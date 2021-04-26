Montea : develops cleantech recycle facility for Re-Match in Tiel

Development of recycling centre on industrial estate in Tiel

In September 2018, Montea acquired a site with a total area of 47.9 ha in Tiel, where it will start building a 9,700 m² recycle and distribution centre for Re-Match. The site is easily accessible from the A15 motorway, is situated on the Amsterdam-Rijnkanaal & De Waal canal and has its own quay facilities.

'The municipality of Tiel welcomes this innovative frontrunner in artificial turf recycling. Tiel wants to attract future-oriented companies that offer added value and create jobs of the future,' says alderman Ben Brink of the municipality of Tiel. 'With its advanced factory, 'Re-Match Nederland offers a good solution to a growing environmental and raw material problem. Re-Match has chosen Tiel because of its excellent connections with the rest of the country, which together with the presence of a growing number of cooperating and sustainably operating companies, makes Tiel a highly suitable location.'

Sustainable techniques are central to this project: the building will be full-electric, rainwater will be reused and the roof will be equipped with solar panels. The site will be occupied by Re-Match in Q4 2021, the new building is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022. Re-Match Nederland B.V. has signed a lease for a fixed period of 20 years.



New lease with Re-Match

Re-Match is the first and only company to recycle the entire artificial turf system and is accredited with EU Environmental Technology Verification (ETV). They offer sports accommodations and stadiums the opportunity to get rid of their worn out artificial turf in a safe and ecological way. The new recycling centre will create 35 full-time jobs and have the capacity to recycle more than 2 million square metres of artificial grass per year (280 full-size pitches) from the Netherlands and Belgium.

The new building will be constructed by Aan de Stegge Twello.



Helping to achieve climate objectives

Last week Montea launched its first Sustainability Report (Sustainability Report 2020 | Montea) in which it combines all its ambitions and initiatives so as to be able to take essential steps in the medium and long term (2030 and 2050 respectively) term to boost its sustainability and that of its operations. Montea will continue to focus on the development of multifunctional, multimodal and energy-efficient buildings that take account of the life cycle and circularity of materials and avoid building waste while looking after the welfare of (the employees of) our customers.

'We have embarked upon the road to a 'Paris Proof' portfolio. We will continue to bring expertise in logistics real estate to bear so as to develop sustainable long-term investments that create added value for our clients.'Jo De Wolf, CEO Montea

