Trading Association and are available at: https://www.lsta.org/content/green-loan-principles/.

3 The Montea Green Finance Framework is available on Montea 's website at: https://montea.com/

4 When operating multiple lines of business that serve a variety of client types, objective research is a cornerstone of Sustainalytics and ensuring analyst independence is paramount to producing objective, actionable research. Sustainalytics has therefore put in place a robust conflict management framework that specifically addresses the need for analyst independence, consistency of process, structural separation of commercial and research (and engagement) teams, data protection and systems separation. Last but not the least, analyst compensation is not directly tied to specific commercial outcomes. One of Sustainalytics' hallmarks is integrity, another is transparency.

5 In addition to the Loan Markets Association, the GLP are also administered by the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association and the Loan Syndications & Trading Association 2 Second-Party Opinion Montea Green Finance Framework projects expected to be financed with bond and loan proceeds but does not measure the actual impact. The measurement and reporting of the impact achieved through projects financed under the Framework is the responsibility of the Framework owner. In addition, the Second-Party Opinion opines on the potential allocation of proceeds but does not guarantee the realised allocation of the bond and loan proceeds towards eligible activities. No information provided by Sustainalytics under the present Second-Party Opinion shall be considered as being a statement, representation, warrant or argument, either in favour or against, the truthfulness, reliability or completeness of any facts or statements and related surrounding circumstances that Montea has made available to Sustainalytics for the purpose of this Second-Party Opinion. Sustainalytics' Opinion Section 1: Sustainalytics' Opinion on the Montea Green Finance Framework Sustainalytics is of the opinion that the Montea Green Finance Framework is credible and impactful and aligns with the four core components of the GBP and GLP. Sustainalytics highlights the following elements of the Framework: Use of Proceeds:

The eligible categories - Green Buildings and Energy Efficiency, and Renewable Energy - are aligned with those recognised by the GBP and GLP. For the "Green Buildings" category, Montea intends to utilise net proceeds for the acquisition or development of properties that meet at least one of the following: Green building certification including BREEAM "Very Good" or higher, LEED "Gold" or higher, DGNB "Gold" or above, and HQE "Very Good" or above. Regarding BREEAM, Sustainalytics recognises that for certain classes of developments, BREEAM "Excellent" may be viewed as best practice. Sustainalytics considers the use of BREEAM "Very Good" to be aligned with market expectations for logistics and warehousing real estate, and in any case, encourages the selection of BREEAM buildings that achieve a minimum score of 70% in the Energy category. Sustainalytics views the selected green building certification schemes as credible (see Appendix 1 for a further description of the referenced building schemes). New or existing buildings that have an energy intensity of ≤75 kWh/m²/year for existing buildings, and 50 kWh/m²/year for future buildings. Sustainalytics notes that these thresholds are very likely to place Montea's buildings within the top 15% of comparable buildings in the national market. Refurbished buildings which result in a minimum of 30% energy efficiency improvement in primary energy demand compared to the baseline before renovation. The Framework contemplates expenditures aimed at improving energy efficiency and/or water efficiency of the Company' 's buildings such as, but not limited to, LED and other energy-efficient lighting, roof/walls/floors/envelop insulation and other improvements which result in a minimum 20% energy efficiency improvement compared to the baseline before implementation. Sustainalytics considers that investments that deliver the aforementioned levels of improvement, as well as the individual measures specified, to be in line with market practice. For the "Renewable Energy" category, Montea intends to finance the acquisition, development, construction and/or installation of on-site renewable energy projects such as, but not limited to, solar panel installations. Renewable energy production units and storage systems should have a life cycle emission lower than 100g CO 2 e/kWh. Sustainalytics considers this threshold to be in line with market practice.

Project Evaluation and Selection:

Montea's internal departments will propose eligible investments, expenditures and/or projects to the Sustainable Executive Committee (the "Committee"). The Committee, comprised of a sustainability manager and a representative of the finance department, will evaluate and select

3 Second-Party Opinion Montea Green Finance Framework projects that meet the eligibility criteria. In addition, the Company applies a core minimum environmental and social requirement for projects financed with the proceeds from any Green Finance Instruments to the eligibility criteria. Based on the establishment of a Sustainable Executive Committee, Sustainalytics considers this evaluation and selection process to be in line with market practice.

Management of Proceeds:

Montea's Sustainable Executive Committee will be in charge of tracking investments made in Eligible Green Projects. The Company will manage net proceeds from the Green Finance Instruments on a portfolio basis through the "Eligible Green Project Portfolio." Montea intends to achieve a level of allocation to the Eligible Green Project Portfolio that matches or exceeds the balance of net proceeds from the outstanding Green Finance Instruments. Montea has communicated that it intends to immediately allocate net bond proceeds to eligible projects after each issuance. In case any of the proceeds from the Green Finance Instruments remain unallocated, the Company will hold proceeds in its treasury liquidity portfolio and/or invest it in cash and/or cash equivalents and/or other short term and liquid instruments as per Montea's treasury policy. In case an asset, project or activity no longer meets the eligibility criteria, it will be removed from the Eligible Green Project Portfolio and replaced by an eligible project as soon as practicable. Based on the establishment of the Eligible Green Project Portfolio and the handling of unallocated net proceeds, Sustainalytics considers this process to be in line with market practice.

Reporting:

Montea intends to keep readily available annual reports on the Eligible Green Project Portfolio on its website, a year after the issuance of the applicable Green Finance Instrument. Allocation reporting will include (i) the total amount of proceeds allocated; (ii) the number of Eligible Green Projects by category, along with a description of the emblematic projects and/or example of projects or case studies; (iii) the balance of unallocated proceeds (if any), along with the type of temporary placement; and (iv) where relevant, the levels of green building certification of the properties in the Eligible Green Project Portfolio. In addition, Montea will report on the environmental impact of the Eligible Green Project Portfolio, which may be supplemented by case-study reports on the outcomes and impacts of the projects funded. Impact reporting will include metrics, where feasible and available, such as the estimated CO 2 e emissions reduced and/or avoided for green buildings and the annual generation of renewable energy (MWh). Based on Montea's allocation and impact reporting commitments, Sustainalytics considers this process to be in line with market practice.

Alignment with Green Bond Principles 2018 and Green Loan Principles 2020 Sustainalytics has determined that the Montea Green Finance Framework aligns with the four core components of the GBP and GLP. For detailed information, please refer to Appendix 2: Green Bond/Green Bond Programme External Review Form. Section 2: Sustainability Strategy of Montea Contribution of Framework to Montea's sustainability strategy Sustainalytics is of the opinion that Montea demonstrates a strong commitment to sustainability driven by its motto of "Space for Growth" through which it intends to turn its expertise in logistics into sustainable and long-term investments that create added value for all stakeholders. In addition, Montea is conducting studies to develop a concrete sustainability action plan called "Plan 2030/2050: Sustainability Vision for the Future", through which it intends to link the Company's ambitions with the "People, Planet, Profit and Policy" approach.6 Sustainalytics highlights the following points of Montea's corporate strategy for being particularly aligned with the Framework: Strategic locations supporting multi-functional and multi-modal solutions that help Montea enhance its operational and resource efficiency. Montea report, "Half-yearly financial report", at: https://montea.com/uploads/20200806-Halfjaarlijks-financieel-persbericht-30-06-2020_V8_UK.pdf 4 Second-Party Opinion Montea Green Finance Framework Investments in infrastructure and innovation to support its clients, allowing them to excel in their operations while trying to minimise the impact on the planet.

Well-prepared, versatile, and low-carbon warehouses that are long-term investments.

versatile, and low-carbon warehouses that are long-term investments. Pro-actively reduce the Company's carbon footprint to commit to the European Green Deal's guidelines 7 and contribute its part in combating climate change. In line with the abovementioned topics, Montea has set the following sustainability targets: By the end of 2021, Montea intends to make its operations carbon neutral. Towards this, the Company has joined the Science Based Targets Initiative and implemented a carbon emissions reduction plan. As an example of an ongoing initiative, Montea is replacing the current lighting systems at all its older warehouses with energy-efficient LED lights.

energy-efficient LED lights. Within the same period, the Company also intends to equip all its sites 8 with energy monitoring systems. As of Q4 2020, 70% of Montea's logistics area had already been equipped with energy monitoring systems. 9

with energy monitoring systems. As of Q4 2020, 70% of Montea's logistics area had already been equipped with energy monitoring systems. By the end of 2023, Montea aims to equip at least 90% of its sites with renewable energy (RE) systems. In Belgium, for example, the Company has introduced a plan for developing Belgium's first fossil-free building for logistics that it intends to power by 100% renewable sources. As of December 2020, 55% of Montea's portfolio was already equipped with RE, resulting in a total installed capacity of 38-megawatt peak. 10 Sustainalytics is of the opinion that the Montea Green Finance Framework is aligned with the Company's overall sustainability strategy and targets and will further the Company's action on its key environmental priorities. Well-positioned to address common environmental and social risks associated with the projects While Sustainalytics recognises that the net proceeds from the bonds and/or loans issued under the Framework will be directed towards eligible projects that are recognised by the GBP and GLP to have positive environmental impact, Sustainalytics is aware that such eligible projects could also lead to negative environmental and social outcomes. Some key environmental and social risks associated with the eligible projects could include occupational health and safety; community relations/stakeholder participation; land use and biodiversity issues associated with large-scale development projects; emissions, effluents, and waste generated in construction. Sustainalytics is of the opinion that Montea is able to manage and/or mitigate potential risks through implementation of the following policies and regulations: Montea's Code of Conduct obligates the Company to thoroughly examine all anomalies and environmental risks associated with the purchase of buildings. Montea addresses the risk of environmental pollution by conducting an investigation into the quality of the soil, subsoil and groundwater for buildings where high-risk activities are or were carried out. In the event of proven pollution, Montea makes "efforts to manage the potential associated risks with due care and attention". 11 In 2019, Montea joined the Green Deal Circular Construction by the Flemish Government which promotes the use of safe, recycled raw materials in the construction industry. 12

high-risk activities are or were carried out. In the event of proven pollution, Montea makes "efforts to manage the potential associated risks with due care and attention". In 2019, Montea joined the Green Deal Circular Construction by the Flemish Government which promotes the use of safe, recycled raw materials in the construction industry. In addition, the projects funded by Montea that may be assessed to pose a risk to the environment must comply with the European Union (EU) Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (the "Directive") for development projects within the EU. The EIA Directive is aimed at ensuring that projects which are likely to have a significant impact on the environment are adequately assessed before approval. With respect to biodiversity, the Directive instructs that measures must be taken to "avoid, prevent, reduce and, if possible, offset significant adverse effects on the environment, in particular on species and habitats." Concerning land use, the Directive notes that the "EIA shall identify, describe and assess land use related impacts." 13

Regarding worker health and safety, the EU Directive on Worker Health and Safety ensures minimum safety and health requirements throughout Europe. Employers must "ensure the safety and health of workers in every aspect related to the work." Necessary measures due to be taken by the employers EU Comission website, "A European Green Deal", at: https://ec.europa.eu/info/strategy/priorities-2019-2024/european-green-deal_en

8 As of 31 st December 2020, the property portfolio represented a surface of 1,463,071 square meters across 74 sites.

9 Montea report, "Annual Financial Press Release" (p17), at: https://montea.com/uploads/20210211-Annual-financial-press-release.pdf 10 Ibid.

11 Montea, "Corporate Governance Charter", at: https://montea.com/uploads/investor-relations/20200211-Montea_CG-Charter_Bijlage-1-Code-of- conduct_ENG_Reviewed.docx.pdf.

12 Flemish Construction Confederation website, "Circular Construction Economy", at: https://www.circulairebouweconomie.be/en/

13 EU, "Directive 2014/52/EU on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment", (2014), at: https://eurlex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=celex%3A32014L0052. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Montea COMM.VA published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 04:36:06 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about MONTEA 05:37a MONTEA : Green Finance Framework PU 05:37a MONTEA : Green Finance Framework Second Part Opinion PU 05:11a MONTEA : raises  235 million through the issuance of Green Bonds via the US Pr.. PU 04/13 Global markets live: Gamestop, Grab Holding, Nvidia 04/12 MONTEA : invests in multimodal urban logistics in Brussels PU 03/09 MONTEA : Crossing thresholds CO 03/08 MONTEA : Notification BlackRock PU 03/07 MONTEA : Publication of a transparency notification PU 02/11 MONTEA : Annual financial press release 31-12-2020 PU 02/11 MONTEA : Annual results CO